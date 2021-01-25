Professor Michael Cameron, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato
Alarmism

The Conversation: “the only country to have undertaken … successful … population control is China”

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Malthus, Ehrlich and The Club of Rome might have gotten everything wrong, but Waikato Professor Michael Cameron thinks we need to consider their work, and consider imposing curbs on population growth, if we want to prevent a future food crisis caused by anthropogenic CO2 emissions.

Curb population growth to tackle climate change: now that’s a tough ask

January 25, 2021 5.50am AEDT

Michael P. Cameron
Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato

Population growth plays a role in environmental damage and climate change.

The English political economist Thomas Robert Malthus laid out a compelling argument against overpopulation in his famous 1798 book, An Essay on the Principle of Population

But his essay could not have been timed worse, coming near the beginning of the longest period of sustained global population growth in history. This was driven in part by vast improvements in agricultural productivity over time.

This idea of hard environmental limits to population growth was resurrected in the 20th century in publications such as The Population Bomb, a 1968 book by Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich, and The Limits to Growth, a 1972 publication commissioned by the Club of Rome think-tank.

The implication of these treatises on the perils of population growth suggest population control is an important measure to limit carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and global climate change.

That leaves population control, but the issues here are no less challenging. Government-led population control presents serious moral questions for democratic countries.

That’s why the only country to have undertaken a (moderately) successful form of population control is China, through the One Child Policy that ran from 1979 to 2015. Over that period, the total fertility rate in China roughly halved.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/curb-population-growth-to-tackle-climate-change-now-thats-a-tough-ask-153382

To be fair the professor goes on to say that prosperity may be enough to limit population growth, though I find it personally repugnant to see China’s disastrous and cruel one child policy described as any kind of success.

Is there a hard limit to population growth? There must be a limit, it is impossible the Earth could support an infinite number of people. But 200 years of failed serial doomsaying suggests those who worry we are approaching a hard limit to global population are almost certainly wrong.

n.n
January 25, 2021 2:09 pm

Planned Population schemes range from The Great Leap (i.e. mass choice) to one-child (i.e. minority choice, Final Solution) to selective-child (i.e. delegated responsibility, Wicked Solution). That said, only the latter, Planned Parent/hood, has been normalized under a State-established quasi-religion (“ethics”), now adopted by the CCP, perhaps after consulation with their Western ideological counterparts. One step forward, two steps backward.

Last edited 2 hours ago by n.n
Rory Forbes
January 25, 2021 2:09 pm

You just can’t make this stuff up. I’m expected to believe this guy has an education. I have to wonder if he ever had an original thought, made a direct observation or questioned authority.

Robert Arvanitis
January 25, 2021 2:11 pm

The one-child policy guarantees China will grow old, before it grows rich.

Scissor
Reply to  Robert Arvanitis
January 25, 2021 2:57 pm

That’s why they changed it to two (and more under some circumstances).

John Tillman
January 25, 2021 2:11 pm

I guess economists aren’t taught how photosynthesis, plant transpiration and weather work, such that more CO2 means more food and fiber, not less. They also must not know anything about dramatically greening regions, such as the Sahel.

Most countries now have stable to declining populations, without China’s forced abortions. A few Muslim majority nations in Asia and most African states still have rapidly growing populations. So draconian reproductive control is now Islamophobic and racist. As of course in the latter case, the eugenic Planned Parenthood was from its inception.

The solution is not totalitarian statism, but economic growth, public health and empowering women, which since Malthus’ time has led to demographic transition in the developed world and much of the developing.

n.n
Reply to  John Tillman
January 25, 2021 2:21 pm

Yes, empowering women with four choices: abstinence, prevention, compassion, and responsibility. Men have the same choices. The only time that aborting a human life should be a choice is in self-defense, a common standard for both sexes. Ideally before the first month, when the nervous system (correlated with consciousness) becomes a viable entity.

David Wolcott
Reply to  n.n
January 25, 2021 3:42 pm

The University of Waikato is, of course, in New Zealand, where Ardern shepherded in an Abortion Act in 2020 (under cover of Covid hystera) allowing abortion on demand up to 20 weeks, and abortion with medical consent after that. (I gather Biden is advocating an even later cut-off.) The idea is to give women choice, but surely there is a responsibility to exercise that choice sooner rather than later, otherwise it’s just immoral negligence.

gringojay
Reply to  John Tillman
January 25, 2021 2:26 pm

Nigeria’s population of 206 million is growing at a rate that extrapolates to 491 million in 2050. The Nigerians in the USA are notably successful & have a high % well educated – most likely many more will move to the USA.

TheMightyQuinn
January 25, 2021 2:18 pm

Good luck with US population control. Biden will soon legalize 22 million illegals. These 22 million will all be entitled to bring in family members so families can be united. Presto, the USA will have 100+ million new residents all with a carbon footprint 10x larger than they had in their homeland.

Soronel Haetir
January 25, 2021 2:23 pm

If it were not such an incredible disaster for personal autonomy I would very likely support strict parental licensing requirements. That is, a prospective parent needing to demonstrate both the emotional but more importantly the financial ability to support a child – or another child in the case of someone who already has a child.

Richard Page
Reply to  Soronel Haetir
January 25, 2021 3:04 pm

Not to mention the maturity and mental capacity to understand that a child is a huge responsibility and neither a pet nor a fashion statement.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Soronel Haetir
January 25, 2021 3:24 pm

Such a scheme would be horribly abused by the ruthless to punish political opponents.

MarkW
Reply to  Soronel Haetir
January 25, 2021 3:26 pm

It astounds and frightens me how so many people are willing to let government control the most intimate aspects of their lives.

mikebartnz
January 25, 2021 2:27 pm

Going by his double chin he could help prevent a food crisis by eating less.

Kazinski
January 25, 2021 2:36 pm

Successful how?

China’s current population growth is +0.29, contrast that with Japan at -0.29, that’s a pretty big difference especially since it just happened naturally in Japan, despite the government offering substantial incentives for having kids.

But then again some people would say that the coercion is what makes China’s effort successful, and the fact that Japan’s population decline happened without coercion makes it a much less desirable model to emulate.

MarkW
Reply to  Kazinski
January 25, 2021 3:28 pm

There are a lot of people who are attracted to the coercion part.
The idea that government having the ability to control every aspect of other people’s lives gets them excited.

Tom McQuin
January 25, 2021 2:38 pm

Even the UN is acknowledging major population decline in developed nations, and major declines in the fertility rates in India – down to replacement, and even in Africa the fertility rates have pretty much halved! At present rates China will have 600 million people by the end of the century! What is this guy talking about??

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom McQuin
January 25, 2021 2:47 pm

What the CCP’s vaunted population control policy of forced abortions achieved was 55 million “excess infantry”, ie men who can’t afford the few Chinese women available as wives, or even to buy one from North Korea or Vietnam.

This imbalance contributes to the CCP’s present aggression, knowing that its window of dominance will fade rapidly. Average age of Chinese population is about 38; of India 27.

Time is not on the CCP’s side, thanks to its own anti-human policy.

starzmom
January 25, 2021 2:41 pm

I have never understood why people like this hate others so much. Not only does he think the world needs fewer people, I bet he also wants a say in which people are the most expendable. Hint: they are unlikely to be people who think like him.

Mike Dubrasich
January 25, 2021 2:44 pm

Yet another white male, probably a white supremacist neo-fasc colorphobe, with zero expertise in agriculture, calling for the extermination of non-whites, especially females, using the Medieval Mathusian Food Shortage argument.

Why hasn’t Google, Facebook, and other Defenders of Diversity censored and cancelled this obviously racist insurrectionist domestic hate speech? What’s the hold up? Is the Biden Admin asleep at the wheel?

Or, most likely they endorse this brand of garbage, and the worms are coming out of the woodwork now that Orange Man is gone.

Streetcred
January 25, 2021 2:45 pm

This “associate professor” should be returned to grade school.

“Out of China’s population of 1.4 billion, there are nearly 34 million more males than females — the equivalent of almost the entire population of California, or Poland, who will never find wives and only rarely have sex. China’s official one-child policy, in effect from 1979 to 2015, was a huge factor in creating this imbalance, as millions of couples were determined that their child should be a son.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/world/too-many-men/

Scissor
Reply to  Streetcred
January 25, 2021 3:03 pm

Easy to remedy. Just get 17 million Chinese men to put on a dress some lipstick and identify as a women. If they are unwilling, then maybe war with India will do the trick.

PaulH
Reply to  Streetcred
January 25, 2021 4:20 pm

Tens of millions of dateless men does not sound like a recipe for success.

Pauleta
January 25, 2021 2:46 pm

I want to understand who hires these people. It has to be some kickbacks, affirmative action (in this case for mentaly deranged people) or some quota.

Rud Istvan
January 25, 2021 2:54 pm

Eric, I spent almost 3 years researching this question of human population limits, the results published in ebook Gaia’s Limits (available both iBooks and Kindle). The result is neither optimistic nor pessimistic. Just ‘is’.

Turns out there are probably two limits to Earth’s carrying capacity for humans. The harder limit is energy, the cutting edge being liquid transportation fuels—not just transport per se, but also forestry, mining, construction, and especially ag. That shoe begins to really pinch sometime probably around 2040 despite shale fracking. Problem is fracking releases ~2% of the entrained oil, maybe 4 percent in future, and not all shales are frackable—e.g. California’s Monterey, the source rock for Bakersfield. The decline of conventional oil reservoirs accounting for ~80% of all oil production is presently 5.7% per year. The worlds largest oilfield, Saudi Ghawar (~6% of total world production by itself) will be fully depleted before 2040 per Saudi’s, despite massive secondary water flood recovery.

The other softer limit is adequate food. Very complicated, because depends on diet mix, carbs/proteins, virtual water, irrigation, increases in crop yields thru bioengineering,…But the big picture is that the softer food shoe begins to pinch by around 2050, at a projected population of about 10.3 billion.
Improved Energy (think biofuels and nuclear and vehicle electrification) plus improved food (think GMO crops), results in a projectable sustainable carrying capacity something between 7-8 billion humans. Gaia is there now.

stinkerp
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 25, 2021 3:36 pm

Once again formulating theories based on cherry-picked data.

Energy: if we transition to nuclear fission as our primary source of electrical power, uranium extraction from ocean water, which has already been demonstrated to be viable and economical, can power all of humans’ energy needs for 1 billion years. That there is what’s called “sustainable”.

Food: undernutrition has been declining for over a century thanks to continuing improvements in agricultural and food production technology and supply chains. There is no limit to those improvements for the foreseeable future. The only practical limit is political. Democratic, free countries easily produce more than enough food to keep their populations fat and happy. Oppressive regimes don’t.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 25, 2021 3:41 pm

Rud, I think availability of energy is the key.

If you have nuclear fusion or Thorium fission, you can have enormous stacked greenhouses producing as much food as people need, or gigantic desalination schemes greening the great deserts like the vast Australian inland or the Sahara, and machines which produce fuel without the need for long transportation lines.

The limit then would be heat dissipation, and there’s an awful lot of ocean to act as a heatsink.

The Indians especially are putting a lot of effort into getting Thorium to work, they have lots of Thorium but hardly any Uranium.

Electric vehicles may become a lot more viable, say by embracing new technologies like recyclable powdered metal fuels instead of gasoline.

There’s a large river catchment scheme in Australia which would increase water availability by 50%, which nobody has bothered with because the economic case is too weak, for now. That could produce an enormous boost in global food production just on its own, without any need for exotic technologies.

Genetic engineering to reduce water consumption or improve heat tolerance would have a huge impact. Potatoes which could grow in the tropics, especially in arid regions, maybe with genetic tweaks to improve vitamin content, would be a huge boost to global nutrition.

My point is I agree with your estimates, based on the current technology mix. But there are plenty of options for extending that technology in directions we know will work.

Richard Page
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 25, 2021 3:58 pm

Given the disparity in population density between countries and the absolutely colossal areas of wilderness that exist in some countries I think Gaia has a little more capacity yet. As a joke I once remarked to a friend that every single one of the people who made pessimistic predictions about population probably lived in a densely populated city! It seems like less of a joke now I think of it.

ATheoK
January 25, 2021 3:18 pm

Michael Cameron thinks we need to consider their work, and consider imposing curbs on population growth, if we want to prevent a future food crisis caused by anthropogenic CO2 emissions.”

China’s “population control” is an abysmal disaster.

Not only did China’s population continue growing by leaps and bounds, the modern generations demographics in China are now profoundly male.

“To be fair the professor goes on to say that prosperity may be enough to limit population growth, though I find it personally repugnant to see China’s disastrous and cruel one child policy described as any kind of success.

Is there a hard limit to population growth? There must be a limit, it is impossible the Earth could support an infinite number of people.”

Prosperity? as in “plenty of food and warmth” for everyone prosperity?

If anything affects population growth, besides famine, disease and war, it is education coupled with free choice.

Humans are right to fear apocalypses. Apocalypses caused by disease, famines, tectonics, asteroids or whatever, the current boom in human populations is poised for disaster.

Tectonics and asteroid strikes are isolated ephemerals compared to weather and climate.

Unlike the alarmist pretend dooms of warmer weather disasters, cold weather is historically proven to directly cause human sufferings and famines.
With humans weakened by famines, disease becomes far more dangerous

stinkerp
January 25, 2021 3:21 pm

Cameron is in good company with all the other Leftists who formulate their bizarre ideas in the special Leftist cone of silence that blocks out any other theories that might challenge them. And when they leave the cone of silence they cover their eyes and ears so as not to be defiled by facts and logic, like the graphs of the long-term decline in undernourishment around the world and especially in Third World countries over the last century at this site:

https://ourworldindata.org/hunger-and-undernourishment#long-term-decline-of-undernourishment

There is little excuse for blind faith in nonsensical ideas. There is no excuse for ignorance in the age of simple Internet searches.

Michael in Dublin
January 25, 2021 3:36 pm

The ignoring by most American and European politicians of the atrocious human rights record of the Chinese regime is scandalous. It seems they have not read accounts of people like Nien Cheng, Life and Death in Shanghai 1986. I had read a little of Chinese history and so was disgusted by President Nixon’s visit in 1972. Since then Western leaders have been falling over themselves to get to the front of the queue in contact with China but ignore the suffering of hundreds of millions of Chinese under their repressive government. How any sensible person can want to replicate their actions in Western countries is mind boggling.

Peta of Newark
January 25, 2021 3:36 pm

Quote:
“”if we want to prevent a future food crisis caused by anthropogenic CO2 emissions””

We can want all we like.
CO2 doesn’t cause any food crises.
Soil Erosion does – as has been repeated many times over the course of Human History.

Soil Erosion being a natural process which does in fact, release CO2. – from long-buried plant material being oxidised.
It’s why the stomata on the leaves of most plants are on the underside of the leaves.

Erosion causes the CO2, NOT vice-versa.

Humans in settled societies/civilisations, via the business of Tillage, massively accelerate erosion.
This is because they cease to be nomadic – an absolute pre-cursor for a settled society/civilisation.
One cannot tax nomads.

But therein lies another of our Seeds Of Destruction = monogamy.
We Are Not Monogamous, but, a settled society requires monogamy.
It ties people down, further preventing nomadic behaviour and allowing the collection of ever more tax.
But, polygamy made us what we are. It constantly shuffled and diversified our genetics, making us strong, physically and mentally.
Enforced monogamy weakens us in every way.

Combine that with the settled towns and cities, requiring locally grown food.
That food cannot be what the nomads would have eaten. They were nomadic in order to follow their food as it wandered the land, following the sun and seasons.

Thus our diet inside Settled Civilisation takes an epic dive.
We are required to eat sugar (cooked starch) and alien, irritant, allergenic and flat-out noxious plant proteins, instead of saturated fat (80% of Calories) and animal protein (liver, kidney, blood, brains, bone marrow) making 20% of our Calories.
Like the Big Cats do and contrary to what David Attenborough might/does say, we left the meat/flesh for the scavengers.
Watch carefully next time it comes on TV

No. We Are NOT Carnivores. Like the cats, we are Fat Eaters. We are Lipivores

Thus, the alert reader will see a multiple whammies.
1) Monogamy weakens us
2) A plant based diet further weakens us – it is low nutrient and toxic.
3) Soil erosion (caused by the tillage needed to grow the plants) relentlessly decreases the already very low nutrient content of the plant diet.
4) Even worse, fibre in the plant derived mush we eat, acts as an anti-nutrient
5a) The sugar we eat, while settled, is a potent chemical depressant. It makes us lazy. both physically and mentally.
5b) Thus we cannot be bothered to do even trivial self-survival tasks and thus socialism rears its ugly head
6) Socialism requires ever more tax to support itself and its cronies, further clamping down on any remaining nomadic tendencies/inclinations
Do we see a positive feedback loop starting?

Baby production will plummet.
Not because of perceived richness but because of:
1) The hideous amount of tax demanded by the socialists
2) The girls cannot find suitable mates.
2a) The population is not diverse enough for the girls. Even now and without knowing it, they smell or sniff-out potential mates. They are looking for mates with as different a bacterial fora/flora from themselves as they can find. Inside settled society, that doesn’t happen.
What few babies are produced thus have weakened immune systems. Settled societies become horribly inbred.Sexual dysfunctions and disorders start appearing.
2b) The girls are all looking for a GSOH.
And that is NOT the ability to recount filthy jokes while drunk.
Girls want clear heads, quick wits, good memories, strength of character and not least, empathy in spades.
With a diet based around an epic chemical depressant, those are the very last things they’ll find.
So bang go the babies

Are we any closer? Depressing innit tho.
Not the sort of depression you get from sugar, alcohol or cannabis either.
Emotional depression rather than physical.

Because, what we see and especially via the Government driven demonisation of the very food we are supposed to be eating(fat) and the near perfect suppression of instinctive behaviour (nomadism and polygamy), Government is very perfectly running the population control experiment at full speed ahead.

It is messy.
It involves, diabetes, obesity, cancer, hypertension & heart disease, nearly 200 autoimmune disorders, autism, Alzheimer’s etc etc
Even before a huge and heavy handed police and legal sytem is required to completely stamp out nomadism and enforce taxation

And while out immune systems are so perfectly wasted trying to fend off all the toxic plants proteins we eat, it is left ‘rather overworked’ when something like Covid comes along.
Especially horrible because, if the girls had been allowed to properly sniff out potential mates during the courting/dating process, It Would Never Have Even Registered.
Never have happened.
That it did, tells you everything

The circular shaped and positively fed-back trap we’re in finally slams shut with NO Escape when, the chronic depression brought on by eating sugar, turns into Magical Thinking
And the Magical Thinking tells you, “Everything. Has. Never. Been. Better.”

While Government now says its OK to indulge an even stronger depressant in the shape of cannabis.
If that don’t ‘Throw Away The Keys’, what does?

We’re really rather stuck doncha think.
There’s nowhere left to hide and if you think there is, modern technology will find you and smart meters, electric cars, drones and Sputniks will pull you back in line.
Along with a hefty fine to feed the cronies

What makes it all so gut-wrenchingly sad, is that its happened sooo many times before. But our scientists/Goverment/technology/education/money/intelligence simply brush that wisdom aside by asserting..
‘The Climate Changed’
It wasn’t our fault

But wait, technology is going to save u – technology, science, money and education is what made Everything Better
sigh
(Is that what you call Double Edged Sword?)

Will stop now but while on the subject of Smart, get this..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9181141/Smart-motorways-inherently-unsafe-abandoned-Yorkshire-police-chief-says.html

ha ha ha

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Ben Dhyani
January 25, 2021 3:40 pm

“To be fair the professor goes on to say that prosperity may be enough to limit population growth….” Shouldn’t that be “that lack of prosperity”?

John Tillman
Reply to  Ben Dhyani
January 25, 2021 4:08 pm

No. The history of the past 200 years shows that improved economic and health conditions cause people to have fewer kids, because they can trust that two will survive out of two births, instead of having ten in hopes of two living to adulthood. That’s what’s called “demographic transition”.

