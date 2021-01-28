Climate Economics

Adaptation is more profitable than mitigation

2 hours ago
Andy May
16 Comments

Clintel.org has just issued a nice press release about the idea of preparing to adapt to climate changes, rather than the more controversial idea of destroying the fossil fuel industry in the hope that reducing CO2 emissions will somehow make the climate better.

So far we have been unable to measure the influence of additional CO2 on the climate, although some think the impact is somewhere between 1.5 degrees and 4.5 degrees per doubling of the CO2 concentration. We cannot even be sure of that, because there are credible estimates that are less than one degree.

So, it seems reasonable to spend our hard-earned money adapting to whatever happens. Adaptation works if the changes are natural or man-made. The article is by Guus Berkhour and Marcel Crok of The Netherlands, where they understand adaptation better than most. Their dikes have a breach probability of 1 in 10,000 years.

Read the press release here.

16 Comments
fred250
January 28, 2021 2:06 pm

Germany adapting.. NOT

https://notrickszone.com/2021/01/28/berlin-on-the-brink-blackouts-loom-as-coal-plants-running-at-100-capacity-struggle-to-keep-lights-on-in/

The stupidity of solar + wind UNRELIABLES combined with closure of RELIABLES, is starting to bite.

Hopefully very hard !!

Mr. Lee
January 28, 2021 2:12 pm

Leftist ideology usually favors revolutionary over evolutionary.
Good sense usually favors the opposite.

Wim Röst
January 28, 2021 2:34 pm

“Adaptation is more profitable than mitigation”
WR: Adaptation is the only thing that gives a direct result: safety. I lived most of my life below sea level, many years even 5 meters below and I never felt unsafe. Yearly we pay some hundreds of euros per household for a lot of safety. Every euro / dollar etc. spend on adaptation is well paid. People know what they get back for their money.

Scissor
Reply to  Wim Röst
January 28, 2021 2:44 pm

Very Gouda.

Wim Röst
Reply to  Scissor
January 28, 2021 3:02 pm

Indeed, not far away.

Rud Istvan
January 28, 2021 2:53 pm

Andy, nice spot. I have communicated several times with Marcel Crok after he got a copy of Blowing Smoke. Solid thinker.

The real beauty of adaptation is, that if there turns out nothing to adapt to, then there is no future adaptation cost either.

With mitigation, there is for sure a large up front cost, but maybe no future return. Backwards economics.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 28, 2021 3:25 pm

The result of the large up-front cost of mitigation measures can be seen in Germany and UK where governments are politically and economically forced to continue on course because of the sunk cost and that is what the rent-seeking profiteers rely on.

Peter W
January 28, 2021 3:06 pm

The human race has had to adapt to climate for thousands of years. With this in mind, exactly what is the problem?

Yes. I know. Liberals are inherently incapable of adapting.

RickWill
January 28, 2021 3:11 pm

The only certainty is that Earth’s climate is thermostatically controlled within a narrow band. The lower limit for sea surface temperature at -2C where ice forms. The upper limit at 30C where heat rejection results in net loss of energy uptake.

The thermostatic control on the upper limit is precise. Some initial overshoot to 31.5C but then within a fraction of a degree of the set-point thereafter.

So adapt to what!

Temp_Regulation.png
bethan456@gmail.com
January 28, 2021 3:16 pm

“Their dikes have a breach probability of 1 in 10,000 years.”

https://scholarsmine.mst.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.bing.com/&httpsredir=1&article=2394&context=icchge

Krishna Gans
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
January 28, 2021 3:30 pm

Out of the link:
“For many years it was known that this part of dike was at risk. This was reported to the minister of Public Works in1993, but the two involved provincial authorities, the provincial government and the water board, did not take stepsuntil after the dike failure.”

So, what will you tell us ?

Wim Röst
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
January 28, 2021 3:47 pm

“Their dikes have a breach probability of 1 in 10,000 years.”

WR: Meant with ‘the 1:10,000 years’ are the dikes that protect against the sea. It was/is the norm for the so-called Delta Works. What happened in Wilnis (0.5 meter of water) in a small neighborhood wasn’t OK. It was a peat dike that dried out during a very dry summer. After this happened all peat dikes (thousands of kilometers) were controlled and a huge project was started to protect all dikes that even could give the slightest doubt. Everywhere in the surroundings, I daily observe huge projects to protect peat dikes with a layer of heavy clay against drying out. You pay a bit but you get a lot. And you know it helps.

Jeff Alberts
January 28, 2021 3:17 pm

What is a “Climate related death”?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
January 28, 2021 3:33 pm

If you die because an icicle is falling on your head.

Hoser
January 28, 2021 3:20 pm

Mitigation is so much more fun for a top-down control freak politicians, because you can define the mitigation methods any way that helps you support your larger agenda (such as paying off friends). You get to control where and how much money is spent doing what. Adaptation limits the ways markets and people can be manipulated. Others, besides government, have more flexibility to decide for themselves how to adapt. It’s a constant battle to get funding for new adaptations rather than defined mitigation targets that have to be met many years in the future. Those goals can have defined programs with budgets ready to go for years. Centralized control. So much more satisfying, right? Who cares whether anything useful comes of it. At least the people you scared think you tried and meant well. Ha ha.

Latitude
January 28, 2021 3:34 pm

of course it is….but our new/present government does not care one flying fig about that

because it’s not about that at all

