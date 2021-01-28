SMH Climate Rant: “Humanity appears to be like a mistletoe on the planet, … smothering the host”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The author is hoping that the people she appears to describe as parasitic organisms will settle their differences and work together to create a better future.

We must change to battle climate change

By Nicola Philp

January 28, 2021 — 12.15am

…

Hoping that it could be classed as doomism to the max (yes, I’ve read the counter-arguments), I then saw the latest report that our planet is continuing to experience temperatures at record levels, putting us in the ballpark of at least a three-degree global temperature increase instead of just the hoped-for one degree.

Why was this not on the front page instead of the tennis? How many of these reports will our governments have to see before they take action with the same urgency and intensity that they did with the coronavirus threat? Because this one has far worse repercussions for all of us and is not something that we can vaccinate against.

Humanity appears to be like a mistletoe on the planet, one that is finally at the stage of smothering the host, but many of us just don’t want to believe it. I know I’d prefer not to as I look at the faces of my children. It is also because of those faces that I can’t afford to ignore it.

…

Coronavirus has shown us that we can all work together to radically and quickly change our lifestyles for the greater good. We need to consider how we can prepare for a world that will be faced with regular extreme weather, unpredictable water and power supplies, food shortages and the resulting unrest that will come with these.

…