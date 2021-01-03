Land Surface Air Temperature Data

No Warming in UK since 2006

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
36 Comments

From Not A Lot Of People Know That

JANUARY 2, 2021

By Paul Homewood

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/index.html

The annual data for 2020 has now been published for the CET, with the mean temperature ending up at 10.76C.

No doubt we will get the usual hysteria from the Met Office about the “third warmest year on record”, “nine of the ten warmest years since 1990”, blah, blah!

However this will be no more than an attempt to cover up the highly inconvenient truth, which is that warming stopped in 2006. The 10-year running average shows this clearly.

We can get a clearer picture of this by zooming in on the period since 1991. The 10-year average rose slowly during the 1990s and early 2000s. But since then they have gradually declined, having reached the peak for the 1997 to 2006 period:

image

Which all leads us around to the question of what is the “normal” climate for England?

The Met Office would say this is the 30-year average, but this is only an artificial construct for convenience. Currently the 10-year average on CET is 10.40C, which is barely above the 1991-2020 average of 10.25C. The difference is well within any margin of natural variation.

After all, annual temperatures rose from 8.86C in 2010, to 10.72C the following year, purely because of variations in “weather”.

The chart below, which plots the highest and lowest monthly mean temperatures for each month since 1991, shows just how variable English weather can be:

image

If the “hottest” months all occurred in the same year, the annual mean would be 12.8C. And if the same applied to the “coldest” months, the annual mean would be 7.3C.

The next chart shows this range, when overlaid on the actual annual temperatures:

image

Although such an eventuality may be exceedingly unlikely statistically, I see no reason meteorologically why it should not be possible.

To sum up, the idea that there is a “normal” annual temperature, or for that matter climate, in England is unscientific. Indeed, it is no more scientific than a claim that there is “normal” weather here.

What still dominates English “climate” is the variability of its weather, on a day-to-day, month-to-month, and even year-to-year basis. Any underlying climatic trends are drowned out in the noise.

According to the CET, annual temperatures rose by about 0.7C between the 1940s and 2000s. But how much of this was related to the underlying climatic conditions, and how much was due to weather?

Perhaps the best clue we have is to compare the warmest years. Whilst 2014 was the hottest at 10.95C, the year of 1949 was not far behind with 10.65C. Go back further, and we see years such as 1733, 1779 and 1834, all above 10.4C.

This suggests that most of the warming seen in the last three decades is related to weather, rather than climate change.

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/mly_cet_mean_sort.txt

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
36 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
January 3, 2021 10:18 am

So what? You’ve cherry picked a date.

-7
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Tom
January 3, 2021 10:32 am

All the dates that show post-industrial revolution anthro warming were cherry picked too.

So so what to your so what.

2
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Tom
January 3, 2021 11:07 am

If you got to cherry pick your dates you need to date smaller women. Or men. Or whatevers.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Tom
January 3, 2021 11:53 am

Thank you Tom – the pennies are starting to drop.

Because and unless you or anyone can come up with a way of measuring Climate Change without picking A Date..

…..you ready for this…..sit down maybe…. don’t be driving….hold onto something

You have very effectively shot down The Whole Of Climate Science
Killed It Stone Cold Dead
That’s it.
Finito
End.

Many would argue it was complete deadified Zombie Science to start with but never mind.
Its all over now.
bad dream

Everyone give Tom big hugs and kisses
(Griffles seems perfectly adept at hugging himself. 25 years. Wow. That’s nearly forever!!!)

We can all go back to reality now.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom
January 3, 2021 12:52 pm

Care to demonstrate that? Or do you believe it’s enough to make a baseless pronouncement.

Regardless, the chart clearly shows that there has been no warming for 30 years. According to the leading “scientists” of global warming, this isn’t possible.

0
Reply
griff
January 3, 2021 10:19 am

Well, we certainly have plenty of climate change in the UK, with a continued uptick in extreme rainfall and damaging storms, floods. Of course the UK climate has changed… of course it has warmed. I’m out in it every day and have weather notes going back 25 years.

-22
Reply
Phil Rae
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 10:30 am

And you call that climate change, griff? Please……don’t insult our intelligence!

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 10:49 am

Oh Griffy-poo, come back when you understand the difference between weather and climate.

3
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 11:14 am

25 years?!?!? WOW!!!! What a fount of knowledge you are! That silly Royal Navy only has records back to the 1600s. How dare anyone question your absolute authority on all issues of climate and weather.

3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 11:15 am

Hi Griffo, Happy new year to you and I hope you had a good Xmas.
There is something call 60 year cycle in England and N. Europe in general, you have to have lived at least 3/4 of it ( as I have) to be able to talk about climate change in the UK. Keep safe.

3
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 11:25 am

Griff

You are taking an extremely short term view which is not even long enough to be termed ‘climate.’

Here is my ‘Man of 70 graph’ (figure5) whereby I calculated the average temperature a Man of 70 would have experienced during his life time. It has been rising for some 300 years not 25, predating co2 increases

The Intermittent Little Ice Age | Climate Etc. (judithcurry.com)

Tonyb

0
Reply
Loren C. Wilson
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 12:14 pm

You made that claim a few days ago – again with no data to support it. The person who rebutted your claim showed the precipitation for England and there is no catastrophic uptick in extreme rainfall, as you put it. Please support your statements and define your terms. Then at least we can show you that you are wrong by comparing apples to apples.

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 12:24 pm

“I’m out in it every day and have weather notes going back 25 years.”
Oh please publish you “weather notes” for all to see. I’m sure this is a valuable resource which will convince everyone you have been right all along.

Oh hang on, you were not actually saying what you “weather notes” did show. Maybe you could explain what we should conclude from your claim. Is it, “I’m an expert because I have ‘weather notes’. You should join the IPCC.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2021 12:53 pm

griff really believes that if he tells a lie often enough, it will become the truth.

0
Reply
Hans Erren
January 3, 2021 10:27 am

An analysis of Dutch temperatures shows a strong influence of less air pollution in the last decades
comment image
https://klimaatgek.nl/wordpress/2020/12/01/de-zon-en-de-opwarming-van-nederland/

0
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 3, 2021 12:28 pm

Look interesting. Shame it’s not in English.

0
Reply
matt
January 3, 2021 10:42 am

If you don’t like the weather in England wait a minute.

5
Reply
Greg
Reply to  matt
January 3, 2021 12:29 pm

I waited 20 years, then gave up !

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  matt
January 3, 2021 1:04 pm

Heck, that’s what we say here in New England- I didn’t know that phrase was stolen from the Brits.

0
Reply
john
January 3, 2021 10:47 am

But it’s so cold in Canada…

Updated list of elected Canadian politicians who left Canada during lockdown. https://mobile.twitter.com/cduhaime/status/1345749903868358660

🎶 Oh Can-a-da 🎶

0
Reply
2hotel9
January 3, 2021 11:05 am

Sure, sure, all this proves is that Globall Warmining is far sneakier and deceptive than previously thought!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 3, 2021 11:15 am

Now where is that chart showing topping out in smoothed data…..
comment image

Better get used to it–there is more to come and mostly down in that long-forgotten shape called a cycle. Better buckle up. The real climate emergency is in how to confront cycle reality. Griff’s flooding meme is not enough to hide this truth a coming down the tracks.

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 3, 2021 12:31 pm

Sorry , RG, you are clearly using “uncorrected” data.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Greg
January 3, 2021 12:38 pm

They have not corrupted ARGO yet. The land is where they like to do their arts and crafts.

0
Reply
Russ R.
January 3, 2021 11:23 am

The climate varies. That is the SCIENCE! It is obvious to anyone that looks at the evidence. We had several above average solar cycles, now we are back to a bit below average. The UK also removed a substantial amount of forested areas, and added a substantial amount of paved and developed properties. When it is cold they burn fuel to stay warm, and when it is hot they run air conditioning, both of which emits heat into the atmosphere. It does not take much to add a bit here and a bit there, and give the impression of warming that is due to the way we measure highs and lows, and average everything. What we care about is increases in severe weather, and variation in the ability to grow food. Neither one is concerning. And that is concerning to those that sow fear in the public in order to fund programs that do not benefit those paying for it.

2
Reply
Loydo
January 3, 2021 11:33 am

“No doubt we will get the usual hysteria from the Met Office about the “third warmest year on record”, “nine of the ten warmest years since 1990”, blah, blah!…warming stopped in 2006″

Willis is wrong, this place has become nothing but an anti-science, doubt-mongering echo-chamber and denialism workshop with a scant few fig leaves to cover the shame.

-3
Reply
Hans Erren
Reply to  Loydo
January 3, 2021 11:38 am

Still no emergency nor crisis.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 3, 2021 12:57 pm

The better things get, the more bitter the alarmists get.
It’s almost as if all this good news shatters their self image as people who are saving the world from itself.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by MarkW
0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Loydo
January 3, 2021 11:44 am

Dry your tears! There is a sucker born every minute, so there will be plenty of idiots to listen to your childish doomcrying.

0
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  Loydo
January 3, 2021 12:13 pm

“Willis is wrong, this place has become nothing but an anti-science, doubt-mongering echo-chamber and denialism workshop with a scant few fig leaves to cover the shame.”

… and a happy new year to you too.

So now it’s shameful to doubt, but we’re anti science. Start as you mean to go on.

Are you proposing fig leaf services?

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Loydo
January 3, 2021 12:36 pm

One would think evidence that human influence on the climate may not be as great or as harmful as they claim would be welcomed by alarmists, but it actually makes them very angry.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Loydo
January 3, 2021 12:56 pm

As usual, Loydo can’t be bothered to present actual data or arguments. Instead it relies on insults towards those who don’t worship as it does.

0
Reply
RelPerm
January 3, 2021 12:00 pm

Hottest vs Coldest Graph

Why is Hot blue and Cold red?

Odd color scheme!

0
Reply
RelPerm
January 3, 2021 12:08 pm

Pre satellite era average temperatures to hundredths of a degree!! What is uncertainty window?, please.

0
Reply
Greg
January 3, 2021 12:18 pm

So how come your “10 year running mean” goes from 1990 to 2020 , the full range of your graph? Maybe you are doing Mannian padding or an stock market trader’s trailing average.

In any case a running mean is a total distortion of the data. They often show a dip when there is a peak in the data. There was clearly a dip between 2008 and 2014 which is not present in your runny mean.

Eyeballing the annual data, I’d say you’d probably get a negative trend from 1998 to present, so there may be something to it. You just make a piss-poor way of making the point.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
Robber
January 3, 2021 12:54 pm

How on earth are the Brits surviving in all that heat? Better invade Scotland.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Autumn In United Kingdom, Ireland Has Not Warmed Since 1995 …Cooling Tendency

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Hottest Day Ever in Australia Confirmed: Bourke 51.7°C, 3rd January 1909

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Arctic’s ‘Hottest Day’? Not So Fast

6 months ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

CLAIM: 100 degrees in Siberia? 5 ways the extreme Arctic heat wave follows a disturbing pattern

6 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

No Warming in UK since 2006

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture

UK Company Develops Climate Change Masks for Cows

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Pielke Jr. on the US National Climate Assessment

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: