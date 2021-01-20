BREAKING: Biden’s Calendar of Actions Leaked

People send me stuff. Today I got a PDF (purportedly from the Biden White House Team) titled “Biden early calendar of themed-days”
I have a local copy saved which you can download:
Of note are these items:
4. Climate Rollback EO (including Keystone XL Pipeline) : Revokes or directs review of a series of Trump environmental actions; revokes Keystone XL permit
- Sign instrument to rejoin the Paris Agreement ; to take effect 30 days later
January 27: Climate
- Omnibus Domestic and International Climate EO : initiates series of regulatory actions to combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority
- Scientific Integrity PM : Directs science and evidence based decision-making in federal agencies
- PCAST Executive Order: re-establishes Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
- Announces the data for U.S.-hosted Climate Leaders’ Summit (April 22)
This document wasn’t even typo checked, because there is a major gaffe in it:
February: Restoring America’s Please in the World
“Please sir, may I have America back?”
But look at all the other items, including a mandatory COVID test for travel.
God help us all.