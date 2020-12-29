Shunping Highway in Nanfaxin, Beijing. By N509FZ - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link.
Coronavirus

New Covid-19 Outbreak in Beijing, China

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to SCMP, Beijing has gone into “emergency response mode” to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak, which has been detected near Beijing International Capital Airport.

New controls introduced in the Chinese capital as the city authorities warn the epidemic control situation is ‘severe’Mass testing carried out in two districts where new Covid-19 cases have been detected

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing
Published: 9:00pm, 27 Dec, 2020

eijing has gone into “emergency response mode” after five more Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

A further positive case has yet to be officially confirmed because the patient has not yet shown symptoms.

The latest cases all came from the north of the city, in Nanfaxin township in the city’s Shunyi district, near Beijing International Capital Airport.

In total, thirteen infections have been detected in Beijing since the first local infection in 152 days was reported on December 18.

“There have been many sporadic outbreaks. The epidemic control situation is very severe,” a spokesman for the Beijing government said on Sunday.

Beijing Happy Valley, a theme park in southern Beijing, said in a statement that all night sessions would be cancelled from Monday and a live New Year’s Eve concert has also been called off.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3115474/coronavirus-beijing-goes-emergency-mode-after-five-new-cases

Let us hope Beijing brings their latest outbreak under control quickly. Although known case numbers are presently very low, in a highly populated high density city like Beijing, the virus could spread very rapidly.

17 Comments
Ron Long
December 29, 2020 2:11 am

It’s also winter in the northern hemisphere, and the accumulating data suggests that winter, at least away from the equatorial regions, is associated with more rapid virus outbreaks, including Covid-19. Articles here at Watts and elsewhere mention vitamin D (the real stuff-generated by sun on skin) is an important factor against Covid-19. Wait a minute, China is selling Covid-19 vaccine to the rest of the world, didn’t they save enough for themselves?

Klem
Reply to  Ron Long
December 29, 2020 2:42 am

Why would they, it’s just a bad cold.

saveenergy
Reply to  Klem
December 29, 2020 3:06 am

Klem, don’t be silly !

ozspeaksup
December 29, 2020 3:16 am

dunno why?
the phrases
back at ya
or many happy returns
sprung to mind;-)

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ozspeaksup
December 29, 2020 3:38 am

I find it difficult to blame ordinary Chinese for the idiocy of their government. A lot of Chinese have died trying to change their system.

Derg
December 29, 2020 3:30 am

It is so hard to trust anything that comes from China including their news.

Stephen Skinner
December 29, 2020 3:51 am

“New Covid-19 Outbreak in Beijing, China”
Of course there is and China is pulling the strings of the free world making us jump and twitch hysterically and copy the Chinese ‘solutions’ without question. We are being played for fools and it’s easy because we have been made to be petrified of any virus and the natural world. It’s our own fault and began with the wholesale de-industrialization in the 80s and the overt consumerization of the wider population. At that point the language of physics was replaced with the language of sales and business management. The former is rooted in reality. Individual agency was attacked on both sides from overt consumerism to overt bureaucracy. Now look at us.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
December 29, 2020 4:52 am

The Origin Of ‘Fool Me Once, Shame On You’

The earliest recording of this proverb in print is from a book called The Court and Character of King James by Anthony Weldon, 1651, where it reads:

“The Italians having a Proverb, ‘He that deceives me once, its his fault; but if twice, its my fault.‘”

Thirteen cases among how many people is “severe”?????????????

[Shakes head and wanders away muttering…………]

Sara
December 29, 2020 4:14 am

Mao would be so proud.

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 29, 2020 4:39 am

On the same line at Stephen Skinner.
“There have been many sporadic outbreaks. The epidemic control situation is very severe,” a spokesman for the Beijing government said on Sunday.

When we talk COVID, are we really talking about a flu strain?

For the following I cannot find the original source, but maybe someone here can find it.

Dr. Andrew Wye’s findings

Andrew Wye
I have a PhD in virology and immunology. I’m a clinical lab scientist and have tested 1500 “supposed” positive Covid 19 samples collected here in S. California.
When my lab team and I did the testing through Koch’s postulates and observation under a SEM (scanning electron microscope), we found NO Covid in any of the 1500 samples. What we found was that all of the 1500 samples were mostly Influenza A and some were influenza B, but not a single case of Covid, and we did not use the B.S. PCR test. We then sent the remainder of the samples to Stanford, Cornell, and a few of the University of California labs and they found the same results as we did, NO COVID.
They found influenza A and B. All of us then spoke to the CDC and asked for viable samples of COVID, which CDC said they could not provide as they did not have any samples. We have now come to the firm conclusion through all our research and lab work, that the COVID 19 was imaginary and fictitious. The flu was called Covid and most of the 225,000 dead were dead through co-morbidities such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, emphysema etc. and they then got the flu which further weakened their immune system and they died. I have yet to find a single viable sample of Covid 19 to work with.

We at the 7 universities that did the lab tests on these 1500 samples are now suing the CDC for Covid 19 fraud. the CDC has yet to send us a single viable, isolated and purified sample of Covid 19. If they can’t or won’t send us a viable sample, I say there is no Covid 19, it is fictitious. The four research papers that do describe the genomic extracts of the Covid 19 virus never were successful in isolating and purifying the samples. All the four papers written on Covid 19 only describe small bits of RNA which were only 37 to 40 base pairs long which is NOT A VIRUS.

A viral genome is typically 30,000 to 40,000 base pairs. With as bad as Covid is supposed to be all over the place, how come no one in any lab world wide has ever isolated and purified this virus in its entirety? That’s because they’ve never really found the virus, all they’ve ever found was small pieces of RNA which were never identified as the virus anyway.

So what we’re dealing with is just another flu strain like every year, COVID 19 does not exist and is fictitious. I believe China and the globalists orchestrated this COVID hoax (the flu disguised as a novel virus) to bring in global tyranny and a worldwide police totalitarian surveillance state, and this plot included massive election fraud.”

Dr. Andrew Wye PhD

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
December 29, 2020 5:18 am

This sure does fit the facts that have been presented to us from a few sources, such as GENEVIEVE BRIAND’s Johns Hopkins Newsletter article. If the “covid” virus has not been grown in the lab, how can they make vaccine? Just really curious….

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
December 29, 2020 5:19 am

Hm. Since the Andrew Wakefield fiasco I am somewhat suspicious of A W PhDs. There is an Andrew Wye at Kensington Labs in Richmond, Ca. He reportedly is a manager.

Mike Maguire
Reply to  Carl Friis-Hansen
December 29, 2020 5:49 am

Hoax alert!

Abolition Man
December 29, 2020 5:16 am

Ah, so the latest gain of function experiment is complete and the ChiComs are ready to release their new and improved strain on the West and it’s feckless, quisling politicians! I wonder what new powers have been given to the virus? Perhaps it will be better able to distinguish between Progressive sheep and rebellious conservatives; all riots and and large box stores can be safely attended, but churches and small businesses are verboten!
This being the Age of Propaganda we may never know the truth about the dempanic as all science and knowledge is now to be politicized or suppressed! Fortunately the urinalists of the Lame Stream Media will get to work on uncovering the truth; right after they finish burying any evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election that mysteriously picked President-for-life Xi to benevolently rule over us!

icisil
December 29, 2020 5:33 am

Dial back the PCR Ct and the outbreak will magically disappear.

Here’s a long thread with 20 links showing that asymptomatic spread is a myth

https://twitter.com/SabinaWalker18/status/1330341746849550336

Leo Smith
December 29, 2020 5:33 am

Trying to talk meaningfully about COVID without looking at the dirty detail of individual cases is about as meaningless as trying to map ‘climate change’ whilst ignoring local clouds.

Fact: My borough is in Tier4. (Full lockdown) It contains 178,000 people, It has 6 towns of which only three are of significant size. It has a high percentage of old people.

Fact: I live equidistant from the three main towns, in rural isolation.The village medical practice which covers perhaps 20,000 people in rural hamlets has not a single case of COVID registered at all, ever.

Fact: the death rate in the borough to date is one in a thousand as is the case rate.

It seems that living “spread out”, we are twenty times less likely to contract it, or contract it badly enough to go to hospital and get tested, than the urban populations, and these are not big high density ‘urbs’ either. Mostly little sub-urban estates.

I mention this to counter a lot of the extraordinarily simplistic assertions made here as well as everywhere else I blog. “the R rate for this disease is….The death rate for this disease is…This disease is no worse than a cold!” etc.

The fact is that its severity, the death rate and the infection rate seem to be massively variable depending on local factors. It is not possible to draw local conclusions from generic even regional average data.

And the fact that in our low density easily social distanced area the case rate is minimal lends credence to lock down.

We are used to our governments being wrong and lying to us. So used to it that it has become the default assumption. But even a stopped watch is right twice a day.
Furthermore, when they lie to us about e.g. Climate change it is absolutely clear that they themselves do not believe it, do not abandon beach-front properties, stop having children, go all vegan, eschew intercontinental air travel…or start crash building nuclear power stations. They have not really even got carbon taxing going. What they have done is install virtue signalling windmills and solar panels…and put ‘renewable obligations’ into Law. But renewable energy has never been proven to lower carbon emissions at all. They simply are not bothered.

Are current policies the most cost effective at reducing CO₂? No. Conclusion the powers that be do not really believe in climate change.
Are current policies the most cost effective at reducing COVID19? They probably are. Although how much it is worth trying to limit the disease is an arguable point.
I actually think they are more scared of it than they are telling us.

Which would be a first!

rbabcock
December 29, 2020 5:37 am

It appears Ivermectin may be the magic bullet. All the studies are pointing to both a prophylactic and therapeutic “wonder” drug, but our health care bureaucrats will evidently allow tens of thousands of people die before recommending use. Here is a site consolidating studies across the globe. https://ivmmeta.com/ recommended protocol https://covid19criticalcare.com/i-mask-prophylaxis-treatment-protocol/i-mask-protocol-translations/

