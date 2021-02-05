Climate Politics

Shafting The Poor

38 mins ago
Willis Eschenbach
11 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Let me start with a couple of the most callous and heartless quotes that I know of. Here’s a description from Politico of the first one:

President Barack Obama’s Energy secretary unwittingly created a durable GOP talking point in September 2008 when he talked to The Wall Street Journal about the benefits of having gasoline prices rise over 15 years to encourage energy efficiency.

“Somehow,” Chu said, “we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

And here’s the second quote, from President Obama:

“Under my plan of a cap-and-trade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket, regardless of what I say about whether coal is good or bad, because I’m capping greenhouse gases”

In agreement with the beliefs of President Obama and Secretary Chu, and a vain attempt to fight the imaginary menace of CO2, the countries of Europe have driven up the price of energy. This is supposed to make people use less of it, and thus reduce CO2 emissions.

As a result of the European policies, the current energy price situation looks like this:

Not a pretty picture …

So consider the effect of this on the poor. To begin with, the poor spend a much larger part of their income on energy than do the rich. 

Now, the energy prices in Europe are more than twice what they are in the US. So if the US doubled to match the fantasies of Secretary Chu and President Obama, the richest fifth of the nation would only be paying 10% of their income for energy … but the poorest fifth of the nation would be paying close to half of their income for energy. And as I pointed out about the poorest of the poor in my post “We Have Met The 1% And He Is Us“,

Those people have no slack. They have no extra room in their budgets. They have no ability to absorb increases in their cost of living, particularly their energy spending. They have no credit cards, no credit, and almost no assets. They have no health insurance. They are not prepared for emergencies. They have no money in the bank. They have no reserve, no cushion, no extra clothing, no stored food in the basement, no basement for that matter, no fat around their waist, no backups, no extras of any description. They are not ready for a hike in the price of energy or anything else.

(In passing, let me suggest that you might enjoy reading that post, which discusses this issue of energy and the poor in some detail.)

The result of all of these factors is what is called “energy poverty”. That’s where you don’t have enough energy to keep your home warm. That’s where you’re a single mom with three kids and your old car you need to get to work drinks gas faster than your ex-husband drank whiskey … so if gas prices double your kids will do without something important. That’s where you and your family sit in the cold and the dark and shiver because you can’t pay your energy bills.

And that’s where a study from the Jacque Delors Institute says (emphasis mine):

During this winter of 2020-2021, hundreds of millions of Europeans are constrained to stay at home because of lockdowns and curfews instituted to contain the propagation of COVID19. For millions of them, this means staying in poorly heated houses, which causes both discomfort and a threat to their own health. 

This policy paper gives an overview of the state of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) and the way this issue is currently addressed by Member States and by the EU. While it appears that energy poverty has generally been decreasing over the last years, in 2019 there were still over 30 million Europeans who claimed to be unable to heat their home adequately in the winter.

Thirty million Europeans, many of them pensioners, many of them kids, all of them poor, sitting in unheated houses … that’s about the population of California. Or for the folks across the pond, it’s about the population of Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic combined. Again per the report, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus are the countries with the highest share of the population who are unable to heat their homes.

Now, there’s an old saying, “No pain, no gain.” Me, I think that’s crazy because I’ve had lots of painless gains. But if there is pain, well, there should at least be some gain to go along with it. So … shall we take a look at the purported gain in the question of CO2 emissions?

I mean, all those countries signed on to the Paris Climate Discord, they all have followed President Obama’s and Secretary Chu’s theories and drove their energy prices through the roof to reduce greenhouse gases, so now at the end of the day there must be some real gains in per capita CO2 emissions, right?

Here you go:

Thirty million Europeans are freezing in the winter, unable to heat their homes, and for what?

For nothing. Zip. Niets. Diddley-squat. Ingenting. Zero. Nada. Rien. Nichts. Not one thing.

Despite Europe creating widespread energy poverty, despite the US not being in the Paris Agreement, the US has reduced emissions more than any of the countries shown above. Europe is condemning old people and children to shiver in the dark and cold, and for absolutely no gain at all.

Look, I don’t think CO2 is the secret knob that controls the climate. I think that’s a simplistic scientific misrepresentation of a very complex system. As a result, I think that the “War On CO2” is a destructive, costly, and meaningless endeavor.

However, perhaps you do think that the climate, one of the more complex systems we’ve ever tried to analyze, is ruled by just one of the hundreds of different factors affecting the system. If so, I presume you think the European actions are justified because you believe you will be helping the poor people in the year 2050 or 2100.

So … if those are your motives I ask you, I beg you, I implore you, don’t wage your war on CO2 by screwing today’s poor to the floor! 

Because I can assure you, possibly helping tomorrow’s poor by actually hurting today’s poor is a crime against humanity, one you absolutely don’t want to have on your conscience.

My best to all, regardless of your views regarding the climate control knob,

w.

PS—Misunderstandings are the bane of the intarwebs. Accordingly, I ask that when you comment you quote the exact words you’re discussing, so that we can all know who and what you’re talking about.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Derg
February 5, 2021 1:39 pm

“ Because I can assure you, possibly helping tomorrow’s poor by actually hurting today’s poor is a crime against humanity, one you absolutely don’t want to have on your conscience.”

100% agreement.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
February 5, 2021 1:40 pm

And most of us poor people don’t like being shafted.

Regards,
Bob

PS: Thanks, Willis

1
Reply
kenji
February 5, 2021 1:41 pm

Let the poor drive Teslas

1
Reply
Lee Scott
February 5, 2021 1:43 pm

Energy subsidies for the poor will become just another entitlement that binds them to the socialist cause. It’s all part of the plan.

2
Reply
Katphiche
February 5, 2021 1:45 pm

Need to fix the x-axis label on the CO2 tons per capital reduction chart.

2
Reply
Curious George
February 5, 2021 1:46 pm

This was never about the climate. It is about how to get money from the working people.

2
Reply
RickWill
February 5, 2021 1:56 pm

Life on Earth can be reduced to one single factor CO2. However without water the conditions for current life forms would not exist.

Climate on Earth depends entirely on water.
Its distribution across the surface.
Its thermal inertia by virtue of its heat capacity and quantity.
Its insulating property as sea ice.
Its reflective properties as ice in the atmosphere.
Its buoyancy in the atmosphere.
Its evaporation and precipitation and the heat transport that imbues.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
February 5, 2021 1:59 pm

You ain’t seen nuttin’ yet:

https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/infrastructure/537571-newly-minted-transportation-secretary-pete

Newly minted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants US to lead world in high-speed rail

“We’ve been asked to settle for less in this country, and I just don’t know why people in other countries ought to have better train service and more investment in high-speed train service than Americans do,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 5, 2021 2:03 pm

To really accenuate the differences you need to reference US minus California where the energy prices you quote are but a distant memory of a time when we were a representative democracy.

Gasoline average $3.27/gal. Electricity 19.9¢. Nota Bene. The 19.9¢ is misleadingly low.

0
Reply
Jan kjetil Andersen
February 5, 2021 2:06 pm

The difference in gasoline prices between USA and Europe is not a new phenomenon. I remember from my fist visit in the US in 1988, that the price of on gallon gasoline was quite similar to one litre in Norway. One gallon is 3.7 litres.

That explain why we should not expect more decrease in CO2 emissions in Europe from 2010 to 2019. If the gasoline price has an effect on CO2 emission, it had aleady happened in 2010.

And It indeed seems to have had an effect. Cars are on average smaller in Europe than in the US.
And they are safer.

/Jan

0
Reply
lbeyeler
February 5, 2021 2:06 pm

Very impressive climate control panel, just beautiful.

One thing though, back in the seventies, when my eldest brother emigrated to Canada, he said that a Canadian gallon of fuel was about 60 cents. One liter of gas back then around here cost near 1 Swiss Frank, I think. So the gap between European and US/Canada energy cost already existed back then.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Claim: Aussie PM Edging Towards a 2050 Carbon Pledge

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Guardian: “The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential [climate] denialism”

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Biden Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal COP conferences

Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Shafting The Poor

38 mins ago
Willis Eschenbach
Geology Lessons

Scientists Discover Plate Tectonics… Again

4 hours ago
David Middleton
Rainfall

Claim: California’s Rainy Season Starting Nearly A Month Later Than It Did 60 Years Ago

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Measuring melting ice

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: