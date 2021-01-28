Job Killer Joe’s Climate Team Promises to Replace the Fossil Fuel Jobs they “Sacrifice”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perhaps it might have been a good idea to create these promised new green jobs, before destroying the old jobs?

.@SenJohnBarrasso to @JenGranholm on banning oil, gas, and coal leasing & permitting on federal lands: “A long-term ban on oil and gas leasing would cost 62,000 jobs in New Mexico, 33,000 jobs in Wyoming, and 18,000 jobs in Colorado.” pic.twitter.com/sR1gwMukvk — Senate Energy GOP (@EnergyGOP) January 27, 2021

Biden Energy Nominee Jennifer Granholm: ‘Clean Energy’ Jobs Will Replace Ones ‘That Might Be Sacrificed’ KYLE MORRIS

27 Jan 2021 Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, insisted Wednesday that “clean energy” jobs will replace those that “might be sacrificed.” Granholm’s remarks came during questioning from Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who pointed out the significant loss of American jobs due to a long-term ban on oil, gas, and coal leasing and permitting on federal lands. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/27/biden-energy-nominee-jennifer-granholm-clean-energy-jobs-will-replace-ones-that-might-be-sacrificed/

You just destroyed 11,000 union jobs with one stroke of the pen canceling Keystone https://t.co/YCnROm8OSt — CFACT (@CFACT) January 28, 2021

So far nobody has offered to pay the bills or guarantee the mortgages of the union workers whose livelihoods Biden just “sacrificed”.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...