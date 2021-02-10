Medical Trial: Cheap Asthma Inhalers 90% Reduction in Severe Covid Symptoms

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Queensland University and Oxford University Medical researchers investigating why asthma sufferers were “under-represented” in severe Covid cases have completed a clinical trial of Budesonide asthma inhalers. According to researchers the randomised trial was stopped early, because the results were so remarkable, the researchers did not believe it ethical to deny treatment to placebo patients.

Over-the-counter inhalers suppress severe COVID symptoms, trial finds

By Stuart Layt

February 10, 2021 — 11.18am

…

QUT associate professor Dan Nicolau, one of the lead researchers on the trial at the University of Oxford, said the results showed the method was extremely effective at preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“When we first began the trial back in March [2020], we were hoping for 50 per cent reduction [in risk of developing serious symptoms], which itself would have been very high,” he said.

“We got 90 per cent, which even with only a few hundred people is off the charts.

“And it’s not just the overall result – their temperatures are less, they get less fever, and they recover faster.”

Professor Nicolau said they realised in the early stages of the pandemic that people with asthma were under-represented in severe and fatal cases of COVID-19.

…