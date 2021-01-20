Government idiocy

BREAKING: Biden’s Calendar of Actions Leaked

53 mins ago
Anthony Watts
11 Comments

People send me stuff. Today I got a PDF (purportedly from the Biden White House Team) titled “Biden early calendar of themed-days”

I have a local copy saved which you can download:

Biden-early-calendar-of-themed-days-20-1-2021Download

Of note are these items:

4. Climate Rollback EO (including Keystone XL Pipeline) : Revokes or directs review of a series of Trump environmental actions; revokes Keystone XL permit

  1. Sign instrument to rejoin the Paris Agreement ; to take effect 30 days later

January 27: Climate

  1. Omnibus Domestic and International Climate EO : initiates series of regulatory actions to combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority
  2. Scientific Integrity PM : Directs science and evidence based decision-making in federal agencies
  3. PCAST Executive Order: re-establishes Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
  4. Announces the data for U.S.-hosted Climate Leaders’ Summit (April 22)


This document wasn’t even typo checked, because there is a major gaffe in it:

February: Restoring America’s Please in the World

“Please sir, may I have America back?”

But look at all the other items, including a mandatory COVID test for travel.

God help us all.

Latitude
January 20, 2021 10:03 am

typical democrats/liberals….they are feeling their oats right now….but will way overreach….and that’s going to backfire on them big time

….half the country did not vote for them

I mean for god’s sake….if the job description calls for a drag queen…at least pick a good one

beng135
Reply to  Latitude
January 20, 2021 10:41 am

Sympathize w/your feelings, but the obvious corruption & manipulation of the US voting system hasn’t caused a backfire……

John Dawson
January 20, 2021 10:13 am

Well it might be real – or it might be a false flag piece. Who knows?

To modify slightly what you said – God help America

Pat from kerbob
January 20, 2021 10:27 am

I think it will all be good

“ Scientific Integrity PM : Directs science and evidence based decision-making in federal agencies”

Who can argue with that

Pauleta
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 20, 2021 10:32 am

No one can argue against science based decision making. But you know, not all science are created equal and some scientific facts/scientiests are more equal than others.

beng135
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 20, 2021 10:43 am

Everything they say is a lie….

Coeur de Lion
January 20, 2021 10:32 am

Get out your chequebook for the Green Climate Fund which should have accrued 5 years times $200 Bn by now = 1 trillion but has only $9.7Bn. And spent on what? Should there not have been some ‘investigative journalism’ here?

Andre Lauzon
January 20, 2021 10:34 am

It seem the only problem in the world is climate change.

ResourceGuy
January 20, 2021 10:47 am

Follow on schedule:

October 2021: Oil passes $65 per barrel, no comment other than this helps our plan
November 2021: Oil still rising along with other inflation indicators–start up the excuse infrastructure
December 2021: Calls coming in for more stimulus crack payments and marijuana too
January 2022: Oil holds at $70 while other inflation keeps rising and jobs falter under $15 minimum wage in the sectors hit hardest by COVID19 and not fully recovered
September 2022: The stock sell off is huge and the media bias machine is cranking up for the mid term campaign season
October 2022: Green jobs are touted in the highest cost portions of renewable energy and poorly selling, high cost EVs. Another auto sector bailout is planned and calls for more stimulus checks goes out to piggyback.
November 2021: The wax figure of Uncle Joe is completed

buggs
January 20, 2021 10:47 am

Heh, State of Hawaii just mandated you need an app in addition to proof of a negative Covid test. There are two apps available. The app is a tracker to show (apparently) if you’ve been in contact with a Covid +. Google admins on of the apps. Oh hell no.

Mr.
January 20, 2021 10:49 am

So Anthony around half of you Yanks have just been served with a f-you note from Joe, Kamila & Nancy.

They’re planning to party on big-time with the UN, and you guys are going to get stuck with the bill.

There’s a classic book written about Australia called “Poor Fellow My Country”
https://www.amazon.com.au/Poor-Fellow-Country-Xavier-Herbert-ebook/dp/B00KV08ZUG

Maybe this should be re-purposed to be about USA 2021?

