Climate Politics

New Mexico Democrats Struggling with Biden’s Climate Action Fossil Fuel Bans

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

New Mexico supported Biden 54.3% to 43.5% for Trump, despite Biden’s promise to shut down the fossil fuel industry, yet all they seem to do nowadays is complain about their new leader’s efforts to deliver on his promise.

Biden drilling ban forces Democratic-led New Mexico to reckon with oil dependence

By Nichola GroomValerie VolcoviciJennifer Hiller
FEBRUARY 9, 202110:14 PM

(Reuters) – When Stan Rounds heard about U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans to suspend new drilling on federal lands to fight climate change, he worried about the education budget.

Rounds heads a state association of school administrators. He knows that New Mexico – home to the country’s richest oil fields on federal lands – depends heavily on drilling revenues to finance its struggling public schools. And budgets have already taken a hit from falling crude prices as the coronavirus pandemic sapped global fuel demand.

“While you appreciate the green policies for environmental issues, you can’t strangulate the revenue streams in New Mexico,” said Rounds, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders. “So we’re very concerned.”

Democratic politicians in a slew of oil-dependent states are being forced to reckon with a clash of progressive ideals: Their support for Biden’s plan to fight global warming could damage the fossil-fuel economy that has been a huge source of revenue for government programs.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-drilling-newmexico-insight-idUSKBN2A91JD

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki has challenged reporters to provide evidence that oil workers are not transitioning to better paid green jobs.

Psaki Dodges Question About Laid-Off Pipeline Workers, Green Jobs

BY ISABEL VAN BRUGEN 
February 9, 2021 Updated: February 9, 2021

On Monday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki at a White House press conference, “When is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether it’s pipeline workers or construction workers who are either out of work or will soon be out of work because of a Biden [executive order], when it is and where it is that they can go for their green job?”

“I would certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job,” Psaki responded. “Maybe next time you’re here, you can present that.”

“But you said that they would be getting green jobs. So I’m just asking when that happens,” Doocy shot back, before citing AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka who had criticized Biden’s revocation of the Keystone XL permit.

“The Laborers’ International Union of North America said the Keystone decision will ‘cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction’ jobs,” the reporter continued, referring to a report published on Jan. 20.

“There are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs once the Keystone pipeline stopped construction… it’s been 19 days since that [executive order]. So what are these people who need money now—when do they get their green job?”

Psaki responded by saying that Biden will share more details of a plan to create “green” jobs “in the weeks ahead.”

Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/psaki-dodges-question-about-laid-off-pipeline-workers-green-jobs_3690385.html

Psaki will circle back to the question of exactly when the green jobs will be available, when she is good and ready to do so.

What should New Mexico fossil fuel workers do while they are waiting for their new green jobs? If they are looking for something to do, I guess they could try Biden’s suggestion they retrain as software developers.

8 Comments
Tom Halla
February 10, 2021 6:11 pm

The unions involved with pipeline construction or other conventional energy fields should be reminded of the old parable of the scorpion and the frog.
They have even less excuse than the frog, as Biden is only doing what he said he would do.



John the Econ
February 10, 2021 6:18 pm

The Marie Antoinette Party: Let them learn to code!



TonyL
Reply to  John the Econ
February 10, 2021 6:42 pm

Brutal, absolutely brutal.
I am stealing this one.



Tim Gorman
February 10, 2021 6:28 pm

What should New Mexico Biden fossil fuel workers do while they are waiting for their new green jobs? “

All the New Mexico Democrats should write Biden and thank him for his green efforts. They should get all their letters printed in the local newspaper!



Joel O'Bryan
February 10, 2021 6:38 pm

It is not just the direct impact of lost revenue to State coffers. As the Democrat’s War on Oil and Nat Gas rolls along, the price of both will contiunue to climb. That will do multiple things, besides alienating voters.

The Texas-part of the P-Basin (where the Feds don’t have say on leases) will accelerate. Drawing those NM workers, their paychecks and their taxes with them, across the state line. That furthers an accelerating revenue loss for the state.
The increasing gas and diesel prices will impacts all facets of every State budget including school districts that have to purchase fuel for their school bus fleet. Schools will keep getting crunched with higher costs as the COVID Plandemic finally recedes and kids have to go back to school.

Dementia Joe is just following the Over-reach playbook run by his puppet-master Obama 12 years ago. Obama hopes to avoid another Tea Party-like uprising he experienced in 2009-2010 using media control and the social media cancel culture. I suspect they’ve under-estimated the resourcefulness and ingenuity of middle America to push back in a TeaPaty type revolution. They’ll have lots of support, because everyone has to pay electric bills and put gas in their cars. Those prices are set to skyrocket as Dementia Joe’s handlers put the screws to domestic production. Democrats have always proven themselves too clever by half.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by joelobryan


Brian Johnston
February 10, 2021 6:39 pm

They shoulda voted Trump

Unbelievable they didn’t

Their vote will now bite them on the proverbial



TonyL
February 10, 2021 6:40 pm

Well, well, well. (That is a deep subject)
Some lifelong democrats finally learn that you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
But only *after* that reality hits them really hard right in the wallet.

Pity, actually. I am sure you all can feel my pain.



Dennis G Sandberg
February 10, 2021 6:56 pm

But, but Trump was a bully and hurt peoples feelings. You don’t have to be dumb to be a Democrat, but you most likely are(IMHO)



