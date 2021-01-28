European Mistletoe. congerdesign, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate ugliness

SMH Climate Rant: “Humanity appears to be like a mistletoe on the planet, … smothering the host”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The author is hoping that the people she appears to describe as parasitic organisms will settle their differences and work together to create a better future.

We must change to battle climate change

By Nicola Philp
January 28, 2021 — 12.15am

Hoping that it could be classed as doomism to the max (yes, I’ve read the counter-arguments), I then saw the latest report that our planet is continuing to experience temperatures at record levels, putting us in the ballpark of at least a three-degree global temperature increase instead of just the hoped-for one degree.

Why was this not on the front page instead of the tennis? How many of these reports will our governments have to see before they take action with the same urgency and intensity that they did with the coronavirus threat? Because this one has far worse repercussions for all of us and is not something that we can vaccinate against.

Humanity appears to be like a mistletoe on the planet, one that is finally at the stage of smothering the host, but many of us just don’t want to believe it. I know I’d prefer not to as I look at the faces of my children. It is also because of those faces that I can’t afford to ignore it.

Coronavirus has shown us that we can all work together to radically and quickly change our lifestyles for the greater good. We need to consider how we can prepare for a world that will be faced with regular extreme weather, unpredictable water and power supplies, food shortages and the resulting unrest that will come with these.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/we-must-change-to-battle-climate-change-20210125-p56wpr.html

I’ve got to say I find it difficult to imagine finding common cause and working together with someone who seems to think other people are parasites.

Bryan A
January 28, 2021 10:09 pm

Hey, anyone who thinks Humans are parasitic or an environmental cancer on the Earth are more than welcome to volunteer to NOT reproduce AND can raise their hands to be first in line for immediate processing at the Soylent Green factory

Joel O'Bryan
January 28, 2021 10:21 pm

we can all work together to radically and quickly change our lifestyles “

I suppose mandates and edicts from Sovereign rulers over us plebes is what she is referring to. Turds like King Cuomo and Governor Nuisance. Or in NZ, Queen Jacinda. Or the UKs BloJo.

I suppose destroying tourism-vacation travel, airlines, hotels for us soon to be peasants (the middle class) whilst the elitist buzz around in private jets and yachts to their ski chalets and oceanside mansions is what she is referring to.

Steve Case
January 28, 2021 10:42 pm

voluntary human extinction movement

http://www.vhemt.org/

The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement is an environmental movement that calls for all people to abstain from reproduction to cause the gradual voluntary extinction of humankind. VHEMT supports human extinction primarily because, in the group’s view, it would prevent environmental degradation. Wikipedia

Redge
Reply to  Steve Case
January 29, 2021 12:05 am

Why do these people preach instead of leading by example?

n.n
January 28, 2021 10:44 pm

Thus Planned Population schemes, again, and again, and again. Let us bray.

Climate believer
January 28, 2021 11:00 pm

I know I’d prefer not to as I look at the faces of my children.”

Why has she created more parasites?

Chris Hanley
January 28, 2021 11:00 pm

Thanks heaps Eric, reading that article has made me ‘dumber’ and I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells at my age.

Gordon A. Dressler
January 28, 2021 11:12 pm

Here’s a fine case where we should judge the content of the quoted argument by the character of its author, Nicola Philp.

Here is what she Tweeted on Jan 27: “Anyone else feel like our planet is on a bus being driven towards a cliff by old, mad white men?” (see: https://twitter.com/nicolaphilp4 )

Old and mad and white and men? I see . . . not just parasites, eh?

Well, she does characterize herself partly as a “freelance writer” . . . looks like she’ll be staying as such due to openly bearing such prejudices.

Mariner
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
January 28, 2021 11:48 pm

It seems to me that countries run by “old, mad, white men” are actually reducing their populations quite successfully. It is a strange fact that high standards of living will actually do that. Maybe she should go and preach in Africa.

Chaswarnertoo
January 28, 2021 11:33 pm

Can I have her house when she tops herself and all her family?

Kenji
January 28, 2021 11:37 pm

If she were hanging above the door … at Christmas … I would not kiss her

Garland Lowe
January 28, 2021 11:37 pm

These folks are a dime a dozen. It’s not on the front page because people like you have been preaching this BS for over 30 years. This was just after preaching for years, we were going to freeze to death before the year 2000.
Go away already.

fretslider
January 29, 2021 12:13 am

For the greater good?

I don’t think so, but then I like humanly

