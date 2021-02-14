Agriculture

Suspect science threatens US farming – again

Environmentalists falsely claim weed-prevention chemical threatens 1,800 threatened species 

Paul Driessen 

Modern American agriculture has wrought miracles over the past 70 years. Conventional farm production per acre and overall nearly tripled, corn (maize) production increased 500% from 20% less land – and farmers used less water, less fuel, less fertilizer, and fewer pesticides and other chemicals for every bushel of food they harvested. They did all this using hybrid and genetically engineered seeds, tractors guided by GPS, equipment that can space seeds precisely to the inch and apply chemicals in amounts suited to soil characteristics that can change every few feet, and numerous other high-tech advances. 

By using weed control chemicals, they avoid having to till and break up the soil, thereby protecting soil organisms, conserving soil moisture, sequestering carbon, saving time and tractor fuel, allowing more land to be conserved as wildlife habitat instead of being planted in crops, and dramatically reducing erosion,. 

It’s thus surprising and troubling that environmentalist groups continue to attack the foundations of that success – especially GMO seeds and safe, effective, repeatedly tested, constantly monitored chemicals like glyphosate (Roundup) and neonicotinoid pesticides. 

Another long-term target is atrazine, used to prevent the growth of broadleaf and grassy weeds among corn, sorghum, soybeans and sugarcane, on golf courses and lawns, and along highways. It is the second most widely used herbicide, after glyphosate, and controls glyphosate-resistant weeds. Over a dozen government studies since it was first introduced in 1958 have concluded it is safe for humans, animals and the environment. 

The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups opposed to synthetic chemicals nevertheless sued the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming endangered species had not been properly considered during the pesticide review process. The courts gave EPA limited time to analyze possible effects on listed species and determine whether there is “moderate” or “strong” evidence that species and habitats on the Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) “threatened or endangered” list (as well as candidates for listing) will likely be killed or otherwise adversely affected by commonly used herbicides and insecticides. 

Once EPA finishes its “biological evaluation” of each chemical, it will pass the baton to the FWS for more in-depth, but still insufficient analyses of effects on each species – also under tight court deadlines. 

Faced with a court-ordered deadline and lacking the data, funding and personnel for adequate evaluations of each listed species, EPA resorted to satellite imagery, statewide crop and atrazine use data, computer models, algorithms, extrapolations and best guesses – plus available toxicity studies of rats, hamsters, other lab animals, and plants tested for the pre-emergent weed control chemical’s effectiveness. Data were not available (or were not used) at the county level, and certainly not at the farm or habitat level. 

It produced a document claiming 1,013 species and 328 endangered or threatened habitats are “likely to be adversely affected” by somehow encountering atrazine, if it is inadvertently sprayed on them, small amounts “drift” into their habitats, or animals wander into a sprayed yard, farmer’s field or golf course. 

These numbers represent most of the endangered or threatened species and critical habitats in the continental United States. The numbers would have been higher, except that, as EPA notes, atrazine manufacturers “committed to limit use of atrazine products” to the continental USA.

Ultimately, the agencies must decide whether to let current rules stand – or restrict or ban atrazine nationwide, regionally, or near some or all of the species’ habitats and occasional stomping grounds. 

EPA’s list includes 36 amphibians, 207 aquatic invertebrates, 190 fish, 47 reptiles, 108 birds, 99 mammals, 160 insects and invertebrates, and 948 plants. At least 8 of the species are already extinct, and dozens more live in mountains, deserts and other areas that will likely never be touched by atrazine. 

It’s a commendable effort – maybe the best possible under the circumstances. It’s just not good enough, not for decisions with such monumental, far-reaching implications for America’s agriculture, especially since these evaluations are likely to be grounds for many more lawsuits against other vital chemicals. 

Agency findings are presented in complex equations, over 100 pages of explanations of data and methodologies, and mind-numbing, almost incomprehensible spreadsheets that can involve over 1,800 rows and 30 columns. They’ll probably impress citizens and courts, politicians and journalists with the expertise, precision and detail they supposedly reflect. But in reality, in the end, it’s mostly GIGO: multiple uncertainties in, multiple black box analyses conducted, multiple faulty conclusions out. 

The EPA analysis begins with species whose actual populations and presence in specific parts of possible ranges and habitats are mostly unknown. It then utilizes statewide crop planting and atrazine use data, averaged out and applied to possible habitats and individual plants or animals – which as individuals or a species may react very differently to different amounts of atrazine, and may contact them as direct or drifting spray, diluted promptly or over weeks in soil or water, ingested or contacting the skin. 

Other unknown factors include number of sprays per year; by hand, tractor or aircraft; wind speed and direction and ambient temperature at time of spraying; distance to habitat or individual plant or critter; amounts actually making contact over time; and whether an individual or species reacts to some unknown amount of atrazine the same way a very different laboratory animal did, with lethal or sublethal effects. 

Even assuming a wildly optimistic 90% confidence level for each of these 12-15 or more unknowns, calculating the ultimate “strongest” evidence of harmful impacts requires multiplying the 90% (0.9) confidence for each element – thus 0.9 x 0.9 twelve or more times. The best possible scenario ends up being a ridiculously low 28% or less confidence that the agency’s ultimate findings are valid. 

That is useless and unacceptable. Decisions affecting our farms, produce and dinner tables must not be made so cavalierly, on the basis of such patently insufficient evidence and rank guesswork. 

But suppose they do ban atrazine. What guarantees will we have that this will prolong the existence of species that are already marginal and threatened by countless other human and natural factors? None. 

And what next for conventional farmers? There is no substitute for atrazine or other modern herbicides, which are more effective, less toxic and more biodegradable than their predecessors. In their absence, corn yields would decline nearly 40% – and growers would have to control weeds by hand (by thousands of migrant workers and their children?) and by regularly tilling their fields. Food prices would soar. 

Tilling means tractor mileage and fuel would skyrocket, crops would need far more water and irrigation, soils would lose their integrity and many organisms, carbon sequestration would plummet, and millions of tons of farmland would erode annually. Millions more acres would have to be planted to get today’s corn and other yields – and much of that acreage would come from land that is now wildlife habitat. 

It’s the “precautionary principle” at its very worst: always focusing on alleged, highly speculative risks of using chemicals – never on the risks of not using them; always highlighting risks a technology allegedly might cause, but ignoring often far greater risks it would reduce or prevent.

Finally, if environmentalists, courts and regulators truly are concerned about chemical threats to these and other species, they would not look only at conventional, synthetic chemicals – but at organic chemicals. 

Atrazine has an LD50 of 3090 for rats, meaning it takes 3,090 milligrams per kilogram of body weight to kill half of a test group of rats that ingest it orally. Copper sulfate used on thousands of organic farms is ten times more toxic: an LD50 of 300. It is deadly to fish, hugely harmful to avian reproductive systems and highly toxic to humans. The LD50 for rotenone is 132; a little bit will kill every fish in your favorite woodland pond. Pyrethrin (LD50: 200-2600 mg/kg) and neem oil (LD50: 3540) positively slaughter bees! Yet they (and many more such nasties) are approved for organic farming all over the US, EU and world. 

When will environmentalists sue to have dangerous organic pesticides banned? When will courts and federal agencies initiate studies of their effects on EPA’s list of 1,795 threatened and endangered species? 

It’s time we all focused on how and where atrazine is actually used – and whether any endangered species would actually be exposed to it (and harmed by it) under conditions of actual use. If you want your voice heard, submit your comments to docket number EPA-HQ-OPP-2020-0514 by February 19. 

Paul Driessen is senior policy advisor for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books, reports and articles on energy, environmental, climate and human rights issues.

Pillage Idiot
February 14, 2021 2:20 pm

“There are no solutions. There are only trade-offs.”
— Thomas Sowell

Green activists do not understand this simple truth. Their solutions are always compared to utopia.

IRL, if you quit using chemicals to control weeds, then farmers will go back to mechanical means to control weeds. This disking and tilling will result in topsoil losses, more silt infiltration into streams, less carbon sequestration in topsoil, etc.

Do any “environmentalists” actually understand how the environment works?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 14, 2021 2:40 pm

“Do any “environmentalists” actually understand how the environment works?”
They certainly don’t. Many may have degrees in biology/conservation- but they learn little about agriculture and forestry- yet with those biology degrees, they think they understand agriculture and forestry more than those who work in those area- who they look down on as mere peasants. Pisses me off! They want a pristine environment- but they won’t give up their rich lifestyle which requires modern agriculture and forestry. It’s like- the kid who thinks milk comes from the grocery store- and wood comes from Home Depot.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 14, 2021 3:11 pm

Yes, the so-called “pristine environment” has always been a myth advanced among environmentalists who work with either regulatory agencies or entities like the client I once represented for over 26 years, a local city water utility. It was then, and still is, a very pernicious myth.

Because nature is not, and has never been “pristine.” Nothing is so neat and tidy in nature as it looks in the TV propaganda programs.

jdgalt1
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 14, 2021 3:12 pm

The rank and file certainly don’t, and need to read Bastiat on the seen and the unseen.

But they are only pawns. The leadership know, and actually want civilization destroyed.

MIke McHenry
February 14, 2021 2:26 pm

I love the shock people express when I tell them plants produce their own toxic pesticides to protect themselves

Larry in Texas
Reply to  MIke McHenry
February 14, 2021 3:16 pm

Indeed. Especially volatile organic compounds that can and usually produce ozone. EPA once established background levels for ozone of 55 ppm. And there are still some “experts” out there who still insist that we reduce existing ozone levels (which have been reduced over the years thanks to the catalytic converter and fuel injection engines) to about 60 ppm, a prospect which is economically daunting and as costly as what they would do to the farmers in this article.

It’s all about cost-benefit, folks.

Steve
February 14, 2021 2:28 pm

Cars can harm, injure, or kill endangered species – no question about it, don’t need a study.

ResourceGuy
February 14, 2021 2:28 pm

The Soviets spent a lot of time and resources studying how to defeat the U.S. food supply, power grid, and military.

Then they discovered nonprofit NGOs were a more efficient method.

markl
February 14, 2021 2:50 pm

More Agenda 21. The goal here is to consolidate agriculture into government run farms for the purpose of controlling what is grown and where it goes. By removing efficiency from private farming they can outproduce and run them out of business….. by using the very methods they outlaw. Who’s to check the government? It’s always called conspiracy theory until it happens.

jdgalt1
Reply to  markl
February 14, 2021 3:13 pm

I’m sure it was denounced as a “conspiracy theory” when Stalin was doing it too.

Mike Jonas
Editor
February 14, 2021 3:02 pm

There is one simple rule: If it works, the greens oppose it.

Rud Istvan
February 14, 2021 3:07 pm

We went to mostly no till on my Wisconsin dairy farm when the technology became available over two decades ago. We are in the Uplands, so quite hilly and erosion prone even with forests on the steeper slopes. Great deer, turkey, and trout country, tho.

We plow and disc only when converting a contour from a row crop to alfalfa on the 2/3 standard rotation. That means once every 5 years, because you can seed drill the alfalfa contour for a row crop. You cannot plant alfalfa from a seed drill, and cannot cut it for hay until year two, so we co-sow oats and harvest and sell the oats on alfalfa year 1. You have to use glyphosate with the no till RoundUp Ready row crops—for me a mix of about 2/3 corn and 1/3 soybeans. We ‘sell’ all the corn for ethanol and net back the distillers grain from that tonnage, which is an ideal ruminant protein enriched (yeast) food supplement to the alfalfa. We crush the soy as a second minor hay supplement to help keep milk at ‘ideal’ butterfat, and sell what we don’t use.

We spot apply brush killer from a 25 gallon electrically driven spray tank mounted on the back of my Honda 350 4wheeler (usually spraying atrazine) in the cow grazing fields, where invasive multiflora rose is a continuous problem thanks to birds liking rose hips.

All farmers know they have to be careful stewards of their soil. City slickers writing reports like this clearly are NOT farmers.

Peta of Newark
February 14, 2021 3:15 pm

There’s talk of Soil Erosion and how chemicals prevent it.

Which type of Erosion, physical or chemical

Physical:
For the food growing parts of the US, trying to prevent the soil removal is quite pathetic.
All your good soil blew away in the Dust Bowl.
Gone. End Of, Finito
All you’re preserving now is sand, gravel and rock
It has all gone and is NOT coming back any time soon

Chemical:
As long as nitrogen fertiliser is used, also animal manure in large amounts, chemical erosion rages.
Chemical erosion disappears the micro nutrients and trace elements that keep plants and critters happy & healthy
The very fact that (human) diseases, perfectly unknown 100 yeras ago, now sweep through the population with all the clinical and ruthless efficiency of a 1200 horse combine harvestor running a 36 metre header. In a prairie field of dwarf wheat = no resistance what so ever and at a speed Olympic Athletes can only dream about.
Despite a medical machine that now costs (in the UK), every single person, £2,000 annually. Just for the NHS
Countless more billions go into Social Care for nappy-wearing 60+yr old adults.

You mention Copper. toxic toxic toxic
Without copper plumbing in your home and without epic medical intervention, you would possess all the life signs of the average Dodo.
used in your Immune System and also, very strangely, in baby production.

Hmmmm, maybe all those sour-faced girls at the far end of the room, with their arms and legs firmly crossed, are not that way because you are sooooo rich and intelligent or because today’s tie clashes with your socks

What about Iodine.
If dairy farmers didn’t use it as a disinfectant sanitiser at every milking, every last one of us would identical clones of The Elephant Man
There are 50 more chemical elements I could mention

Here’s some nice concurrent soil erosions – the results of same.
Texas right now
Scotland right now

Innit crazy how highly eroded places, viz: deserts, are such cold places?

All that clever farming is not clever, it is borne of Pure Complete Utter Desperation, for both food and money.

Wouldn’t it beautiful if those ‘weeds’ you’re so desperate to be rid, actually were more nutritious than the corn you’re growing.
In fact and concerning corn, it is impossible that they could ever be less nutritious

Be careful little Duracell Bunny, not only has your head fallen off, but your battery and arse appear to be on fire.
Blame it on those Chinese-made rose tinted shades – its always someone else’s fault these days.

I’ll leave out mentioning the bit where you blow your own foot completely off. for now at least.
In any case, alert readers will be seeing it from miiiiiles away.
Only magical thinkers would miss

(I really am on ‘your side’ but ‘we’ really must do better that this sort of Warmist-Grade junk)

Rory Forbes
February 14, 2021 3:24 pm

Finally a piece on the insanity of always relying on the “precautionary principle” the most damaging logical fallacy of all because because it always SEEMS so reasonable, but rarely is. It happens when there is an appeal to common sense … like wearing masks, so the sick can walk among us and the well must protect others from their lack of symptoms.

Whenever they appeal to the “precautionary principle”, you can be sure they’re trying to slip one past us. There’s nothing common about good sense.

Anti_griff
February 14, 2021 3:35 pm

Joey Biden will fix any problem….and his fav ice cream is chocolate chip….and his dog’s name is….uh, I forget.

