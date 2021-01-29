Coronavirus test. Medical worker in protective suite taking a swab for corona virus test, potentially infected young woman
Coronavirus

China Promotes Anal Probe Covid-19 Tests

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guess essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Chinese scientists believe you are more likely to receive an accurate Covid-19 test result if they shove that fuzzy swab thing up your butt, rather than up your nose.

Beijing tests for COVID-19 using anal swabs, where virus may survive longer: experts

By Fan Anqi and Deng Xiaoci 
Published: Jan 23, 2021 03:16 PM

Beijing reported a 9-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and his school conducted a variety of tests including serum antibody tests, nasal, throat, and even anal swabs for all its staff and students, prompting many to wonder if anal swabs could be more accurate in detecting the virus than other measures.

Li Tongzeng, a deputy director in charge of infectious disease at Beijing You’an Hospital, said that studies have shown that the coronavirus survives longer in the anus or excrement than those taken from upper body tracts, and for some silent carriers the virus may be present in their throats for 3 to 5 days, allowing some tests to provide false negative results. 

Taking an anal swab could increase accuracy in key groups, Li noted during an interview with the China Central Television. However, given that the method is not as convenient as throat swabs, it will only be applied to key groups at quarantine centers.

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1213668.shtml

Effluent testing is regularly used in Australia to try to identify community transmission hotspots, so it seems plausible that the Chinese researchers are right about anal swabs being more likely to detect Covid-19 infection.

I guess the question is, how badly do you want to know whether you actually have Covid?

Scissor
January 29, 2021 6:04 pm

Pete Buttigieg approved.

nw sage
Reply to  Scissor
January 29, 2021 6:35 pm

… and Biden will issue an Executive Order whereupon Xi Jinping will die laughing!

Marzouk
January 29, 2021 6:08 pm

Turn the other cheek.

Scissor
Reply to  Marzouk
January 29, 2021 6:40 pm

Best make sure they do the nasal swab first.

WXcycles
January 29, 2021 6:09 pm

Beijing tests for COVID-19 using anal swabs, where virus may survive longer: experts

Not if you shower regularly and wear fresh underwear.

Perhaps a bowl swab would be a little less ……. confronting?

Sara
Reply to  WXcycles
January 29, 2021 6:54 pm

Just make sure you have plenty of beans and other gas-producing comestibles before you agree to this nonsense.

Was it Ben Franklin who said “F- – t proudly”?

WXcycles
January 29, 2021 6:12 pm

“Is this going to affect my social credit score?”

S. Geiger
January 29, 2021 6:29 pm

Does raise a challenge for the ‘drive through’ testing locations….

Scissor
Reply to  S. Geiger
January 29, 2021 6:38 pm

Nurse Bendover will see you now.

BCBill
January 29, 2021 6:43 pm

It was never about the effectiveness of the test but rather about how much the economy could be damaged while the population was distracted by meaningless gestures. Taking one in the butt for the WHO makes one a full fledged, honorary, for life Compliancy Theorist.

Sara
January 29, 2021 6:53 pm

I think they know where they can stick it.

