Job Killer Joe’s Climate Team Promises to Replace the Fossil Fuel Jobs they “Sacrifice”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Perhaps it might have been a good idea to create these promised new green jobs, before destroying the old jobs?
Biden Energy Nominee Jennifer Granholm: ‘Clean Energy’ Jobs Will Replace Ones ‘That Might Be Sacrificed’
KYLE MORRIS
27 Jan 2021
Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, insisted Wednesday that “clean energy” jobs will replace those that “might be sacrificed.”
Granholm’s remarks came during questioning from Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who pointed out the significant loss of American jobs due to a long-term ban on oil, gas, and coal leasing and permitting on federal lands.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/27/biden-energy-nominee-jennifer-granholm-clean-energy-jobs-will-replace-ones-that-might-be-sacrificed/
So far nobody has offered to pay the bills or guarantee the mortgages of the union workers whose livelihoods Biden just “sacrificed”.