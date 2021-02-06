Climate Politics

Study Suggests “Familiarity with Greta” drives Climate Activism

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology suggests people are more likely to act on climate change if they are familiar with Greta Thunberg, though the authors admit it is possible the explanation is people who want to act on climate change seek out familiarity with Greta.

Greta Thunberg effect: people familiar with young climate activist may be more likely to act

February 5, 2021 2.19am AEDT

Anandita Sabherwal PhD Student in Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science

Sander van der Linden Professor of Social Psychology in Society and Director, Cambridge Social Decision-Making Lab, University of Cambridge

Based on a nationally representative survey of over 1,300 US adults, our studyfound that Americans who report being more familiar with Greta Thunberg also feel more confident that they can help mitigate climate change as part of a collective effort. They are also more willing to take action themselves, by contacting elected officials or giving time and money to campaigns. We call this the Greta Thunberg effect.

But what if the Greta Thunberg effect is actually operating the other way? Did we instead find that people who are already more likely to act on climate change are just more familiar with Greta Thunberg? We can’t be certain because this type of study can’t prove cause and effect, it can only show associations. But statistical tests showed that this reverse explanation did not explain the data as well as our original one. Of course, reality may be more complex than what our models can capture. A positive feedback loop – where both explanations operate in tandem to inspire climate action – is also possible.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/greta-thunberg-effect-people-familiar-with-young-climate-activist-may-be-more-likely-to-act-154146

The abstract of the study;

The Greta Thunberg Effect: Familiarity with Greta Thunberg predicts intentions to engage in climate activism in the United States

Anandita Sabherwal, Matthew T. Ballew, Sander van der Linden, Abel Gustafson, Matthew H. Goldberg, Edward W. MaibachJohn E. Kotcher, Janet K. Swim, Seth A. Rosenthal, Anthony Leiserowitz

Despite Greta Thunberg’s popularity, research has yet to investigate her impact on the public’s willingness to take collective action on climate change. Using cross‐sectional data from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults (N = 1,303), we investigate the “Greta Thunberg Effect, or whether exposure to Greta Thunberg predicts collective efficacy and intentions to engage in collective action. We find that those who are more familiar with Greta Thunberg have higher intentions of taking collective actions to reduce global warming and that stronger collective efficacy beliefs mediate this relationship. This association between familiarity with Greta Thunberg, collective efficacy beliefs, and collective action intentions is present even after accounting for respondents’ overall support for climate activism. Moderated mediation models testing age and political ideology as moderators of the “Greta Thunberg Effect” indicate that although the indirect effect of familiarity with Greta Thunberg via collective efficacy is present across all age‐groups, and across the political spectrum, it may be stronger among those who identify as more liberal (than conservative). Our findings suggest that young public figures like Greta Thunberg may motivate collective action across the U.S. public, but their effect may be stronger among those with a shared political ideology. Implications for future research and for broadening climate activists’ appeals across the political spectrum are discussed.

Read more: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jasp.12737

For what it is worth I think Greta has galvanised lots of young people to protest – but I suspect she mostly only appeals to people who are already believers.

I tried watching Greta’s speeches a few times, it was not a pleasant experience – like watching a toddler in a store throw a public temper tantrum, except with more words.

Climate activists from what I have seen walk a fine line between anger and despair; they are just as nasty towards fellow activists who who have lost all hope as they are towards unbelievers.

Greta is likely a real asset to leaders trying to manage climate extremists dancing on the edge of despair, because Greta seems to push them towards activism.

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alastair Brickell
February 6, 2021 6:05 pm

What a weird wold we live in now…people are actually paid to do research on something called The Greta Thunberg Effect!
and some take it seriously…no doubt there’ll be PhDs granted in this exciting new field soon.

1
Reply
eck
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
February 6, 2021 6:52 pm

We’re doomed I tell you! /sarc

0
Reply
Scissor
February 6, 2021 6:12 pm

Some in the Indian government are not happy with Greta.

https://www.dw.com/en/greta-thunberg-under-fire-for-tweeting-about-indian-farmers-toolkit/a-56458306

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 6, 2021 6:16 pm

Being disgusted with activists exploiting a girl with Asperger’s syndrome fits being familiar with Greta Thunberg, but not in the way the study means.

2
Reply
Greg
February 6, 2021 6:54 pm

So they are unable to distinguish cause and effect but get to publish their inconclusive, meaningless non-result anyway. You gotta love psychology.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Greg
February 6, 2021 7:04 pm

To their credit they admitted it.

0
Reply
Greg
February 6, 2021 6:59 pm

Meanwhile Europe came close to a South Australia style grid collapse as network frequency rose by 0.6Hz in Croatia. France and Italy had to cut off all major industrial users to prevent the whole grid collapsing !!

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Europes-Unforeseen-Renewables-Problem.html

MSM seems to have hidden this event almost as well as Hunter Bidens laptop.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Greg
1
Reply
aussiecol
February 6, 2021 7:04 pm

The more familiar I am with Greta, the more familiar I am with climate alarmism.

1
Reply
bluecat57
February 6, 2021 7:25 pm

For me, familiarity with Greta drives me to drink.
That reminds me, a couple if weeks ago I invented a new drink called The Biden.
You know those big bottles of booze they sell at Costco?
Yeah. ONE of those.

0
Reply
commieBob
February 6, 2021 7:48 pm

Most published research findings are false. Most of the time the researchers get away with it because nobody tries to replicate their work.

There is one field where replication is routinely attempted. That’s because, when drug companies find research they think they can turn into drugs, the first thing they do is try to replicate the work. They fail as much as nine times out of ten. link

There’s no reason to think medical research is particularly bad when compared with other fields. It’s actually a kind of corruption endemic in all of academia. link

Given the widespread knowledge of the problem, I’m not optimistic that the problem will be seriously addressed any time soon. It should have happened already if it were going to happen at all.

My new mantra: Defund the universities.

0
Reply
Mr.
February 6, 2021 7:49 pm

Yep.
And by the same token, people familiar with Jim Jones were more likely to drink KoolAid.

(Griff, what flavors are in vogue now?)

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
February 6, 2021 8:01 pm

My familiarity with Greta seems to have driven me in the opposite direction to the lemmings. Oh well, it’s tough being a contrarian.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Shafting The Poor

1 day ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Politics

Claim: Aussie PM Edging Towards a 2050 Carbon Pledge

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Guardian: “The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential [climate] denialism”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Biden Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Study Suggests “Familiarity with Greta” drives Climate Activism

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate FAIL

The problem with climate models

6 hours ago
Andy May
Coronavirus

US Customs: China Flooded the USA with Counterfeit Covid Tests and Masks in 2020

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Covid News

Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: