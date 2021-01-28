“Adaptation is more profitable than mitigation”

Clintel.org has just issued a nice press release about the idea of preparing to adapt to climate changes, rather than the more controversial idea of destroying the fossil fuel industry in the hope that reducing CO 2 emissions will somehow make the climate better.

So far we have been unable to measure the influence of additional CO 2 on the climate, although some think the impact is somewhere between 1.5 degrees and 4.5 degrees per doubling of the CO 2 concentration. We cannot even be sure of that, because there are credible estimates that are less than one degree.

So, it seems reasonable to spend our hard-earned money adapting to whatever happens. Adaptation works if the changes are natural or man-made. The article is by Guus Berkhour and Marcel Crok of The Netherlands, where they understand adaptation better than most. Their dikes have a breach probability of 1 in 10,000 years.

Read the press release here.

