The Conversation: “the only country to have undertaken … successful … population control is China”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Malthus, Ehrlich and The Club of Rome might have gotten everything wrong, but Waikato Professor Michael Cameron thinks we need to consider their work, and consider imposing curbs on population growth, if we want to prevent a future food crisis caused by anthropogenic CO2 emissions.

Curb population growth to tackle climate change: now that’s a tough ask

January 25, 2021 5.50am AEDT

Michael P. Cameron

Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato

Population growth plays a role in environmental damage and climate change.

…

The English political economist Thomas Robert Malthus laid out a compelling argument against overpopulation in his famous 1798 book, An Essay on the Principle of Population

…

But his essay could not have been timed worse, coming near the beginning of the longest period of sustained global population growth in history. This was driven in part by vast improvements in agricultural productivity over time.

This idea of hard environmental limits to population growth was resurrected in the 20th century in publications such as The Population Bomb, a 1968 book by Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich, and The Limits to Growth, a 1972 publication commissioned by the Club of Rome think-tank.

The implication of these treatises on the perils of population growth suggest population control is an important measure to limit carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and global climate change.

…

That leaves population control, but the issues here are no less challenging. Government-led population control presents serious moral questions for democratic countries.

That’s why the only country to have undertaken a (moderately) successful form of population control is China, through the One Child Policy that ran from 1979 to 2015. Over that period, the total fertility rate in China roughly halved.

…