It's Worse Than We Thought!

Wild claim: Nuclear war could trigger big El Niño and decrease seafood

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

Unprecedented warming in equatorial Pacific Ocean could last up to seven years

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: A ‘NUCLEAR NIÑO’ IN THE EQUATORIAL PACIFIC OCEAN IS SHOWN IN SIMULATED TEMPERATURE CHANGES (CELSIUS) JUST FOUR MONTHS AFTER A LARGE-SCALE NUCLEAR WAR BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA…. view more CREDIT: JOSHUA COUPE

A nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Niño-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, slashing algal populations by 40 percent and likely lowering the fish catch, according to a Rutgers-led study.

The research, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, shows that turning to the oceans for food if land-based farming fails after a nuclear war is unlikely to be a successful strategy – at least in the equatorial Pacific.

“In our computer simulations, we see a 40 percent reduction in phytoplankton (algae) biomass in the equatorial Pacific, which would likely have downstream effects on larger marine organisms that people eat,” said lead author Joshua Coupe, a post-doctoral research associate in the Department of Environmental Sciences in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. “Previous research has shown that global cooling following a nuclear war could lead to crop failure on land, and our study shows we probably can’t rely on seafood to help feed people, at least in that area of the world.”

Scientists studied climate change in six nuclear war scenarios, focusing on the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The scenarios include a major conflict between the United States and Russia and five smaller wars between India and Pakistan. Such wars could ignite enormous fires that inject millions of tons of soot (black carbon) into the upper atmosphere, blocking sunlight and disrupting Earth’s climate.

With an Earth system model to simulate the six scenarios, the scientists showed that a large-scale nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Niño-like event lasting up to seven years. The El Niño-Southern Oscillation is the largest naturally occurring phenomenon that affects Pacific Ocean circulation, alternating between warm El Niño and cold La Niña events and profoundly influencing marine productivity and fisheries.

During a “nuclear Niño,” scientists found that precipitation over the Maritime Continent (the area between the Indian and Pacific oceans and surrounding seas) and equatorial Africa would be shut down, largely because of a cooler climate.

More importantly, a nuclear Niño would shut down upwelling of deeper, colder waters along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, reducing the upward movement of nutrients that phytoplankton – the base of the marine food web – need to survive. Moreover, the diminished sunlight after a nuclear war would drastically reduce photosynthesis, stressing and potentially killing many phytoplankton.

“Turning to the sea for food after a nuclear war that dramatically reduces crop production on land seems like it would be a good idea,” said co-author Alan Robock, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers-New Brunswick. “But that would not be a reliable source of the protein we need, and we must prevent nuclear conflict if we want to safeguard our food and Earth’s environment.”

###

Scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara; University of Colorado, Boulder; Australian Antarctic Partnership Program; University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley; and National Center for Atmospheric Research contributed to the study.

4.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
commieBob
January 25, 2021 6:09 pm

How many people would survive a big nuclear war?

Joe Laitin reports that reporters at Bikini were questioning an army lieutenant about what weapons would be used in the next war.

“I dunno,” he said, “but in the war after the next war, sure as Hell, they’ll be using spears!”

link

0
Reply
Waza
January 25, 2021 6:10 pm

My model of nuclear war scenarios suggests If the Biden Administration keeps employing losers to high government positions it will embolden dictators or terrorists and thus increase the likelihood of nuclear conflict.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Waza
January 25, 2021 6:34 pm

China flew a bunch of fighter jets through Taiwan air space Sunday in a show of force. The PLA invasion, missile strikes, and amphib assault on Taiwan is about 2 to 2 1/2 months out by my reckoning of the the Chicom’s military preparations.

0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
January 25, 2021 6:11 pm

Alan Robock said: “But that [the ocenas] would not be a reliable source of the protein we need, and we must prevent nuclear conflict if we want to safeguard our food and Earth’s environment.”

Well … if we’re going to have such a big nuclear exchange that our food supply is compromised, I wouldn’t worry about it, since there’s not going to be that many survivors to feed!

1
Reply
Christopher Simpson
January 25, 2021 6:22 pm

“… we must prevent nuclear conflict if we want to safeguard our food and Earth’s environment.”

Uh, yep. That’s the overriding reason to prevent a nuclear war for sure. The death of millions of people are also kind of a bit of a factor in there maybe. But let’s keep our priorities straight here.

0
Reply
sky king
January 25, 2021 6:26 pm

Those are genuine humanitarians there at Rutgers. Without their virtue signaling we might have continued to think nuclear war was a good thing.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  sky king
January 25, 2021 6:37 pm

Based on a number of the Biden West Wing new-hire idiots and morons, they need all the help they can get.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 25, 2021 6:32 pm

El Nino and the warmth is brings would be the least of our problems.
Besides, didn’t the Liberal retards always claim global nuclear war would bring a nuclear winter?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 25, 2021 6:33 pm

TTAPS (Turco, Toon, Ackerman, Pollack, and Sagan), the so-called “nuclear winter’ study seems to have as many lives as Mann et al 1998. A really dubious study with considerable political impact in both cases, but both were so useful to politicians they never die, despite being disproved.

0
Reply
fred250
January 25, 2021 6:35 pm

No other way humans can cause El Ninos.

Since El Ninos have provided the only warming in the satellite era.

AGW DOES NOT EXIST.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 25, 2021 6:44 pm

Memo to Joe: You own these crazy dudes.

0
Reply
Mickey Reno
January 25, 2021 6:49 pm

Dear god, if we have a nuclear war, what academic thinks it’s important to study the environmental impacts and climate change that occurs after human civilization is destroyed? These people should be ashamed of themselves.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Paul Ehrlich… Again?

2 weeks ago
David Middleton
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Betting Against Collapsing Ocean Ecosystems

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: UN report says up to 850,000 animal viruses could be caught by humans, unless we protect nature

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate change undermines the safety of buildings and infrastructure in Europe

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Wild claim: Nuclear war could trigger big El Niño and decrease seafood

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

The Conversation: “the only country to have undertaken … successful … population control is China”

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas

Elon Musk Drilling Gas Wells in Texas!

9 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate ugliness

Attenborough’s cliff-dying walrus convinced elite Davos influencers of a global climate emergency

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: