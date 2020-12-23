Climate Politics Covid News

Marc Morano: We Will Go From COVID Lockdowns To “Climate Lockdowns” Under Biden

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
28 Comments

Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano warned Biden and Democrats are using the COVID lockdown model to prepare for “climate lockdowns” in an interview Monday night with FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

“The CEO of Harris Polling lamented that climate went from a top-tier issue in his poll, to second to last of all issues in the past year,” Morano said. “So they’re freaked out that no one is talking and no one cares about climate among the public.” “What they’re trying to do, you saw Biden elude to it there with ‘Build Back Better.’

They’re trying to essentially use the COVID lockdown model for the climate emergency model. And they are going to go from COVID lockdowns to climate lockdowns,” Morano said. “Senator Merkley (D-OR) came out today and is urging a President Joe Biden to declare a national climate emergency which would give him emergency powers that he could bypass democracy, much in the same way that blue-state governors have already done with the COVID lockdowns,” Morano said.

John Shewchuk
December 23, 2020 6:05 am

We won’t even be able to get a lump of coal, because it will also be locked down.

Vuk
Reply to  John Shewchuk
December 23, 2020 7:46 am

Anyone out there willing to invest i the CAGW new cattle fart-masks business?

ScienceABC123
December 23, 2020 6:10 am

I can imagine what a climate lockdown would be like – “Everyone is required to stay in their homes until the Earth cools by 2C.” Mass starvation would be the result.

There is an old saying that goes – “There isn’t any problem that can’t be solved by getting rid of people.” That may actually be the goal of some climate activists.

Dermot Carroll
December 23, 2020 6:17 am

https://youtu.be/PlZhQJBZ574

John Doyle. The end of normal.
“If I had to come up with a plan, this would have been it”
“Just keep everything ticking over long enough, for people to realise it’s never going back”
” there’ll still be a place for humans on the earth”! Which ones!!!?

Joel O'Bryan
December 23, 2020 6:26 am

Many, including myself, have been saying exactly that since early-April. The Democrat-Socialists see an opportunity for political power grab, whether it’s COVID, climate scam, or whatever they can use in the next set of lies to the sheep.
I’m afraid the UK, New Zealand, and Australia have already surrendered to the National Socialists.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 23, 2020 6:33 am

They are not socialist, they are just fascist totalitarians. And they don’t need an emergency declaration; they can do everything they want through administrative rule making under the Greenhouse Gas Finding of endangerment.

DonM
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 23, 2020 8:03 am

The cant that “it” (whatever it may be) is not socialism but something worse and different (so socialism is not all that bad) gets old and obvious in a hurry.

The fact that you have to go out of your way to try to distinguish ‘socialism’ from from ‘fascist totalitarianism’ shows that the socialism tenets are bad … Take from some and give to others.

MarkW
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 23, 2020 8:15 am

Fascism is just one of the flavors of socialism and socialism at it’s core is totalitarian in nature. You need massive amounts of government force to make people act against their own natures.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 23, 2020 7:33 am

They saw how well fear and scientific disinformation worked to push the the global warming lie and applied the same thing to the China Virus. Now they see how easy it was to completely oppress a free society ‘in the name of science’, so of course they will attempt to apply this to climate alarmism.

The people are tired of being oppressed and if enough wake up from their woken slumber, this could become an opportunity to relegate climate science, per the IPCC, to it’s proper place in the circular file.

Tom Abbott
December 23, 2020 6:26 am

From the article: “They’re trying to essentially use the COVID lockdown model for the climate emergency model.”

I would say they are having a great deal of difficulty in enforcing a COVID lockdown right now, and that is with the evidence of an ongoing pandemic to point to as a reason for a lockdown.

I think they are going to have a much harder time controlling the citizenry with another lockdown, a climate emergency lockdown, for which there is no evidence whatsoever. People are not going to be locked down for nothing. Joe is going to have to provide a good reason for the climate lockdown. Joe can’t provide a good reason, as we all know.

Let’s discuss this, Joe. Explain to us why CO2 is such a danger to humans and the world.

If Joe does have a good explanation, it will be the first time in human history.

The Climate Change Emergency Lockdown cannot stand scrutiny of the facts. There is no evidence that a climate lockdown is necessary. At a minimum, advocates of such should be required to provide the reasons for why a lockdown would be in our interests.

Trying to override democracy with tricks is not going to fly with the Red States.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Tom Abbott
December 23, 2020 6:36 am

They don’t need facts, they have power. They can do everything they want to do through administrative rule making under the Greenhouse Gas Finding of Endangerment.

And if you think the Republicans in Congress will do anything to stop them you haven’t been paying attention.

And if you think the Supreme Court will do anything, well, they, by a 7 to 2 majority, just determined that Democrat states have a Constitutional right to election fraud.

Peta of Newark
December 23, 2020 6:29 am

It would seem Joe has already upset a load of the folks who actually voted for him, instead of Donald.

Quote:
“”Vilsack’s nomination has been roundly rejected by some of the exact people who helped Biden defeat Trump: organizations representing Black people, progressive rural organizations, family farmers and environmentalists

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/dec/21/joe-biden-tom-vilsack-agriculture-secretary

Anyway, we now undersrtand what all those (increasingly face recognition) cameras are about.
Myriad new rules, taxes and regulations
And, most hideous of the lot, Smart Meters and Electric Cars
That some faceless little nobody, any number of miles away could click on a mouse and totally disable your car, heating, lighting, cooking, infotainment and effectively, you yourself.
And even if you take off for walk, you’ll be being watched as your cell-phone tracks you and records everything you send/receive from it.
They already do.

Our leaders are mistrustful and paranoid to the point of complete insanity.

beng135
Reply to  Peta of Newark
December 23, 2020 8:03 am

As soon as Joe gets into office, they want him out for Commie Harris to get in the big seat. Then they can get down to work.

T. C. Clark
December 23, 2020 6:35 am

Ir’s going to be a very very dark cold winter in America….a Biden winter. A man needs to know his limitations….but not Joey the Clown…he has no clue.

John the Econ
December 23, 2020 6:37 am

Imagine the public reaction to our leaders taking any “climate lockdown” as seriously as many took the Wuhan Flu lockdowns, like closed salon visits and family vacations to their second homes after admonishing everyone else to remain hunkered down and isolated.

You’ll see “civil disobedience” like nothing you’ve seen yet.

lee riffee
Reply to  John the Econ
December 23, 2020 8:14 am

I’ll second that notion….guarantee there will be plenty of people who will ignore the lockdown and there will likely be plenty of protests. Much more so than the anti-lockdown protests we’ve seen so far. Many red states will just tell Joe and co. to pound sand….

MarkW
Reply to  John the Econ
December 23, 2020 8:21 am

When you see hospitals full of dying people, it’s not to hard to convince most people that they need to take precautions to protect themselves and their families.

On the other hand, where are the dying people that are being killed by a warming of 0.8C over the last 180 years?
The socialists and other totalitarians may welcome having this kind of power over their neighbors, but the vast majority of people won’t.

Klem
Reply to  John the Econ
December 23, 2020 8:35 am

It might explain why gun sales hit 20 million this year. Manufacturers can hardly keep up with demand.

Bad Andrew
December 23, 2020 6:49 am

Pardon my French, but what kind of Blooming Idiot believes a Climate Lockdown is sane?

Oh wait…

Andrew

griff
Reply to  Bad Andrew
December 23, 2020 6:55 am

Who even believes there is or could be such a thing?

MarkW
Reply to  griff
December 23, 2020 8:23 am

As usual, griff specializes in cluelessness, the mere fact that major players in the climate activism game have been discussing climate lockdowns isn’t enough to get them to admit that such a thing is being discussed.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Bad Andrew
December 23, 2020 7:43 am

The same blooming idiots who think that big data and the MSM are fair arbiters of the truth and that the IPCC is an organization that obeys the rules of scientific discovery.

griff
December 23, 2020 6:53 am

This makes no sense. Dozens of countries have more advanced climate plans than Biden’s, which have been running for years. None have had, propose, plan or will deliver a ‘climate lockdown’. So neither will the USA.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
December 23, 2020 8:25 am

Who cares that major players in the climate alarmism game have actually been discussing climate based lock downs.

PS, how about the fact that those more advanced climate plans are having no impact and are becoming massively unpopular as evidence that the climate masters are being forced to look for more actions?

Barnes Moore
December 23, 2020 7:06 am

Well, if this route is chosen, I doubt DeSantis or Noem, and possibly a few other red state governors will abide by it, and there will be little the feds can do about it short of attempting to impose martial law in those states, which will not be easy to do if the governors object.

Ron Long
December 23, 2020 7:16 am

Second Amendment. Prevention of tyranny. Bring it.

starzmom
December 23, 2020 8:01 am

I wouldn’t put it past any politician, but it won’t work. Notwithstanding a supplicant Supreme Court.

bonbon
December 23, 2020 8:01 am

With all due respect, a lot of climate scientists and activists simply miss the point.

When the UN’s Mark Carney, EU’s Ursula van der Leyen, IMF’s Lagarde, BlackRock LLC, and now this week the FED, Davos, all sing from the same chorus (a horrible cacophony) with “Regime Change”, Great Reset, green digital currency, nothing hidden, in your face, why is it both “left” and “right” fail to register?

The battle has moved to another hill!

These finance plans can only be rammed through with “emergency powers”, exactly as was done in 1934 in Germany.

As liberal Keynsian economist Abba Lerner blurted out in 1971 at a famous debate :

“If the Germans had listened to Schacht, Hit-ler would not have been necessary.”

Today, “If Americans had listened to Carney, Greta would not have been necessary”.

Schacht, Hit-ler’s finance and economics minister, founder of the Bank of International Settlements with Bank of England chief Montague, of labor camp and austerity-with-war infamy.

Now ye know what a bankers boy is!

