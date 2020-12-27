Open Thread

The New WUWT Theme

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
46 Comments

Here’s a thread for everyone to list all their complaints, and even the occasional compliment on the operation and appearance of the new theme.

We’ve seen comments coming in through through emails and the contact us forms, but here is a centralized repository for comment.

UPDATE – From Anthony

I have already done the following items to improve the look:

  1. Darkened the text in posts and comments from the original look to improve contrast
  2. Enabled our new commenting system that allows you to rate comments and to edit them after the fact (see the gear icon)
  3. Put back the blogroll
  4. Misc other small tweaks.

Note that I’ll look at every comment, but I have no patience for people that are running an ancient browser (like Internet Explorer 8) or and old version of Firefox….or some weird Linux/Centos/Chromium variant that isn’t compliant – we can’t help you there. Likewise, if you are still running on Windows XP, and complaining about load times, broken things etc. – please don’t.

Now is a good time for everybody to upgrade their systems to be in the present rather than the past.

I welcome comments on real issues, and ideas for improvement. With every change, there are some who don’t like change simply because of change. I can’t help you there, as we are moving forward to be more effective in what will become a very ugly climate fight this year.

Thanks and kind regards,

Anthony Watts

Rob_Dawg
December 27, 2020 2:05 pm

Ummm… “We are not worthy!”?

Thanks for all you all do.

Natalie
December 27, 2020 2:05 pm

I normally hate change but I like this one.

PaulH
December 27, 2020 2:06 pm

The new theme looks OK to me, but I must adjust the text size up a couple of ticks in my browser. (I do that with many websites.) I like the ability to edit my posted comments to correct for typos, etc.

commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:08 pm

Is there a way to use html tags? I like to embed links in sentences but, as far as I can tell, the only to embed a link displays the whole url rather than something like ‘wuwt’ so I’m stuck with …
link: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/12/27/the-new-theme/

Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:12 pm

First you write the sentence, highlight it, klick on the link button and paste the link overwriting the highlighted text in the edit-box
The new theme

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
commieBob
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:12 pm

I just noticed a typo:

… the only to way embed a link displays …

For a brief while we used to be able to edit our posts. That was nice.

commieBob
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:14 pm

OK, one more time for good luck …

… the only to way embed a link displays …

Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:15 pm

You can edit your comment for a short time.
Moving the mouse in the lower right corner of your comment, you’ll find the tag
just edited with the gear symbol

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
commieBob
Reply to  Krishna Gans
December 27, 2020 2:18 pm

Thank you very much. I just tried editing the comment. If you can see this it worked. 🙂

Last edited 2 hours ago by commieBob
Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:20 pm

It does 😀

Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 2:27 pm

And now, give it a try to link 😀

MarkW
Reply to  commieBob
December 27, 2020 3:08 pm

The edit option sees to only seems to exist for an hour or so after the post is made.

Krishna Gans
December 27, 2020 2:09 pm
  1. the new theme is fine, I like it.
  2. the blockquote isn’t optimal, there, the old one was much better.
  3. The color of the commentors name isn’t the best.
  4. The way to post links need for most of us some explanations
  5. The toolbox with editing tags is fine to have it.

Will be good to know, how long the time is for editing a comment

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
John V. Wright
December 27, 2020 2:11 pm

Love the fact that we can give thumbs up and down to posts. We WUWT followers in the UK are just grateful for its existence, for all the work done by Anthony, Charles, Eric and the team, and for all the informed discussion from the many contributors. The next four years will be tough – WUWT that is a much-needed balancing scientific forum. Keep going everyone 👍🏻!

Graham Lyons
Reply to  John V. Wright
December 27, 2020 3:04 pm

Hear, hear!

Derg
December 27, 2020 2:12 pm

I like it, but my only nit is reading on my phone; when I open a story and scroll down it appears not everything loads and I am taken back to the top of the page.

rickk
December 27, 2020 2:14 pm

Not to be picky or anything but a “dark theme” would be nice…
It would go with all the other dark colour schemes I configure for my other apps.

rbabcock
Reply to  rickk
December 27, 2020 2:31 pm

I like dark themes and use them whenever available as well. This format is fine. It’s what you get used to. The little font/format menu when writing comments is great to have.

ResourceGuy
December 27, 2020 2:15 pm

I like it.

sadbutmadlad
December 27, 2020 2:16 pm

Love the look and feel of the new theme.

Streetcred
December 27, 2020 2:18 pm

Love the new theme … well done and thank you so much to Mr Watts and all of the volunteers who make this great site possible !

Nick Schroeder
December 27, 2020 2:44 pm

I like it especially being able to post graphics easily.

Like this one.

Desert Rock NV 2017 4 plots.jpg
old engineer
December 27, 2020 2:46 pm

I like it. Much better than the old system. Like others, I thank you for being here. We are going to need WUWT during the next four years.

jdgalt1
December 27, 2020 2:48 pm

I would consider a paid subscription if it got rid of the ads, or even just the obnoxious ones like the huge popup at bottom-center. (And those “recommended” clickbait junk links.)

Second choice would be to go back to the old user experience, which wasn’t broken.

Being able to up/downvote and edit comments are improvements.

Last edited 1 hour ago by jdgalt1
Tim Gorman
December 27, 2020 2:49 pm

It’s fine with me. No problems. Haven’t figured out how to post multiple images yet but I’m sure I’ll figure it out.

Good job!

SMC
December 27, 2020 2:56 pm

I’m not a fan of the new theme, I kind’a liked the old theme but… meh. As long as WUWT is fighting the good fight, I’ll be here reading the insightful and informative studies, articles and analysis from some of the serious players in the CAGW fight. I do wish something could be done about the Reference Pages but, WordPress… go figure.

Graham Lyons
December 27, 2020 2:59 pm

I love the darkened text. The modern look is for text so feint to be near illegible. Any graphic designer who didn’t follow the current fashion would be considered hopelessly out of date, my dear.
But, but, but… please also darken the text in the comments section like this:
Thanks and kind regards,

Edit: Ah! The comments are in the darker text once they’re posted.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Graham Lyons
Darrin
December 27, 2020 3:04 pm

Overall I like the new look and only have one comment. I’m missing the ability to scroll through and see which articles I’ve clicked on and which ones I haven’t. For me the title went from black to grey if I had clicked on it. Just due to a busy schedule I’m often days behind on my reading and marked articles make it much easier to figure out where I left off.

In conjunction with that, on the bottom is a list of what you’ve missed but for me it shows the latest posted articles whether I’ve read them or not.

Notanacademic
Reply to  Darrin
December 27, 2020 3:32 pm

Darrin I agree I have the same problem, after a day or two you forget where you were. Apart from that I really like the new format although I admit I had a little moan about it to begin with but now I’ve got used to it I like it. As long as wuwt can get through the next four years a few niggles won’t really matter.

AC4CA
December 27, 2020 3:05 pm

‘Not crazy about it. Too much scrolling to review latest posts. Fully 1/3 of the screen (right side) is ads and fluff. Ads everywhere. Using latest Firefox browser. Nonetheless, your attention to the site and desire to improve it are outstanding.

Eric Vieira
December 27, 2020 3:07 pm

I noticed something one one post. A table I made (two columns) was scrambled up. Tabs and spaces seem to be ignored. I don’t know if that can be corrected…

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  Eric Vieira
December 27, 2020 3:16 pm

Which post? Please provide a link.

MarkW
December 27, 2020 3:07 pm

The banner with the “About”, “Climate Fail Files” is always on the screen. It should just stay at the top of the page. I’d rather not lose that 1/2 inch of real estate. When combined with the add that’s always on the bottom of the screen, there’s not a lot of room left for the article or posts.

Worse, neither is calculated in when doing a page up or page down Every time I page up or down, I then have to use the arrow key key 4 or 5 times to get the text I want to read out from under the banner or the ad.

Roger Caiazza
December 27, 2020 3:23 pm

How about updating the blogroll and including a list of golden oldies that do not update much if any more.

Rick C
December 27, 2020 3:25 pm

The only thing I miss is that the titles of posts previously viewed don’t change color – e.g black to blue. Made it easy to spot new posts when I didn’t have a chance to check for a couple of days. Thanks Anthony and the rest of the regular posters. This is the best site on the internet.

Peta of Newark
December 27, 2020 3:27 pm

epic

davidmhoffer
December 27, 2020 3:49 pm

For all the people complaining about ads, three things:

Thing1: uBlock Origin or similar takes seconds to install and kills the vast majority dead. That said;

Thing2: WUWT earns revenue from ads. So they become part of the funding to keep WUWT going.

Thing3: I like the ads. Keeps me informed as to what the people collecting information on me and selling it think I’m interested in. Sometimes I google oddball sh*t just to see how long it takes before I see ads for it.

fred250
December 27, 2020 3:52 pm

comment image

Joel O'Bryan
December 27, 2020 3:54 pm

Likes:

  1. EDIT!!!
  2. thumbs up/down vote
  3. text editing gear bar, instead of HTML markup coding.

Dislikes:

  1. Googleads popup at bottom of window are now frequent and annoying.
  2. scrolling news banner – just annoying.
  3. Contributor’s quotes in the main article have too much bold, big fonts, and HUGE quotation marks.
Chris Gillham
December 27, 2020 3:56 pm

The last month or so of the previous WP theme was a pain as it functioned correctly for several minutes using the Safari, Chrome or Firefox browser on my Mac (OS10.11.6) but then “disappeared” everything when scrolling up or down, with a spinning orb before the desired portion of the page did or often didn’t render.

This problem didn’t exist during my previous decade of visiting WUWT almost every day. WUWT tweaked a few things and although the site was fine in Chrome and Firefox in the final weeks of the previous theme, the problem remained for the Mac’s native Safari browser.

The new theme works perfectly in all browsers on my Mac and I’m tapping this out in Safari.

I’m suspicious that the updating ads at the top of WUWT pages have disappeared and so too have the technical problems. There’s now a string of ads on the right side of WUWT pages, but they’re static instead of streaming what was probably corrupt code for certain browsers, at least on the Mac.

Hopefully they’re bringing in some revenue and you stick with them because the ads constantly updated by an external server (probably Google) create headaches for some readers.

I note I’ve currently got this page open in Safari and Chrome, with Safari having no pop-up ad at the bottom of the page but Chrome having the pop-up. However, it’s a static ad and isn’t affecting how Chrome consistently renders all of the page.

davidmhoffer
December 27, 2020 4:00 pm

Hey, I just got an email telling me my comment was approved. That’s new and kinda cool. But do I need it? No. Refreshing to see if a comment has been approved plus load all the new comments is pretty simple, in fact it is one mouse click. OK, a click and maybe some scrolling.

I’m OK with it if the majority of people prefer it, but I just delete it out of hand anyway and just consider it additional clutter in my inbox. Unless there is a setting or that?

davidmhoffer
Reply to  davidmhoffer
December 27, 2020 4:10 pm

That said… I wouldn’t mind an email alerting me that someone has replied to one of my comments. Sometimes a reply comes in way after I ceased following a thread and I only find out by accident when I revisit the thread looking for something else.

RonPE
December 27, 2020 4:02 pm

Thank you very much for re-installing the Blogroll/Bookmarks on the right side. I occasionally link to them.

The Polar Ice and ENSO value page & graphs seem to be broken sometimes. Is this beyond WUWT’s control?

Visiting since 2007!

Pat from kerbob
December 27, 2020 4:05 pm

As a conservative I like all sensible change

I’m growing to like the format

Of course, I’m just a mouth, I’m not one of those pasting data, charts, links, etc

I’m in learning mode

R. Morton
December 27, 2020 4:13 pm

I’m really liking it – with the tweaks 😉

Thanks Anthony – for all you do providing this invaluable resource!

Russell Cook
December 27, 2020 4:14 pm

We’ll need to be on the warpath now, that’s understandable, but perhaps a slightly more subtle color for the hyperlinked words in the main text and comments might be good? Seems like it’s just a bit too red …

