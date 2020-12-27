Oil rig in Lyngdalsfjord - Norway has the largest oil reserves in Europe
Climate Economics

A Social Conscience Is Nice, But Business Is Business!!

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

DECEMBER 27, 2020

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

Good news from Bloomberg:

image

Norway’s top court dismissed an attempt by climate activists to halt Arctic oil exploration by Western Europe’s biggest petroleum-producing nation.

The Nordic government beat back a lawsuit by environmental groups in the country’s Supreme Court, which ruled on Tuesday the authorities had acted lawfully by awarding exploration licenses in the Barents Sea to companies including Equinor ASAAker BP ASA and Lundin Petroleum AB.

Greenpeace and Nature and Youth, a local environmental organization, argued in the lawsuit that the 2016 license award in the Arctic Barents Sea breaches Norway’s constitution and its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-22/norway-top-court-rules-against-climate-activists-over-arctic-oil

Of course, it is great news that the world will have some more oil reserves, if the exploration is successful.

But I do find it slightly ironic, because we are constantly being told how “green” Norway is. After all, they are getting rid of all their petrol cars, building wind farms in the North Sea (with the help, of course, of oil money).

Yet, when it comes to down to petrol dollars, all of that goes out the window!

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hartog
December 27, 2020 10:09 pm

To me it sounds as if a court has decided something is lawful. That is how things should be.
Great example for the rest of us.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Politicizing Business: From CSR to ESG

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Former environment senator Fritz Vahrenholt: “We are threatened by a dramatic loss of prosperity”

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Green recovery must end the reign of GDP, argue Cambridge and UN economists

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Credit, Covid and Climate: ‘Rock Star’ Urges Central Banks To Join The Fight Against Climate Change

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Economics

A Social Conscience Is Nice, But Business Is Business!!

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Opinion

LA Times: Children “literally organizing out of climate anxiety”

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Open Thread

The New WUWT Theme

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Fusion power Opinion

EU Turns to Magic to Progress their Clean Energy Agenda

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: