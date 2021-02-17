Aussie Momentum Growing for Climate Financing of New Coal Plants

Australian Politician and Climate Skeptic Craig Kelly, Federal Representative for Hughes
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Major discomfort for representatives of Aussie coal mining districts; will they defy the government and support the vote to make coal eligible for climate finance, or will they face the wrath of their voters, many of whom are coal miners?

Craig Kelly may back Barnaby Joyce CEFC amendment to allow coal investment

Former Nationals leader announces he will try to amend his own government’s legislation

Katharine MurphyPaul Karp and Adam Morton
Wed 17 Feb 2021 10.35 AEDT

The outspoken Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly says he will look at an amendment from Barnaby Joyce that would allow the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to invest in coal.

Joyce took Liberals by surprise on Tuesday night by proposing an amendment to the government’s CEFC bill intended to allow for new investment in “high efficiency, low emissions” coal-fired power.

Just before the House adjourned for the evening, Joyce told the chamber he would be moving an amendment to his own government’s policy because he was willing to put his “name to the paper” and stand up for jobs in the coal sector.

To quell a potential rebellion within its own ranks, the government withdrew the bill from the order of business for Wednesday.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/feb/16/barnaby-joyce-pushes-clean-energy-finance-amendment-to-allow-coal-investment

The Australian Federal Government’s hold on power is precarious. In the House of representatives their majority is 2 – the government holds 77 out of 151 seats. So the two members who have said they will rebel is potentially enough to stop bills being passed.

The hold in the Senate is even more precarious – the government controls a minority of senate seats, 36 out of 76, and needs at least three allies from other parties to pass bills. Some of the usual senate allies like the One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts are outspoken climate skeptics.

The government might be able to get a bill passed with the help of opposition parties – but opposition politicians would demand a heavy price for their support, and it would be a huge and possibly politically fatal embarrassment for the Prime Minister to have to turn to his opponents, to overcome opposition from his own party. And of course, some opposition MPs represent coal mining districts – so the decision of what to support is just as much of a dilemma for them, as it is for the government.

Yet if the government does not pass a climate finance bill, the money for renewables projects could dry up. Despite ridiculous claims that renewables are cheaper than coal, we all know what happens when government life support is withdrawn from wind and solar projects.

Let us hope the Aussie rebels stick to their guns. I’m looking forward to the delicious spectacle of Aussie PM Scott Morrison talking up his climate record on the world stage, while back home his government is financing the construction of a coal plant – a possible outcome of this rebellion.

Joel O'Bryan
February 17, 2021 10:06 pm

Unless Australians want to embrace electricity blackouts for climate virtue that means nothing in the big scheme, then they must embrace coal and or nat gas for electricity. It really is as simple as that.
Australia’s CO2 emissions, with or without coal, is a pithy trivance compared to China’s and India’s emissions growth.

1
Reply
fred250
February 17, 2021 10:12 pm

Please… let it happen. !

NSW is continually dragging electricity from mainly Queensland, but occasionally Victoria, because we don’t have enough of our own RELIABLE supply installed.

Its embarrassing that one of the world’s largest coal exporting states, can’t provide its own electricity.

And no, wind will not help, too erratic…,

…. neither will solar, because our peak usage is usually in the early evening, when there is very little solar.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by fred250
1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  fred250
February 17, 2021 10:23 pm

… and Texas, a veritable Saudi Arabia of oil and gas, allowed wind turbine Green virtue to bring its electricity grid to its knees when the real cold hit.

The lesson is: Go Green, Go Dark.

0
Reply
fred250
February 17, 2021 10:19 pm

Best plan for Australian electricity security, would be to build a new high efficiency coal plant near Liddell in the Hunter.

Coal is there,

water is there,

transmission lines are there.

Let AGL have their little gas replacement for when they close Liddell, great for peak demand.

…. but complement it with a new expandable coal fired plant for NSW base load.

Then later, once marxist Dan is removed (if Victorians ever wake up to reality, and gain some common sense….. very questionable if they ever will, though)

…. Victoria can build a new high efficiency coaly to replace Hazelwood.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by fred250
1
Reply
Gerard Flood
February 17, 2021 10:28 pm

Great work, Barnaby! And thanks to Senator Bridget McKenzie for Victoria, Nationals Senate Leader, for co-authoring [with Senator Matt Canavan, NT] the Nats’ new, epoch-making Manufacturing Policy – the reversal of many decades of suicidal national de-industrialising vandalism. National Party Manufacturing Paper – Senator Matt Canavan

0
Reply
george1st:)
February 17, 2021 10:43 pm

Australia is a gold mine of resources .
They sell to overseas for 1/2 price , then buy it back refined for double the value .
Luckily for Oz is what they sell in volume is far more than what they consume in imports .
This will not last for much longer , but the population is being educated to not see this .

0
Reply
