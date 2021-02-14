Climate News

Biden’s climate ‘fix’ is fantastically expensive and perfectly useless-Bjorn Lomborg

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Repost from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

FEBRUARY 14, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Across the world, politicians are going out of their way to promise fantastically expensive climate policies. President Biden has promised to spend $500 billion each year on climate — about 13 percent of the entire federal revenue. The European Union will spend 25 percent of its budget on climate.

Most rich countries now promise to go carbon-neutral by mid-century. Shockingly, only one country has made a serious, independent estimate of the cost: New Zealand found it would optimistically cost 16 percent of its GDP by then, equivalent to the entire current New Zealand budget.

The equivalent cost for the US and the EU would be more than $5 trillion. Each and every year. That is more than the entire US federal budget, or more than the EU governments spend across all budgets for education, recreation, housing, environment, economic affairs, police, courts, defense and health.

Tellingly, the European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans recently admitted that climate policies would be so costly, it would be a “matter of survival for our industry” without huge, protective border taxes.

Climate change is a real, manmade problem. But its impacts are much lower than breathless climate reporting would suggest. The UN Climate Panel finds that if we do nothing, the total impact of climate in the 2070s will be equivalent to reducing incomes by 0.2-2 percent. Given that by then, each person is expected to be 363 percent as rich as today, climate change means we will “only” be 356 percent as rich. Not the end of the world.

Climate policies could end up hurting much more by dramatically cutting growth. For rich countries, lower growth means higher risks of protests and political breakdown. This isn’t surprising. If you live in a burgeoning economy, you know that you and your children will be much better off in the coming years. Hence, you are more forgiving of the present.

If growth is almost absent, the world turns to a zero-sum experience. Better conditions for others likely mean worse conditions for you, resulting in a loss of social cohesion and trust in a worthwhile future. The yellow-vest protests against eco-taxes that have rankled France since 2018 could become a permanent feature of many or most rich societies.

Yet politicians obsessively focus on climate. Growth-killing “fixes” would delight a few job-secure academics, but they would lead to tragic outcomes of stagnation, strife and discord for ordinary people.

Most voters aren’t willing to pay for these extravagant climate policies. While Biden proposes spending the equivalent of $1,500 per American per year, a recent Washington Post survey showed that more than half the population was unwilling to pay even $24.

And for what? If all the rich countries in the world were to cut their carbon emissions to zero tomorrow and for the rest of the century, the effort would make an almost unnoticeable reduction in temperatures by 2100.

This is because more than three-quarters of the global emissions in the rest of this century will come from Asia, Africa and Latin America. These nations are determined to lift their populations out of poverty and ensure broad development using plentiful energy, mostly from cheap fossil fuels.

The last 30 years of climate policy have delivered high costs and rising emissions. The only reliable ways to cut emissions have been recessions and the COVID-19 lockdowns, both of which are unpalatable. Expecting nations to stop using cheap energy won’t succeed. We need innovation.

Take the terrible air pollution in Los Angeles in the 1950s. It wasn’t fixed by naïvely asking people to stop driving cars. Instead, it was fixed through innovation — the catalytic converter allowed people to drive further yet pollute little. We need to invest in research to make green energy much cheaper: from better solar, wind and batteries to cheaper fission, fusion and carbon capture.

We should spend tens of billions to innovate the price of green energy below fossil fuels. Spending trillions on enormous and premature emissions cuts is an unsustainable and ineffective First World approach.

https://nypost.com/2021/02/09/bidens-climate-fix-is-fantastically-expensive-and-perfectly-useless/

John K. Sutherland
February 14, 2021 10:03 am

I have a brilliant idea. Let’s just go nuclear. Even Bjorn is a bit flaky with some of his views and ideas.

5
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  John K. Sutherland
February 14, 2021 11:18 am

I have even better one; Don come back, everything is forgiven.

2
Reply
Steve Case
February 14, 2021 10:04 am

Lomborg says, “Climate change is a real, manmade problem.”

Yes, it’s real, but it isn’t a problem. More to the point:

CO2 is not
a Problem

10
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 10:45 am

He gets traction with government central planner types as a result of stating that. And its good to have his economic evaluations considered as a result. Let’s leave him to it. His background is not in radiative quantum physics so he relies on others’ evaluation of whether it is a manmade real problem or not, just like school kids.

2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 14, 2021 11:01 am

So he’s a genuflecting toady along with the rest of government funded scientists. If he left “problem” off of his statement he would be a vastly more respected scientist. Has he been made to grovel and kiss the ring if he doesn’t say it’s a problem?

2
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 12:18 pm

His Ph.D was in “political science” and he was a statistics prof, neither of which is actually science, but leaves him able to evaluate whether it is a monetary problem much more easily than a scientific one.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 14, 2021 11:31 am

Bend the knee

0
Reply
Jean Parisot
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 11:37 am

It is a man made problem, men put their thumbs on scale and inve Ted the crisis.

0
Reply
David Blenkinsop
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 11:49 am

Well, you just have to use your imagination. For instance, every time you use table salt, you are obviously being gassed by the chlorine atoms in there. Now, *that’s* a problem!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 12:06 pm

Whatever it is, it’s made in China.

0
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Steve Case
February 14, 2021 12:19 pm

“Climate change is a real”

.

The Climate change drivel AGENDA is a real and totally man-made..

But not much else about “Climate Change™” is real

Last edited 21 minutes ago by fred250
0
Reply
Philip
February 14, 2021 10:08 am

Fantastically expensive fits with the wealth redistribution model. Perfectly useless, the greenies ideology.

8
Reply
Joe Chang
February 14, 2021 10:15 am

whether the Biden plan fixes anything is not the point, the point is for Hunter to get a cut minus 50% for the big guy

8
Reply
Ron Long
February 14, 2021 10:16 am

It’s sad to watch a culture destroy itself from within with utter nonsense and failure to scientifically address the issue. The dramatic onset of the next glacial phase of this Ice Age we live is possibly the only hope for returning to rational policies. Don’t wait for it.

8
Reply
Jeremiah Puckett
Reply to  Ron Long
February 14, 2021 11:01 am

There’s nothing “scientific” in how they’re going about addressing this so-called problem. Science would have demanded that they come up with a new theory after all predictions have been wrong for last 80 years.

3
Reply
Old.George
February 14, 2021 10:25 am

I believe that climate can’t be modeled well enough to use models as a prediction tool. (Based only on my experience as a Professor of Comp Sci and professional systems analyst.)
There is contrarian science to suggest that the recent warming is part of a natural cycle. Cooling will dominate for a while and later reverse to warming again.

There seem to be different possibilities here. CO2 matters and we need non-CO2-producing energy. CO2 doesn’t matter but it is going to get warmer. CO2 doesn’t matter and it is going to get cooler.
In all cases Nuclear would provide (non-CO2-producing) energy. If warmer, for cooling. If cooler, for warming. Modern, latest-generation, meltdown-safe, non-polluting nuclear.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Old.George
February 14, 2021 11:16 am

I’m not sure whether an energy source produces CO2 or not should be high on its list of objective desirable attributes.

Reliability, cost, magnitude, density are a few perhaps more important factors. Of course, this is a matter of perspective and there are those that actually think that CO2 is a pollutant, but there are probably more that are just using it as a means for control of the public.

2
Reply
Stephen Wilde
February 14, 2021 10:25 am

Meanwhile, other nations are sniggering up their sleeves having obtained a free pass from the Paris Agreement and having no intention of following suit.

5
Reply
Chris Nisbet
February 14, 2021 10:27 am

Most people simply don’t see this attack on cheap energy as a big problem. I know some people who actually think it’s a good idea. People have this idea that it’s about fixing the climate, and I suppose that’s because they still believe the MSM and what comes out politicians’ mouths.

6
Reply
Rob De vries
February 14, 2021 10:33 am

17 miljard people yes do it

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
February 14, 2021 10:36 am

“Perception is reality” is what politicians use to keep their jobs. Why would we expect them to do anything other than pander to the average voters perception ? When reality bites their promises, they just have their media buddies spin out a new “perception”, hence a new “reality”. When ECS proves to be around 1 instead of 4.5, the media spin will be that carbon taxes are what resulted in success, half a lifetime from now…

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 14, 2021 10:55 am

“Perception is a pseudo-reality.”

That is made devastatingly clear by someone who thinks that they can fly, and steps off the top of a tall building. Reality is what they smash into.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Clyde Spencer
0
Reply
Vuk
February 14, 2021 10:39 am

Economies of the west have been hit hard by the pandemic, now the idiots want to finish off whatever is left and China will be No. 1 far sooner than they realise, but it will be too late.

5
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
February 14, 2021 10:48 am

“President Biden has promised to spend $500 billion each year on climate

That should make the Chinese sing and dance all the way to the bank if any significant part of that money is going to go to buying China’s solar panels. The only technology worth spending that money on is nuclear, but it would not surprise me if very little of it goes there.

4
Reply
Jeremiah Puckett
February 14, 2021 10:58 am

Let’s pretend CO2 is actually a greenhouse gas that causes temperature to rise on the planet. Let’s also ignore the fact that the planet is essentially a nuclear reactor and constantly adding heat.

Why doesn’t anyone ask what happens if we take too much CO2 out of the atmosphere? Far more people die from cold exposure vs heat exposure. Also, the food I eat grows and lives better on a warm planet vs a frozen one.

I thought Obama was a narcissist. I’ve heard people say Trump is a narcissist. The real narcissist is anyone who thinks we can control the planet’s weather.

1
Reply
Jeremiah Puckett
February 14, 2021 11:05 am

It’s likely far cheaper to simply mitigate any problems. The rich are those that live on the coasts. If they’re homes and businesses are in danger, let them save themselves with their own problems. The government can buy air conditioner units for those that don’t have them. If coffee can’t be grown in Columbia, then the companies can adapt and grow it in Canada. I’m also not worried about heat. People in Arizona already survive when it hits 110-120. People in Africa and Australia seem to deal with it. I’m pretty sure most of world can deal with a warmer planet.

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Jeremiah Puckett
February 14, 2021 11:13 am

The coffee here in COLOMBIA ain’t going nowhere. I won’t let it….

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
February 14, 2021 11:09 am

The Biden Regime’s efforts are NOT useless. They serve to destroy the US economy – make your own guess as to why he wants that….

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 14, 2021 11:11 am

“We need to invest in research to make green energy much cheaper: from better solar, wind and batteries to cheaper fission, fusion and carbon capture.”

Actually, we don’t “need” to do any of those things because “carbon” isn’t a problem – in fact, it is beneficial. What we need, have always needed, and will continue to need, is affordable, reliable energy. None of this “green, carbon-free” crapola.

4
Reply
Paul Milenkovic
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
February 14, 2021 11:20 am

C’mon man, Climate Change is a political problem, and to tackle politics, you need to build a coalition, even if every coalition member is not agreeing with you 100%.

Mr. Lomborg is saying that economic growth trumps (to excuse the pun) any minor economic impact under any realistic and foreseeable CO2 emission scenarios.

I say we let him inside our Big Tent, and I think our fine host Anthony Watts agrees or he wouldn’t have posted this.

Grow, baby, grow!

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Paul Milenkovic
February 14, 2021 12:19 pm

Sure, he gets a lot of stuff right, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still call him out on the stuff he gets wrong.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
February 14, 2021 11:25 am

While I agree with the general tenor of Lomborg’s essay, here, to expect that “innovation” will solve this problem is, itself, idealistic and misplaced in ways. Yes, we could generate “green” electrical energy with nuclear, and this, in turn, could run some transportation needs. But electrical energy will never run farm equipment, construction equipment, aircraft, ships, over-the-road trucks, and is inconvenient for long-haul trains. Electrical heating of homes is wasteful in a thermodynamic sense if based on resistance heat, and really doesn’t lead to comfortable heat in cold climates using heat pumps, which approach the efficiency the 2nd law of thermodynamics allows.

Perhaps we will eventually make fuel cells for transport based on lithium or potassium. But the idea that more technology will come to our rescue is a sort of magical thinking that has become ingrained through a very shallow understanding of technology and its under-pinning in some deep universal laws. It isn’t much different than the idea that technology would rescue us, risk-free, from SARS-COV-2.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Kevin kilty
1
Reply
shrnfr
February 14, 2021 11:36 am

Meanwhile in Texas:

“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 14, 2021 11:46 am

After the storm of “free” money passes there is the little matter of growth drivers to pay for it. Each growth driver experiment that does not work out and each unintended consequence (cost) will flatten the growth curve and make things tougher on everyone.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 14, 2021 11:50 am

How many aircraft carriers will China get from this and how many large pipelines and oil platforms for Russia?

0
Reply
William Haas
February 14, 2021 11:52 am
  1. The federal government does not have the money for this. They are already deep in debt. The federal government needs to first pay off all of their debts before they even consider wasting money on trying to affect the climate.
  2. The reality is that the climate change we are experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the conclusion that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So all of these efforts to reduce CO2 emissions will have no effect on climate.
  3. Even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue unabated so there is no benefit to be gained by doing so.
  4. Mankind does not even know what the optimum global climate is let alone how to achieve it. We do not know whether efforts to affect the Earth’s climate will make life for us better or worse.
  5. We would be much better off trying to improve the global economy so the we can better deal with extreme weather events.
1
Reply
Doonman
February 14, 2021 12:03 pm

Joe Biden has already received both his mRNA vaccinations. Yet he keeps wearing a mask and has been seen recently wearing two masks.

Why is Joe Biden afraid? Doesn’t he believe the vaccine will protect him? He must be taking advice from antivaxers.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 14, 2021 12:05 pm

Not to worry, Medicaid which is totally free care using the world’s most expensive system will sink the US long before year four.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 14, 2021 12:11 pm

Let the great reset begin.

Just after you get your stimulus, turn quickly into shut down mode and stop spending, hiring, or turning any profit. They need a quick kick in the rear with no capacity for more stimulus.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 14, 2021 12:13 pm

A mile high, all of them.
Perfectly drunk on their own power and self importance
Buoyed up by legions of Scientific Zeroes, a MSM screaming out for ‘More More More’ and even/ever greater legions Fawning Cronies.

And as we all know out here in the Real World, getting involved with those sorts is NEVER a good idea, especially the drunks. Simply too unpredictable.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
mkelly
February 14, 2021 12:21 pm

Post says: “Climate change is a real, manmade problem.“

First of all the above is totally wrong. It is not a problem and it is not man made. Playing in somebody else’s sand box means they win.

Second, there is NO climate problem! Any warming is not man made!

People like like Lomborg who try to play the middle only help the far left. If you agree with them how can you really argue against their solutions.

I get angry when I see quisling stuff like this. People will die from warmist solution to a nonexistent problem.

Griff and Loydo you both bear responsibility for wanting higher energy costs for the millions of minority folks that live in property.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by mkelly
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

