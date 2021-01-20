Ocean acidification

Claim: Acidification impedes shell development of plankton off the US West Coast

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

NOAA HEADQUARTERS

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: THIS CLOSE-UP IMAGE OF TWO PTEROPODS OF THE SPECIES LIMACINA HELICINA PROVIDES A SENSE OF HOW FRAGILE THE CARBONATE SHELLS OF THE TINY SEA SNAILS ARE. view more CREDIT: CREDIT: NOAA OCEAN ACIDIFICATION PROGRAM

Shelled pteropods, microscopic free-swimming sea snails, are widely regarded as indicators for ocean acidification because research has shown that their fragile shells are vulnerable to increasing ocean acidity. 

A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that pteropods sampled off the coasts of Washington and Oregon made thinner shells than those in offshore waters. Along the coast, upwelling from deeper water layers brings cold, carbon dioxide-rich waters of relatively low pH to the surface. The research, by a team of Dutch and American scientists, found that the shells of pteropods collected in this upwelling region were 37 percent thinner than ones collected offshore.

Sometimes called sea butterflies because of how they appear to flap their “wings” as they swim through the water column, fat-rich pteropods are an important food source for organisms ranging from other plankton to juvenile salmon to whales. They make shells by fixing calcium carbonate in ocean water to form an exoskeleton. 

 “It appears that pteropods make thinner shells where upwelling brings water that is colder and lower in pH to the surface, ” said lead author Lisette Mekkes of Naturalis Biodiversity Centers and the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Mekkes added that while some shells also showed signs of dissolution, the change in shell thickness was particularly pronounced, demonstrating that acidified water interfered with pteropods’ ability to build their shells. 

The scientists examined shells of pteropods collected during the 2016 NOAA Ocean Acidification Program research cruise in the northern California Current Ecosystem onboard the NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown. Shell thicknesses of 80 of the tiny creatures – no larger than the head of a pin – were analyzed using 3D scans provided by micron-scale computer tomography, a high-resolution X-ray technique. The scientists also examined the shells with a scanning electron microscope to assess if thinner shells were a result of dissolution. They also used DNA analysis to make sure the examined specimens belonged to a single population.  

 “Pteropod shells protect against predation and infection, but making thinner shells could also be an adaptive or acclimation strategy,” said  Katja Peijnenburg,  group leader at Naturalis Biodiversity Center. “However, an important question is  how long can pteropods continue making thinner shells in rapidly acidifying waters?”

The California Current Ecosystem along the West Coast is especially vulnerable to ocean acidification because it not only absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but is also bathed by seasonal upwelling of carbon-dioxide rich waters from the deep ocean. In recent years these waters have grown increasingly corrosive as a result of the increasing amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide absorbed into the ocean. 

“Our research shows that within two to three months, pteropods transported by currents from the open-ocean to more corrosive nearshore waters have difficulty building their shells,” said Nina Bednarsek, a research scientist from the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project in Costa Mesa, California, a coauthor of the study. 

Over the last two-and-a-half centuries, scientists say, the global ocean has absorbed approximately 620 billion tons of carbon dioxide from emissions released into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels, changes in land-use, and cement production, resulting in a process called ocean acidification.

“The new research provides the foundation for understanding how pteropods and other microscopic organisms are actively affected by progressing ocean acidification and how these changes can impact the global carbon cycle and ecological communities,” said Richard Feely, NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory and chief scientist for the cruise.

###

This research was supported by NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program. 

From EurekAlert!

Addendum Charles: Perhaps pteropods in upwelling environments have had a different growth profile than those offshore for millions of years. Perhaps they grow faster in nutrient rich environments. I’m uncertain if their screening for “age” comparison takes this into account.

Here is the paper:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-81131-9

21 Comments
Chaswarnertoo
January 20, 2021 2:02 pm

Utter, utter bilge.

Latitude
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
January 20, 2021 4:34 pm

..and it seems that every few years….someone does this exact same “study” again…over and over
..and none of them can explain what the white cliffs of Dover are made of?…when did they form…and what CO2 levels were then
according do their “theory”…it would have all been impossible

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Latitude
shrnfr
January 20, 2021 2:04 pm

So, hot water causes acidification and cold water causes acidification. Gotcha.

Peter W
Reply to  shrnfr
January 20, 2021 4:09 pm

The cold water from the depths picked up it’s CO2 from the atmosphere? Apparently the authors have not heard about undersea volcanic activity which emits CO2, and is caused by plate tectonics. As any consumer of soda water knows, as liquid warms, it loses the CO2. Therefore, what is needed to solve this problem is obviously more global warming!

Pauleta
January 20, 2021 2:05 pm

Is this that produce acid rain too? I heard this type of rain is pretty bad, that’s why we should remove all statues from the open.

Gordon A. Dressler
January 20, 2021 2:10 pm

From the above article: “. . . deeper water layers brings cold, carbon dioxide-rich waters of relatively low pH to the surface.”

Uhhhh, is there any reason— any reason at all—that the pH of the “deeper water layers” was NOT given a numerical pH value or ranges of pH values?

It would make a big difference if, say, those deeper water layers were at a pH level around 7 versus a pH level around 8.1, which is close to the average of today’s global oceans.

I am sure that the lack of specificity of pH value(s) was intentional. However, not all people are so gullible as to fall for such a trick.

DMA
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
January 20, 2021 2:30 pm

“In recent years these waters have grown increasingly corrosive as a result of the increasing amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide absorbed into the ocean.”
Not only did they leave off the pH data they think reduced alkilinity is a move toward caustic. I was taught it was the other way round.

Scissor
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
January 20, 2021 2:32 pm

People just need to quit belching when they go to the deep ocean.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
January 20, 2021 2:40 pm

Uh, in the body of the paper they did. Offshore surface pH8.1 (pretty standard). Onshore upwelling surface pH ~7.7-7.8. Also pretty standard. See essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke for actual depth profiles taken along the Cal/Oregon coastline. Because the pteropods fabricate ‘nanorods’ of arogonite to incorporate in their exoskeleton shell, they-like corals-use their metabolism to micromanage the synthesis pH in their bodies. Like corals, they handle this small range easily.
The real culprit is upwelling cold temperature. See comment below.

Joel O'Bryan
January 20, 2021 2:13 pm

Sort of like the Antarctic ozone hole appearing every September, it was automatically a “crisis” the first time it was actually measured and the assumption made in the leap to causality of man-made freon.

Similarly pteropods shells between these two areas are a crisis after the first time they are measured and compared. No historical baselines to compare those measurements to, just make the leap of causility based on “what else could it be?” pre-exisitng bias.

Phil Salmon
January 20, 2021 2:26 pm

Fanny Monteiro’s nice review of the history of coccolithophores, calcified plankton, shows that they reached their peak in abundance at the end of the Cretaceous 70-100 million years ago. This was when global temperatures were 7-10 C warmer than today, and atmospheric CO2 close to 1000 ppm.

https://ptolemy2.wordpress.com/2020/09/11/coccolithophores-calcified-plankton-who-like-it-hot-and-hate-our-ice-age-cold/

Since the end-dinosaur event, the cooling and falling CO2 have been bad for the cocco’s. They have suffered reduction in diversity and abundance.

So to improve things for calcified plankton, the earth needs to warm up quite a few degrees C and at least double its CO2 level in air.

cocco historic abundance monteiro.PNG
Rud Istvan
January 20, 2021 2:30 pm

Read the paper. The key is Discussion section paragraph 4. It was known long before this paper, as noted in para 4, that temperature has a strong effect on rate of pteropod shell formation. Warmer means faster; just basic metabolism rate. So in the significantly colder and slightly lower pH upwelling water shell formation would be significantly slower for similarly aged individuals, resulting in thinner shells. Little to do with the speculated ‘acidification’.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 20, 2021 2:45 pm

Upwellings have long been associated with delivery of nutrient-rich deep waters and resulting fish population booms. Colder water upwellings are also higher in dissolved oxygen for fish. It is quite deceptive of the authors to concentrate on the pH in upwelling areas, areas that are going to be high in [CO2] regardless of mankind’s CO2 addition to the atmosphere.

H. D. Hoese
January 20, 2021 2:32 pm

“ pH fluctuations in coastal regions are larger than trends of ocean acidification. Metabolically intense habitats increase ΩAr by high productivity. Calcification is controlled by biological processes.” from Hendriks, I. E., et al. 2015. Biological mechanisms supporting adaptation to ocean acidification in coastal ecosystems. Estuarine Coastal Shelf Science.152(5): A1-A8.  https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecss.2014.07.019

 ΩAr like having to do with shells. From the paper–
“Because a recent study using particle tracking demonstrated sustained retention for 5–6 weeks in the coastal regions of the CCE during the upwelling season17, we considered the in situ oceanographic variables measured at the time and place of pteropod collection to be representative of the conditions they experienced during most of their lifetime……Although L. helicina pteropods produce thinner shells along the upwelling gradient in the CCE, we did not find increased dissolution of the shells along the upwelling gradient (Fig. 5)…….Little is known about the formation of pteropod shells, but it is likely under strong biological control, as found for other mollusks45,46.”

 of 59 citations most from the last 5 years.Need to study things like this, its only numbers..

“Already in the year 2050, more than half of the waters in the CCE [California Current Ecosystem] will be aragonite-undersaturated year-round28,48”

Eisenhower
January 20, 2021 2:32 pm

From the study, “Temperature is known to have a strong influence on the shell-building capacity of calcifying organisms with several studies showing that increasing temperatures stimulate shell growth (reviewed by Gazeau et al.)….For example, in our study, depth-averaged water temperature over the upper 100 m ranged from 8.84 °C nearshore to 11.16 °C offshore”

It is therefore possible that warmer waters offshore enhanced calcification. Hence, both temperature and ocean carbonate chemistry may have contributed to the observed variation in shell thickness along the upwelling gradient of the CCE. Future studies will be needed to further disentangle the relative contribution of these important environmental variables.

Here is link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-81131-9

John
January 20, 2021 2:38 pm

A couple of points:

1) Upwelling waters are colder and denser than regular ambient waters, therefore in order to maintain a positive buoyancy the planktonic Pteropods don’t require as much shell thickness to float. Upwelling brings phosphates from the deep ocean depths into the photic zone which fertilizes algae causing algal blooms.

2) It is to the benefit of these shelled Pteropods to maintain a positive buoyancy so they can be in the photic zone which is in the upper 100 m meters of the water column, so they can feast on the algae which are blooming and thriving in this fertilized upper ocean layer. Is it possible that there is an evolutionary adaptation which the Pteropods have undergone which allows them to harvest their main food supply?

The water is not acidic it is just lower alkalinity. It would be interesting to understand the evolutionary adaptation of the Pteropods to their ecosystem rather than jump conclusions.

michael hart
January 20, 2021 3:12 pm

They can’t even reconcile the contradictions in their own data.
They describe the conditions as being more corrosive, and then find no evidence of corrosion. Some scientists might then consider that CO2 is perhaps not the cause of the thinner shells they found.

DMacKenzie
January 20, 2021 3:44 pm

So their shells grow thinner in cold water on average for as long as they live….Doesn’t seem to be ground breaking….hmmm…

Brian Pratt
January 20, 2021 3:51 pm

In the introduction they state “While there is an indication that pteropods can counter dissolution due to the protection provided by an organic layer, the periostracum, and short-term repair capacity, the extent to which these mechanisms offset the sensitivity of pteropods to ocean acidification is currently unknown.” Then they ignore what the two cited Peck et al. papers have actually determined, which is that not all the pits and scrapes are truly due to dissolution. How something like this can get published is a disgrace. We’ve seen a number of these studies by the same group in recent years.

Mike Dubrasich
January 20, 2021 4:36 pm

As best as I can tell the researchers measured 6 variables (omega-Ar, pH, pCO2, temperature, oxygen, and depth) and used Principal Component Analysis, thereby mixing all 6 (or combinations) into a single “vector”. Their PCA could not (mathematically impossible) differentiate pH from any of the other variables. PCA is a bunk stat method for this reason. It’s kitchen sinking, everything measured into one stew pot and excluding everything we didn’t measure.

Cold water is usually deep and has a marginally different chemistry than warm water. The researchers note this:

Seasonal upwelling brings up cold and aragonite undersaturated waters (omega-Ar < 1) with high pCO2 and low pH from the offshore intermediate waters of the northern Pacific onto the continental shelf.

It’s normal and happens every year. Nothing new. Just what we’d expect. It’s not known which factors (measured or not) affect sea snail shell formation; PCA won’t tell you. Furthermore, it’s seasonal so during some times of the year (or multi-decadal oscillations) the water is warmer and the sea snails do fine. Important point: sea snails are not going extinct. Nobody claims that. The researchers do claim, however:

In addition, the exchange and downward mixing of anthropogenic CO2 from global and local atmospheric sources, and increased respiration at intermediate and bottom depths leads to further shoaling of these aragonite-undersaturated waters.

That’s a weasel claim about anthro-CO2, unproven, unmeasured, not in the study, and partially discounted by other claims about respiration and “shoaling”, which were also not measured and not in the study.

The entire harem-scarem conclusion about anthro-CO2 is from out of left field, not something measured, not in the study, which itself is based on clubfoot stat analysis of a common, seasonal, natural phenomenon that happens regardless of atmospheric CO2 levels and has been happening for 500 million years or more. And here’s the kicker: sea snails have thicker shells in WARM water. Warmer is better for pteropods!

It’s agenda-driven pseudo science at best, hugely political, with a minutia of actual (though crappy) science, and bleeding-heart hair-on-fire alarmist emotional sobbing. Greta should love it, when (if) she learns how to read.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Mike Dubrasich
Mr. Lee
January 20, 2021 4:42 pm

How long before the ocean turns into that stuff that turned the Joker into the Joker?

