The New WUWT Theme

Here’s a thread for everyone to list all their complaints, and even the occasional compliment on the operation and appearance of the new theme.

We’ve seen comments coming in through through emails and the contact us forms, but here is a centralized repository for comment.

UPDATE – From Anthony

I have already done the following items to improve the look:

Darkened the text in posts and comments from the original look to improve contrast Enabled our new commenting system that allows you to rate comments and to edit them after the fact (see the gear icon) Put back the blogroll Misc other small tweaks.

Note that I’ll look at every comment, but I have no patience for people that are running an ancient browser (like Internet Explorer 8) or and old version of Firefox….or some weird Linux/Centos/Chromium variant that isn’t compliant – we can’t help you there. Likewise, if you are still running on Windows XP, and complaining about load times, broken things etc. – please don’t.



Now is a good time for everybody to upgrade their systems to be in the present rather than the past.



I welcome comments on real issues, and ideas for improvement. With every change, there are some who don’t like change simply because of change. I can’t help you there, as we are moving forward to be more effective in what will become a very ugly climate fight this year.

Thanks and kind regards,

Anthony Watts

