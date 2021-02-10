Budesonide Inhaler. Fair use of a low resolution image to identify the subject.
Coronavirus

Medical Trial: Cheap Asthma Inhalers 90% Reduction in Severe Covid Symptoms

48 mins ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Queensland University and Oxford University Medical researchers investigating why asthma sufferers were “under-represented” in severe Covid cases have completed a clinical trial of Budesonide asthma inhalers. According to researchers the randomised trial was stopped early, because the results were so remarkable, the researchers did not believe it ethical to deny treatment to placebo patients.

Over-the-counter inhalers suppress severe COVID symptoms, trial finds

By Stuart Layt
February 10, 2021 — 11.18am

QUT associate professor Dan Nicolau, one of the lead researchers on the trial at the University of Oxford, said the results showed the method was extremely effective at preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“When we first began the trial back in March [2020], we were hoping for 50 per cent reduction [in risk of developing serious symptoms], which itself would have been very high,” he said.

“We got 90 per cent, which even with only a few hundred people is off the charts.

“And it’s not just the overall result – their temperatures are less, they get less fever, and they recover faster.”

Professor Nicolau said they realised in the early stages of the pandemic that people with asthma were under-represented in severe and fatal cases of COVID-19.

Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/over-the-counter-inhalers-suppress-severe-covid-symptoms-trial-finds-20210210-p5716m.html

If other teams confirm this finding, it is a remarkable breakthrough. And confirmation should be very straightforward, given the widespread availability of this inhaler.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
February 10, 2021 2:02 pm

Thank God, Trump is not around to destroy the potential of this treatment. /s

3
Reply
John Tillman
February 10, 2021 2:07 pm

Oz studies also found the effectiveness of de-wormer Ivermectin and corticosteroid dexamethasone in treating COVID. My veterinarian SiL used both drugs frequently.

1
Reply
Bill Treuren
Reply to  John Tillman
February 10, 2021 2:27 pm

The media are fully engaged in promoting this not.

The vaccine is the mantra all else is vilified.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Bill Treuren
February 10, 2021 2:34 pm

Vaccines which vary greatly in effectiveness, safety, cost and storability, hence deliverability.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
February 10, 2021 2:36 pm

John
As I have pointed out before, there are something like 3 dozen drugs that have shown efficacy and have been approved for human use previously. What is interesting is that none of them have gotten publicity or moved from the ‘potentially useful’ category to ‘being widely used.’

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
February 10, 2021 2:35 pm

Wow! Cures whatever ails you. Especially the “rectal form”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus

Climate change may have driven the emergence of SARS-CoV-2

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

US Customs: China Flooded the USA with Counterfeit Covid Tests and Masks in 2020

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus United Nations

UN WHO Asks Rich Nations to Pause Covid Vaccination, so Others can Catch Up

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

China Promotes Anal Probe Covid-19 Tests

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

Medical Trial: Cheap Asthma Inhalers 90% Reduction in Severe Covid Symptoms

48 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

Researchers study how lifelong environmentalists want their remains handled after death

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Vortex

Journal Nature Refutes PIK’s Fantasy-Rich Science That A Warmer Arctic Causes Extreme Cold Snaps

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration

New factor in the carbon cycle of the Southern Ocean identified

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: