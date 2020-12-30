Randolph Caldecott (1846-1886), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate ugliness

Guardian: Could the Covid Lockdown have Helped Save Us from Climate Change?

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, the Covid lockdown brought “heart warming” images of sheep grazing in a deserted children’s playground, and gave us a glimpse of what might be possible under a future Climate lockdown.

Could Covid lockdown have helped save the planet?

Slowdown of human activity was too short to reverse years of destruction, but we saw a glimpse of post-fossil fuel world

Jonathan Watts@jonathanwatts
Tue 29 Dec 2020 18.00 AEDT

hen lockdown began, climate scientists were horrified at the unfolding tragedy, but also intrigued to observe what they called an “inadvertent experiment” on a global scale. To what extent, they asked, would the Earth system respond to the steepest slowdown in human activity since the second world war?

Environmental activists put the question more succinctly: how much would it help to save the planet?

The respite was too short to reverse decades of destruction, but it did provide a glimpse of what the world might feel like without fossil fuels and with more space for nature.

Wildlife did not have time to reclaim lost territory but it had scope for exploration. Alongside apocalyptic images of deserted roads, the internet briefly buzzed with heartwarming clips of sheep in a deserted playground in Monmouthshire, Wales, coyotes on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, wild boar snuffling through the streets of Barcelona, and deer grazing not far from the White House in Washington DC. Wildflowers flourished on roadsides because verges were cut less frequently.

But the gains were short-lived. Once lockdown eased, traffic surged back and so did air pollution. In a survey of 49 British towns and cities, 80% had contamination levels that were now the same or worse than before the pandemic. Elsewhere, sightings of distant mountain peaks and wild animals are fading in the memory.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/29/could-covid-lockdown-have-helped-save-the-planet

I must admit the sheep were kind of cute. But I don’t find anything heart warming about children cowering in misery indoors, unable to play because everyone is frightened of catching a deadly disease. Nor do I find anything “heart warming” about people who advocate extending this misery for the foreseeable future.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaswarnertoo
December 30, 2020 2:06 pm

Utopian twits.

1
Reply
Ron Long
December 30, 2020 2:18 pm

Alex, I’ll take If Covid Lockdown previews CAGW lockdown, why didn’t the CO2 value at Mauna Loa register any effect?” for a million smackeroos.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
December 30, 2020 3:16 pm

Because the affect was too small and too short.

-1
Reply
S C Bazlinton
December 30, 2020 2:26 pm

Yes and it will be wonderful to have to go to the village pump to draw water and wash your face on a cold frosty morning, so romantic. Scrounging round for wood to get the kettled boiled will be fun too……………….

0
Reply
Wade
Reply to  S C Bazlinton
December 30, 2020 4:30 pm

The people that advocate this utopian lie will never feel the negative effects of their belief. Just like the people pushing the COVID lockdowns are immune to the negative effects of the lockdowns. Out-of-sight, out-of-mind.

0
Reply
Scissor
December 30, 2020 2:28 pm

A bunch of people around Aspen got a taste of what it might feel like without fossil fuels.

https://www.aspendailynews.com/news/city-of-aspen-declares-local-disaster-emergency-citing-natural-gas-outage/article_0aa166e8-4a55-11eb-b6d6-f7e17d48df72.html

Last edited 2 hours ago by Scissor
1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Scissor
December 30, 2020 2:50 pm

According to the story the local gas company was sabotaged in 3 locations.

Probably X-R types

Not sure I can think of a bettter way to turn people against my cause than take away their heat in winter
Especially the mindless virtue signaling rich in a place like aspen

1
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Scissor
December 30, 2020 2:53 pm

If you live in Aspen you have a lot of money. These people won’t have to worry when the rest of us live like our ancestors in the 14th century.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
December 30, 2020 3:20 pm

Pretty risky IMO living in a place with cold winters, if you don’t have a big wood heater and lots of fuel.

0
Reply
Rod Evans
December 30, 2020 2:41 pm

The Guardian is famous for asking dumb questions. Any paper that suggests a brief interruption to normal commercial activities, would have any impact on the natural events of nature, and in particular the ongoing normal climate changes taking place, should simply answer No, to their dumb question.
Just ignore the Guardian and its views, because that is exactly what it does to you, the normal person in the street.

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2020 2:44 pm

The grauniad is simply anti-human

The reporter and editors are more than welcome to step off the planet any time

But they wont

0
Reply
Mike Maguire
December 30, 2020 2:49 pm

Yes, it did show a correlation.

The strong correlation/causation between the quality of human lives and the technology/economies powered by fossil fuels. They go hand in hand.

The last 40 years have featured the best weather/climate for life on this greening planet since the Medieval Warm Period. CO2 is a beneficial gas by all authentic scientific standards(optimal level is close to 900 ppm vs the current 413ppm) and the modest warming will have more benefits than detriments for most life for awhile longer.

The Climate Accord is not about climate at all. It’s just a ruse to accomplish this:

THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

Fossil fuels used by the developed countries cause excessive consumption of natural resources………..the opposite of “sustainable development”.

More on that here:

https://www.marketforum.com/forum/topic/62460/#62480

0
Reply
Meab
December 30, 2020 2:59 pm

Jonathan Watts from the Guardian is a twisted misanthrope. Images of children playing in a playground would be far more heartwarming than an image of sheep eating (and defecating in the playground).

3
Reply
n.n
December 30, 2020 3:10 pm

Delay the spread, excess collateral damage, and sequester their carbon remains. A monotonic solution that they preach again, and again, and again.

0
Reply
MarkW
December 30, 2020 3:16 pm

It takes a pretty sick person to refer to a picture of sheep grazing in an abandoned playground as “heartwarming”.

1
Reply
gringojay
December 30, 2020 3:50 pm

That writer Johnathan probably hasn’t had his cash flow & monetary reserves brought so low these last 10 months that he’s in arrears to his landlord, nor without a spare shilling to feed his gas heater. Big thinker should check his privilege & get busy scrounging up some dung for his families cooking fire.

0
Reply
John the Econ
December 30, 2020 4:05 pm

Filed under: Repeal the 20th Century!

0
Reply
markl
December 30, 2020 4:27 pm

An example of burn down the village to save it.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
December 30, 2020 4:31 pm

“The terminal decline of coal” etc., the man is clearly deluded.
He even claims that 2019 was “the hottest northern hemisphere summer in history”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness

How carbon bureaucrats lied to get the policies they wanted

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Forbes Climate Crisis: “Lock in lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

How Effective is the “Reposition Global Warming as Theory” Leaked Memos Line? Let me show the ways …

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

New footage reveals Netflix faked walrus climate deaths

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate ugliness

Guardian: Could the Covid Lockdown have Helped Save Us from Climate Change?

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Academic Freedom Climate News

A New Year’s Look At WUWT

7 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Covid News

The relative infectivity of the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Shaping a Spiral Galaxy

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: