Marc Morano: We Will Go From COVID Lockdowns To “Climate Lockdowns” Under Biden

Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano warned Biden and Democrats are using the COVID lockdown model to prepare for “climate lockdowns” in an interview Monday night with FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

“The CEO of Harris Polling lamented that climate went from a top-tier issue in his poll, to second to last of all issues in the past year,” Morano said. “So they’re freaked out that no one is talking and no one cares about climate among the public.” “What they’re trying to do, you saw Biden elude to it there with ‘Build Back Better.’

They’re trying to essentially use the COVID lockdown model for the climate emergency model. And they are going to go from COVID lockdowns to climate lockdowns,” Morano said. “Senator Merkley (D-OR) came out today and is urging a President Joe Biden to declare a national climate emergency which would give him emergency powers that he could bypass democracy, much in the same way that blue-state governors have already done with the COVID lockdowns,” Morano said.

4.8 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...