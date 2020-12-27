Alarmism Opinion

LA Times: Children “literally organizing out of climate anxiety”

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

LA Times reports that children are so distressed by what they have been taught about the alleged climate crisis, some are committing suicide. Others are embracing radical climate activism as a coping mechanism for their climate mental health crisis.

For young Californians, climate change is a mental health crisis too

By BRIAN CONTRERASDEC. 27, 20205 AM

Without reducing those emissions, climate change will make natural disasters, food shortages and rising sea levels even worse, experts say. The world is not yet on track to make the changes necessary to ameliorate its worst effects.

Climate depression played a central role in teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s political awakening, and according to Varshini Prakash — executive director of youth-focused climate activism group the Sunrise Movement — it’s not uncommon for her group to meet kids who have contemplated suicide over the climate crisis.

Lifestyle changes “empower individuals to feel like they can act,” said Abby Austin, 23, the political lead for the Sunrise Movement’s L.A. branch — echoing medical professionals who say that even small personal actions can help people feel like broader change remains possible.

Getting involved with activism can serve a similar function. Many young Californians said volunteering with climate advocacy groups like the Sunrise Movement or for politicians who have made climate change a central plank in their platforms has given them a sense of purpose. 

“A lot of the people who are in Sunrise,” Austin said, “are literally organizing out of climate anxiety.”

Read more: https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-12-27/for-young-californians-climate-change-is-a-mental-health-crisis-too

Feed kids a constant diet of climate anxiety; some commit suicide, some turn to radical activism, some choose to become vegans or withdraw from life or vow to never bring children of their own into what they believe will be a ruined world.

The solution is obvious. Stop frightening the children.

Parents in a war zone don’t take young children out every day to see a bloody parade of all the mutilated corpses, they try to shield their kids from the horror, to give their children as normal a childhood as possible, even in the most impossible circumstances.

But climate activists don’t seem to behave that way. Activists seem to delight in “preparing kids for the future”, by feeding them as much horror and misery as they can pack into a school day. When the kids get home, the indoctrination is far from over. The kids get to tune into often government funded climate documentaries, to reinforce the unhappiness they learned at school.

No wonder the kids end up so messed up.

Even if you believe that the climate crisis is real and imminent, even if you believe we are all going to die in the next few decades, taking joy from the lives of children is an unspeakable act of cruelty.

Rosa
December 27, 2020 6:05 pm

THIS IS CHILD ABUSE!!!

Rosa
December 27, 2020 6:06 pm

And adult abuse!!!!

David Kamakaris
December 27, 2020 6:17 pm

“For young Californians, climate change is a mental health crisis”

Wrong.

For young Californians, climate change is a mental health disease.

There. Fixed it for ya.

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  David Kamakaris
December 27, 2020 6:41 pm

… known to cause cancer in the state of California …

MarkW
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
December 27, 2020 7:12 pm

Fortunately, I do not live in the state of California, so I don’t have to worry about it causing cancer.

Lee Scott
December 27, 2020 6:19 pm

A few months ago I was asked by some parents to meet with their high-school-aged daughter, She was so worried about climate change that she literally had trouble sleeping at night. She felt like there was no point in getting married and having kids, since the world was going to be ending soon. The parents were not equipped with the information needed to try and counter this, so they asked me to come talk to her.

I went in expecting to meet a young girl who had been indoctrinated with all the typical CAGW talking points, but instead, all I saw was a scared teenager. As I started asking her questions, it became clear she was clueless. She was not a STEM student, and she new almost nothing about the science. All she knew was that the world was ending, and it was our fault.

All I could tell her was a few things to maybe counter the hype, and told her to educate herself and form her own opinion. For teachers and the media to be scaring kids like this without giving them the tools to evaluate the science it is almost a crime.

JMR
Reply to  Lee Scott
December 27, 2020 7:01 pm

A crime and educational malfeasance.

Ed Bo
Reply to  Lee Scott
December 27, 2020 7:11 pm

Lee — I have told such kids about all of the predictions of disaster when I was becoming aware of the world in the 1970s, particularly from all the scientists predicting catastrophic cooling, but also running out of resources, starvation from overpopulation, pollution — not to mention nuclear war.

There are sites that compile these — I think showing all these false apocalyptic predictions could be very helpful.

I like to point out (to adults!) that those, like AOC, predicting imminent disaster are further from the “establishment science” than outright deniers. It’s like a kid’s game of “telephone”, where the message gets distorted and amplified each time it’s repeated.

commieBob
December 27, 2020 6:28 pm

This really needs to be quantified. How many kids? What percentage of the population?

When you read something in the news you might think it’s normal but that’s backwards. The news reports things that are abnormal.

Never mind climate anxiety, there’s an actual mental health problem for youth because of smartphones and social media.

Dennis
December 27, 2020 6:29 pm

Public education is child abuse.

MarkW
Reply to  Dennis
December 27, 2020 7:14 pm

Public education is culture abuse.
Public education is intelligence abuse.
Public education is human abuse.

ResourceGuy
December 27, 2020 6:32 pm

Simon say fall down…and they all fell down (at least in CA)

Other children saw it as another cult thing.

ResourceGuy
December 27, 2020 6:38 pm

Here is some purple juice to calm you down. Never mind the bitter taste. Everyone says to drink it–even Governors, Nobel Prize winners, the UN, WHO, and former Vice Presidents. They call it the consensus punch.

nicholas tesdorf
December 27, 2020 6:43 pm

Just watching that modern Gorgon, Greta Thunderbird looking at and lecturing to them would be enough to drive many children to suicide.

John the Econ
December 27, 2020 6:48 pm

“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”

A better solution would be to have these kids actually live a carbon-neutral existence for awhile instead of whining about it and demanding that someone else act. They might then learn how blessed they actually are to be living in the physical comfort of the 21st century and would get over it.

ResourceGuy
December 27, 2020 6:49 pm

Behold the Talking Tina of climate scare.

JMR
December 27, 2020 6:56 pm

 taking joy from the lives of children is an unspeakable act of cruelty.”

Leftists don’t care. They never care about the misery and poverty and despair that result from their ideas, their words, their policies. Foisting their ideology on the world is the only thing that matters to them.

philincalifornia
Reply to  JMR
December 27, 2020 7:25 pm

….. don’t forget their bank accounts now.

MarkW
December 27, 2020 7:11 pm

Progressives are, at their core deeply disturbed and unhappy individuals.
As a result they spend all of their time trying to strike out at others. They have a deep seated need to destroy the happiness of others. It isn’t fair that others are happy, when they are not.

DMA
December 27, 2020 7:12 pm

Ed Berry’s new book “Climate Miracle” is an easy read and understandable by high schoolers for sure and probably by astute and interested 7th graders. It’s message removes the stigma of human cause of global warming and addresses the inaccuracy of the model predictions. I think it would be a good place to start if you know any worried youth.

Tom Abbott
December 27, 2020 7:39 pm

From the article: “The solution is obvious. Stop frightening the children.”

Exactly! Stop frightening the children with science fiction masquerading as climate science.

The Climategate Charlatans and their Spawn are where the blame for these children’s mental health problems should be laid. They have lied to the world about the Earth’s climate and their lies are having real-life consequences. It’s not a game.

Dave Fair
December 27, 2020 7:39 pm

Eventually, there will be open U.S. Congressional hearings on budget proposals for the various GND-type Federal spending plans. The clown car will then begin weaving off the road; all taxpayer pain with no gain. The “Iron Law of Politics” from Dr. Roger Pielke, Jr.

