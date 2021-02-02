Climate ugliness

That Way Madness Lies

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Propublica ran an article last week describing the anguish of a committed climate activist.

https://www.propublica.org/article/the-climate-crisis-is-worse-than-you-can-imagine-heres-what-happens-if-you-try

It is rare that an article makes the actual point in the first five words, but this is a good example, emphasis mine.

Peter Kalmus, out of his mind, stumbled back toward the car. It was all happening. All the stuff he’d been trying to get others to see, and failing to get others to see — it was all here. The day before, when his family started their Labor Day backpacking trip along the oak-lined dry creek bed in Romero Canyon, in the mountains east of Santa Barbara, the temperature had been 105 degrees. Now it was 110 degrees, and under his backpack, his “large mammalian self,” as Peter called his body, was more than just overheating. He was melting down. Everything felt wrong. His brain felt wrong and the planet felt wrong, and everything that lived on the planet felt wrong, off-kilter, in the wrong place.

Nearing the trailhead, Peter’s mind death-spiralled: What’s next summer going to bring? How hot will it be in 10 years? Yes, the data showed that the temperature would only rise per decade by a few tenths of a degree Celsius. But those tenths would add up and the extreme temperatures would rise even faster, and while Peter’s big mammal body could handle 100 degrees, sort of, 110 drove him crazy. That was just not a friendly climate for a human. 110 degrees was hostile, an alien planet.

Poor Peter, no one listens to him.

For years, in articles in Yes! magazine, in op-eds in the Los Angeles Times, in his book “Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution,” on social media, Peter had been pleading, begging for people to pay attention to the global emergency. “Is this my personal hell?” he tweeted this past fall. “That I have to spend my entire life desperately trying to convince everyone NOT TO DESTROY THE %$#^@^ EARTH?”

Apparently his transformation and descent happened relatively quickly.

He’d met Sharon at Harvard. They’d moved to New York so she could earn a teaching degree. For a while, before returning to school, Peter had made good money on Wall Street writing code. Now here he was hearing, really hearing for the first time, that the planet, his son’s future home, was going to roast. Full stop.

This was a catastrophe — a physical, physics catastrophe, and here he was, a physicist about to have a son. He exited the lecture hall in a daze. “I was kind of like, ‘Are we just going to pretend this is like a normal scientific talk?’” he told me, recalling his thoughts. “We’re talking about the end of life on Earth as we know it.”

For the next eight months, Peter walked around Manhattan, “freaking out in my brain,” he said, like “one of those end-is-near people with the sandwich boards.” 

His poor wife and kids.

Four years into climate awakening and action, Peter felt he had accomplished nearly zero. One night, frustrated with inaction and disgusted with fossil fuel use, he sat at his computer and calculated the sources of all his own emissions so he could go about reducing them.

In the morning he presented Sharon with a pie chart.

Which led to:

Next came dumpster diving (which eventually — and thankfully — morphed into an arrangement with Trader Joe’s to pick up their unsellable food every other Sunday night). Peter’s haul — “seven or eight boxes,” according to Sharon; “three boxes,” according to Peter — included dozens of eggs with only one broken. Flats of (mostly not moldy) strawberries. Bread past its sell-by date. Peter did his best to put things away before he fell asleep because waking up to the mess drove Sharon nuts. But … it was a lot. Low-carbon living was a lot.

They stopped using the gas dryer. They stopped shitting in the flush toilet and started practicing “humanure,” composting their own crap. Sharon had lived with an outhouse in Mongolia, “so that was something I was used to,” she said. Plus, to be honest, she liked the local, organic anti-capitalist politics of it. “Marx writes about this in ‘Capital, Volume 1’ that one of the reasons Europeans started to use chemical fertilizers is because people started to move into the cities and off of the land, … and people stopped pooping out in the countryside, so it became less fertile.” The main problem, for Sharon, was that their bathroom was small and the composting toilet was inside. They used eucalyptus leaves to try to cover up the smell, but then little bits of leaves got all over the bathroom, too. After a while Peter moved the composting toilet outdoors. 

His wife had patience most of us could only dream of. His kids coped in their own way.

Sharon staged minor rebellions to maintain a sense of self — little stuff, like using lots of hot water when she did the dishes, and bigger stuff, like she stopped talking sometimes. Braird and Zane, too, each absorbed and reacted to Peter’s passionate cri de coeur in their own ways. Zane, the younger one, started doing his own regular, Greta Thunberg-style climate strikes in front of city hall. Braird, the older, meanwhile, was entering his teens, differentiating and waxing nihilistic. When asked what he wanted to do with his future, Braird said, “What future?” When asked what he thought about climate change, he sunk a dagger into his father’s heart like only a child can. Braird said, “I don’t really think about it.”

Read the full sad, sad, article here.

HT/Larry Kummer

Ron Long
February 2, 2021 6:09 am

Poor sissy boy Peter, suffering some emotional crisis, and involving his family as well. 110 degrees and he’s “more than just overheating. He was melting down.”. For the record I worked in a canyon north of Phoenix, Arizona in July when it was 116 degrees and had no problem, although I drank a lot of dilute gatorade. A lady geologist and her dog were working with me, so the dog got water poured over him, but everybody did fine. Let’s hope Peter gets the help he needs because he obviously he is losing it.

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
February 2, 2021 6:30 am

115 F is not unusual during wheat harvest in NE Oregon.

In Afghanistan, my computer screen wallpaper was a shot of a buddy on the ramp at Kuwait International holding up a plastic thermometer reading 140 F.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Ron Long
February 2, 2021 6:34 am

Yes Ron, that’s exactly what I thought. He should consider the Marathon Des Sables, where they do the equivalent of 5.5 regular marathons in 6 days, with midday temperatures as high as 120 F. https://marathondessables.co.uk/what-to-expect/

“”stumbled back…Everything felt wrong. His brain felt wrong…begging for people to pay attention…exited the lecture hall in a daze…“freaking out in my brain,””…and so on. I’m not sure what audience they are trying to appeal to with this article, but it sounds like every paragraph includes a reference to some kind of mental health concern. I suspect that it will not appeal to those to whom they hope it appeals for that reason.

starzmom
Reply to  Ron Long
February 2, 2021 6:47 am

I also was thinking that those temperatures are not and never have been uncommon in the desert Southwest–or any desert for that matter. Most of the time you don’t go hiking unprepared, though. That was just stupid. But to blame your heat stroke on climate change is mental illness. Yes, this man needs help, fast.

ResourceGuy
February 2, 2021 6:11 am

The fact that Poor Peter gets published attention says a lot. The rational and the fact checkers are bypassed daily.

When does the next climate play come out? Death of a Climate Salesman, A Hot Street car named Desire, …..

KAT
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 2, 2021 6:24 am

50 shades of direct sunlight?

geo
Reply to  KAT
February 2, 2021 7:09 am

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Didn’t even have to change the name.

Bad Andrew
February 2, 2021 6:26 am

The key word in the headline is ‘Lies’.

If you believe strongly in these lies, it will catch up to you. It’s not good for you.

Andrew

Mr.
February 2, 2021 6:28 am

There have always been crazies all around the world, emanating from all sorts of issues.

Look at all those people who claimed they were emigrating because Trump.

No surprise at all that the climate capers produces its fair share.

Bernie1815
February 2, 2021 6:30 am

To the extent that this is true, it is pitiful. Alas there are many, many Peters out there – male and female. I hear it and read it whenever I post anything skeptical about the current nature and scope of the climate change we are (or are not) experiencing. It strikes that it is a genuine psychiatric disorder. These people need help, not enabling. Those two kids are in for a rough life.

Kenji
Reply to  Bernie1815
February 2, 2021 7:04 am

Living with a loon like that is child abuse. CPS should remove the kids from that household and let them grow up healthy and happy

Richard Page
February 2, 2021 6:34 am

Books, followers, a platform for his views, being noticed and respected by his peers and fellow travellers. The article fails to mention how this man has profited and benefited from exploiting his mental breakdown – torturing his own family for personal gain is obviously a price he’s willing to pay.

Abolition Man
February 2, 2021 6:35 am

It is quite sad to see emotionally disturbed or sanity challenged individuals venting in public. It is even sadder to see supposed adults give them a platform to express their illness to the public!
I am reminded of a man about my own age who I would often see around town back in the Bay Area. He had a trust fund and a minder when he was out during the day, but his favorite activity was spending hours at night pushing the crosswalk buttons of a major intersection then crossing the street to do it again, and again, and again…
His state may have been largely drug and self induced, but it sounds little different from Peter’s obsessive compulsive behavior or Greta’s OCD rants and tirades! Why are the ignorant and the insane lecturing humanity? It must serve someone’s agenda to push fear and panic on the public, just as the virus was used to do far more damage than it could alone!

Ian Magness
February 2, 2021 7:01 am

I enjoyed reading the quote from Das Crapital.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Ian Magness
February 2, 2021 7:13 am

Ian,
You’re right! That was some really, heavy $h!t, man!!
My apologies to Cheech and Chong!

Joseph Zorzin
February 2, 2021 7:12 am

Off topic- sorry, but here’s an article by our beloved Mickey Mann in USA Today: “Michael Mann: Why Biden’s actions are good news from front lines of the climate change war”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/michael-mann-why-biden-s-actions-are-good-news-from-front-lines-of-the-climate-change-war/ar-BB1djDfK

Here’s just a few of the moronic things he says:
***** we are indeed in a war — with powerful fossil fuel industry groups
***** early battles of the climate war, targeting the basic scientific evidence, have been won
***** But there’s more good news: The enemy’s troops are starting to defect.
***** Michael E. Mann is distinguished professor of Atmospheric Science at Pennsylvania State University.

Graemethecat
February 2, 2021 7:13 am

This is far from new. A couple of centuries ago this guy Peter would be considered to be suffering from religious mania.

