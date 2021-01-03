Technology

Looking forward: new technologies in the 2020’s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.

Posted on January 2, 2021 by curryja

by Judith Curry

Looking ahead towards new energy technologies, plus my own saga and rationale for transitioning my personal power generation and consumption.

Happy New Year everyone!  The theme I decided for my post to ring in the New Year is one of optimism re new technologies.

The basis for this post is an article by Eli Dourado that I spotted on twitter: Notes on technology for the 2020’s.  Will the new decade be the roaring 20’s or the boring 20’s?

Topics covered by Dourado include:

  • Biotech and health
  • Energy
  • Transportation
  • Space
  • Information technology

All are interesting and worth reading, here I focus on Energy.

<quote>

Energy

The 2010s were the wind and solar decade. We observed stunning declines in the cost of both, although total deployment of wind and solar remains small—in 2019, wind and solar represented less than 9 percent of utility-scale electricity generation in the US. In the 2020s, cost declines will likely stall—wind and solar are already pretty cheap, so the declines of the past decade are not reproducible. Deployment, on the other hand, will accelerate.

Mass deployment of wind and solar will bring challenges. These sources are highly intermittent. When the wind suddenly stops blowing—which happens—we need a way to quickly make up the deficit. Each of the three electricity grids in the continental US—east, west, and Texas—has to remain in supply-demand balance every second of every day. We can use grid storage to smooth out some of the bumps, but storage remains expensive. To reach a grid powered entirely by today’s renewables, we would need storage at a price of $20 per kWh (with caveats).

That storage doesn’t all have to come from batteries, but let’s talk about batteries for a bit. Using Tesla’s grid-scale Powerpack as data, a 232 kWh battery today costs $125,793. That is a price of over $542/kWh. Through innovation, that pricetag will come down over the course of this decade, but improvements on the supply side could easily get swamped by increases in demand. After all, this decade will also include a huge shift toward electric vehicles, which I will discuss below. When demand outpaces supply, prices tend to stay high, even when there is impressive innovation.

With increased deployment of intermittent power generation, increased total demand for electricity due to electric vehicles, a high cost of grid storage, inadequate electricity transmission (have I mentioned that we often neglect to build in this country?), and strong political support for decommissioning fossil fuel plants, the 2020s may be a time of electric grid instability. This could be tempered to some extent by using car batteries as grid resources and through (politically unpopular) variable electricity prices.

JC note: this article is much more bullish on solar and particularly wind than I am.  The article neglects the challenges of scaling up in terms of land use, resource availability, and seems to accept some level of grid instability.

Ultimately, we need scalable zero-carbon baseload energy, which means nuclear or geothermal. The problem with nuclear is the high cost. If you look at NuScale’s small modular reactor technology, they are targeting 6.5¢/kWh. That is baseload power, so not directly comparable to wind and solar’s intermittent generation costs, but even so, it isn’t the most competitive in today’s market. Furthermore, NuScale’s flagship project was just delayed three years and is now not scheduled to come online until 2030.

JC note: Dourado is less optimistic about nuclear costs than others.

What is more plausible this decade is enhanced and advanced geothermal systems. The legacy geothermal industry is sleepy, tapping energy at traditional volcanic hydrothermal hotspots—forget about it. The next generation of the industry, however, is a bunch of scrappy startups manned by folks leaving the oil and gas industry. The startups I have spoken to think with today’s technology they can crack 3.5¢/kWh without being confined to volcanic regions. With relatively minor advancements in drilling technology compared to what we’ve seen over the last decade, advanced geothermal could reach 2¢/kWh and become scale to become viable just about anywhere on the planet. Collectively, the startups are talking about figures like hundreds of gigawatts of generation by 2030. I’m watching this space closely; the Heat Beat blog is a great way to stay in the loop. As I wrote last month, permitting reform will be important.

JC note: geothermal is the hottest energy technology that is feasible and cheap that I don’t know enough about.  The linked article by Dave Roberts (first line in preceding paragraph) is very good.

Fusion continues to make technical progress. I expect we will get a demonstration of energy-positive fusion in this decade from one of several fusion startups or perhaps Lockheed Martin’s compact fusion reactor. But again: a demonstration is far from a change that transforms society. It will take further decades to deploy reactors onto the grid. By the time fusion gets there, the energy market will be quite different from when we started working on fusion reactors in the 1940s. Wind, solar, and hopefully geothermal will make electricity pretty cheap, and fusion will struggle to compete.

JC note:  I don’t see a long term future for wind energy if there are other economical, clean options available. If fusion energy was available, I imagine that it would be a very attractive option.  See also this article on fusion energy.

Consider: around half the cost of an advanced geothermal plant is drilling, and half is conversion equipment. Suppose the plant is amortized over 30 years (although many geothermal plants last longer), and after that period the conversion equipment needs to be replaced. But the hole in the ground does not need to be replaced! That means for the next 30 years, electricity can be generated at half the initial cost. Geothermal wells we dig this decade could be producing at less than 1¢/kWh by the 2050s. That is a tough market for fusion to break into. But fusion will still be a great source of power in applications where other sources aren’t available, such as in space.

The 2020s will be a big decade for sustainable alternative fuels (SAF). Commercial aviation can’t electrify—batteries will never match fossil fuels’ energy density. Given political realities, aviation has no choice to decarbonize, which means either hydrogen fuel or SAF. Hydrogen fuel is much better than batteries, but still not as energy dense as fossil fuels or SAF, and so my money is on SAF, and particularly on fuel made from CO₂ pulled from the atmosphere. It is easy to convert atmospheric CO₂ to ethanol in solution; and it is easy to upgrade ethanol into other fuels. But it is hard to separate ethanol from water without using a lot of energy—unless you have an advanced membrane as Prometheus Fuels does. I have written about Prometheus before and continue to follow them closely. Their technology could decarbonize aviation very suddenly.

JC note:  SAF and Prometheus Fuels are new to me.  Thoughts?

<end quote>

JC’s energy transition

A few notes on my personal transition to cleaner energy.  About 6 years ago, we needed to purchase some new appliances: hot water heaters, stove top, clothes dryer.  At the time we opted for natural gas appliances – they were more energy efficient and operated more towards our preferences (not a fan of electric stove top or electric clothes dryer).  I now realize that natural gas stove tops are not good for indoor air quality; had we realized that at the time, this might have swayed our decision.  We also bought a new car about 5 years ago – internal combustion; we really need 4 wheel drive where we live and at the time there weren’t good hybrid or electric options.

About 2 years ago, we decided to make the plunge for rooftop solar for our home, this was eventually installed about a year ago (5 years ago, we wouldn’t have seriously considered solar, owing to cost and available technologies).  We also purchased two Tesla Powerwalls, which allows us to generate power for our household if the grid electricity is down and also at night.  As a second backup, we opted to keep the natural gas Generac (no simple task to integrate this with the Powerwalls). After tax breaks and rebates, all this cost us about $40K.  Based on our current electricity use, we will break even in about 15 years.

Caption:  48 solar panels on south facing garage roof.  Tesla Powerwalls (two white vertical rectangles) and Generac (white box on the ground)

The primary motivation for us to go solar was energy security (we already had a natural gas Generac backup system); we would not have gone solar without the Tesla Power Walls.  The Generac was kept to provide power in the event of wildfires drastically reducing the incoming solar radiation (a situation which is not unusual in the Sierra Nevadas). Our local power generation in Nevada is already pretty clean, with abundant renewables including geothermal; local air pollution is low and mostly generated by automobiles.  $40K would have been a lot to pay for ‘virtue signalling’ for clean energy, when our local power sources are already pretty clean.

The next point I want to make is how the infrastructure of solar power changes your outlook on future purchases of appliances, cars, heating and air conditioning.  Re air conditioning, while we have air conditioning in the house, we use a swamp cooler (powered by electricity) which our climate allows and which we vastly prefer owing to to the ventilation.  Not clear that electric vehicles are the right decision at this point (our existing cars are running fine).  We will probably replace the natural gas hot water heaters in the relatively near term, provided that our existing ones can be somehow/somewhere be re-used.

Our house was built in the 1980’s, with a fairly ingenious passive solar design that allows mid winter sun to pour into the house, both directly into living spaces

and also into higher levels, where it warms up stone walls, also with ceiling fans to bring the heat downwards.

In summer, when the sun is angled higher, little sunlight enters into the house.  So our wintertime heating bill is relatively low.   But over the next 5 years we will probably replace our 3 gas furnaces, will look seriously into heat pumps and alternatives to natural gas furnaces.

JC reflections

There are two broad issues here, extending from my personal anecdotes.

Energy infrastructure matters – once infrastructure is in place (home solar, charging stations for electric vehicles, whatever), decisions to move towards cleaner and more efficient use of energy become much simpler.

Second, your ‘best’ decisions made now may become suboptimal in ~5 years time, but you are locked in by the infrastructure (appliances, power plant, whatever).  Bottom line is that ‘urgency’ to improve in a ‘green’ direction can backfire; wait until the appliance, power plant whatever  comes to the end of its useful life and there will be better options.

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rob_Dawg
January 3, 2021 2:19 pm

<i> “In summer, when the sun is angled higher, little sunlight enters into the house. So our wintertime heating bill is relatively low.” </i>

In summer, when the sun is angled higher, little sunlight enters into the house. So our summertime cooling bill is relatively low?

Kindest regards for an excellent post.

I too enjoy a large central thermal mass that keeps our HVAC loads balanced. We have the additional benefit of large roof overhangs. So many pluses to the habitabily equation and costs next to nothing. The issue being planner urbanists forcing high density housing upon an unwilling population.

0
Reply
Curious George
January 3, 2021 2:40 pm

“It is easy to convert atmospheric CO₂ to ethanol in solution; and it is easy to upgrade ethanol into other fuels. But it is hard to separate ethanol from water without using a lot of energy.”

Never too late to learn surprising stuff from “experts”.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Curious George
January 3, 2021 3:46 pm

Nonsense. Simple distillation.

0
Reply
Paul of Alexandria
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
January 3, 2021 4:20 pm

“Using a lot of energy”.

0
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
January 3, 2021 2:42 pm

Most of the so-called new technologies in the energy sector I read about seem to be ignorant of the Thermodynamic Laws; but wise upon the monetising factors.

0
Reply
markl
January 3, 2021 2:51 pm

Nice home energy setup. Guessing15 year payback banks on no maintenance costs? Not being critical but “tax breaks and rebates” aren’t sustainable when considering replacement costs 🙂

1
Reply
RelPerm
Reply to  markl
January 3, 2021 3:43 pm

Good point markl, on whether payback includes maintenance costs.

Also need to consider if cash flow is discounted in payback calculation. It would also be nice to know payback without tax breaks and rebates to better understand true economics. Also (forgive for so many also’s) would like to know replacement timing. 15 years does not feel like a good investment payback for something that needs to be replaced in 10 years…

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
January 3, 2021 2:54 pm

‘Ultimately, we need scalable zero-carbon baseload energy …’
The premise is wrong, carbon content is irrelevant; ultimately some form of base-load energy other than fossil fuels will be necessary but ‘ultimately’ is a long way off and market forces will sort out competing technologies without quasi-capitalist technocratic government diktat.

2
Reply
Steve Cushman
January 3, 2021 2:54 pm

Geothermal wells don’t last forever. The high pressure hot water extracted from the wells have very high dissolved solids that precipitate out which eventually reduces flow to the point the well has to be placed. An example of this is the large geothermal field that has been producing electricity for 40 years is the Gysers on Mt St. Helena. The ESCo’s operating there own oil field drill rigs to replace knackered wells. For them the pace of well replacement makes sense for them of operate their own rigs rather than contracting the operation. The dissolved solids & hydrogen sulfide means that capitol & maintenance costs are higher than a NG fired plant.

Inexpensive home standby generators can’t be incorporated into a microgrid unless the output is is converted to DC at the DC buss voltage level of the PV panels. Gensets for incorporation into a microgrid require sophisticated governor controls & voltage regulators that are interfaced with the microgrid controller. Your GENERAC home standby unit requires bypassing the existing governor & voltage regulator functions. And adding a governor & voltage regulator that have analog inputs for speed & voltage trim from the microgrid controller.

0
Reply
Dmacleo
January 3, 2021 3:00 pm

After tax breaks and rebates, all this cost us about $40K

yeah…pass

wish they would kill the tax breaks on this crap.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dmacleo
0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 3, 2021 3:09 pm

Looks like Judith lives a pretty swank lifestyle, nice house
And good for her by the way

15 year pay back on 40k must assume low maintenance and no major failures?

If your grid is pretty clean already then solar and Tesla batteries really is expensive virtue signalling that most cannot afford even if there was reason to do so?
But I imagine Justin Trudeau would approve which means automatic fail.

And why is a gas range bad for indoor air quality, I have ~60 houseplants and since we switched to gas stove they love it, we love it
Win win

I’m surprised about much of this from her, she seems like an elitist after reading this

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 3, 2021 3:37 pm

One ill fated surge and those Tesla Powerwalls take out part of the house or more.

0
Reply
ColMosby
January 3, 2021 3:20 pm

Solar roofs represent b y far the most complicated and expensive means of supplying a house with power. They also make little sense in locales of low irradiation levels. Making each house a virtual (but not actual) stanbdalone power system ignores the vast efficiencies one gains from a grid system, Those houses still need to be connected to a grid, so nothing is saved by attempting (but failing) to make houses energy independent. And of course, requiring a $5,000 inverter just to transform solar DC power to AC means millions of
pieces of equipment that duplicates what a grid can do. And those inverters do not have a very lengthy lifespan. And the homeowner has to pay extra for any roofing, since the solar panels need to be removed and reinstalled. He also must pay for maintaining the system. And solar panels after 20 years are in significant decline. And solar roof owners are being wildly subsidized by all of his neighbors in 1) the cost of the panels and 2) the inflated prices that the grid must pay him for what is basically low valued power. Solar roof owners should be banned fom dumping their unwanted power on to the grid,
The other astounding point of this article is its sheer ignorance of the imminent and most fantastic power technology EVA!!! Molten salt small modular reactors will arrive well before the end of this decade and blow away al other power technologies

0
Reply
Ed Bo
January 3, 2021 3:27 pm

It is easy to convert atmospheric CO₂ to ethanol in solution; and it is easy to upgrade ethanol into other fuels.”

At an absolute thermodynamic minimum, it takes as much energy to convert CO2 and H2O into ethanol as you can get out of converting (“burning”) ethanol into CO2 and H2O (even before trying to get it out of solution). Since neither process can be perfect, it is a net round trip loss.

The only way this could possibly make sense is as a storage mechanism for intermittent renewables. But you would have to very carefully evaluate the economics of it, and compare it to other possible storage technologies.

1
Reply
Scissor
January 3, 2021 3:30 pm

I predict more house fires.

0
Reply
RelPerm
January 3, 2021 3:54 pm

JC,

What is your definition of Clean?

Does Clean refer to lower CO2? If so, I think you are way off base with your position. CO2 is not poison. CO2 is plant food. CO2 is a green house gas, but at the concentration increases projected, we are just delaying inevitable future glaciation. CO2 is not dirty and is beneficial to mankind.

1
Reply
PaulH
January 3, 2021 4:12 pm

Cool house. 🙂 I always thought the Tesla Power Walls were wall-sized. Silly me.

0
Reply
Streetcred
January 3, 2021 4:17 pm

Our house was built in the 1980’s, with a fairly ingenious passive solar design that allows mid winter sun to pour into the house, both directly into living spaces and also into higher levels, where it warms up stone walls, also with ceiling fans to bring the heat downwards.

In summer, when the sun is angled higher, little sunlight enters into the house. So our wintertime heating bill is relatively low.

I’ve got news for you … nothing ingenious about good design, this was standard teaching in architecture faculties through the 70’s when I was a student.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles Technology

Battery Basics for Climate Warriors

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Technology

Novel cathode design significantly improves performance of next-generation battery

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Technology Transportation

The FAA Just Approved Amazon Delivery Drones

4 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Technology

Looking forward: new technologies in the 2020’s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

No Warming in UK since 2006

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture

UK Company Develops Climate Change Masks for Cows

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: