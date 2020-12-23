Opinion

WHO continues to go full Ministry of Truth

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

‘Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present controls the past’.

Orwell’s 1984

The climate wars which reached fever pitch a decade ago gave us a window into this sort of behavior by government bureaucrats.

The Internet and new media have given us additional visibility into the unrepentant behavior of those who would lie to us for our own good. I cannot overstate my disgust with those who have completely destroyed the credibility of the medical establishment.

God help us if something serious actually occurs.

Here is the WHO rewriting history and definitions to further their agenda.

Orwell did not envisage how simple it would be for the Ministry of Truth to rewrite history when it’s on the Internet.

Here is the current page where this content resides.

Notice in this video embedded on the page, this lying bureaucrat claims: “We have no therapeutics” and postulates a case fatality rate of 1%.

HT/@DrEliDavid

10 Comments
Devils_Tower
December 23, 2020 10:07 am

So no way to treat…

Watch senate testimony…

https://youtu.be/0LDrlc3-t_s

Go to India Mart and find ivermectin supplier that takes PayPal, it is easy

Protect you family

V.Dominique
Reply to  Devils_Tower
December 23, 2020 10:53 am

Tractor Supply Company carries Ivermectin. It’s used as a wormer for livestock.

markl
December 23, 2020 10:11 am

The Marxists have gained control of the media and use it to further their ideology. Nothing more needs to be said. 1984 became reality. The only way to counter media misinformation is to provide unbiased, uncensored alternates and for the people to have access to those sources.

Krishna Gans
December 23, 2020 10:23 am

   Users of RT-PCR reagents should read the IFU carefully to determine if manual adjustment of the PCR positivity threshold is necessary to account for any background noise which may lead to a specimen with a high cycle threshold (Ct) value result being interpreted as a positive result. The design principle of RT-PCR means that for patients with high levels of circulating virus (viral load), relatively few cycles will be needed to detect virus and so the Ct value will be low. Conversely, when specimens return a high Ct value, it means that many cycles were required to detect virus. In some circumstances, the distinction between background noise and actual presence of the target virus is difficult to ascertain.

On the other hand…

Vuk
December 23, 2020 10:26 am

Going to Ministry of Truth
In the UK we do it differently
https://youtu.be/eCLp7zodUiI

Ron Long
Reply to  Vuk
December 23, 2020 10:49 am

Vuk, I´m sorry you made me watch that.

Nick Schroeder
December 23, 2020 10:34 am

I don’t have a problem with WHO or CDC data. Maybe that’s because I actually study it.

It’s the politicians and press that are lying to us.

85.6% of C-19 CASES are among those UNDER 65 years of age. (CDC)
80.7% of C-19 DEATHS are among those OVER 65 years of age. (16% of population)
24.8% of C-19 deaths occurred in nursing homes and hospice care.

Between 12/9/20 and 12/16/20 CDC logged 14,531 deaths attributed to C-19. There were 74,340 deaths due to all causes. The 65+ demographic was accountable for 85% of those C-19 deaths.

If you are 65+ w multiple health issues in a crowded nursing home and the staff brings in C-19 you are screwed, but then you were screwed anyway. In other words: If you are already seriously ill, C-19 will probably finish you off, i.e. no different from the seasonal flu or pneumonia

C-19 is not a problem for the young and healthy herd. Mother Nature and her buddy Grim Reaper are just doing their jobs, culling the herd of the too many, too old, too sick warehoused too close together as Medicare/Medicaid cash cows in poorly run contagious lethal elder care facilities.

Japan has the highest percentage of 65+, 27%, yet still under 3,000 deaths. (WHO)
What do they know/do the rest of the world does not?

If C-19 is mostly killing off old sick people why are our elected morons suspending civil liberties, due process, bankrupting the country with lockdowns, distancing and masked clown shows? Guess they can’t impose the NWO Grand Reset with actual facts. And the lying, fact free, fake news MSM left-wing propaganda coup machine has betrayed its responsibility to democracy and an informed public.

David Blenkinsop
December 23, 2020 10:52 am

I see what you mean about WHO’s changing the definition of herd immunity from something that was intended to be scientifically general to something that is now just a plug for vaccination as the only “approved” way of obtaining immunity.

I continue to wonder if the current PCR tests are so sensitive that in a substantial fraction of cases, even a “true” positive test is just proving the previously acquired immunity of the person tested “positive”? If this is the case, will it work that way with some of the new vaccines, get injected, get immunity, and therefore test positive a few days later?

Rory Forbes
December 23, 2020 11:09 am

And yet, the American public managed to allow the ritual destruction and public crucifiction of the only man willing and capapble of clawing back some of the rights and freedoms that were once taken for granted … President Trump. He was “cancelled” out of panic and cowardice because he wasn’t willing to swallow the Koolaid. US citizens are sitting on their hands while their way of life is being destroyed.

Peta of Newark
December 23, 2020 11:23 am

All I’m seeing there is an advertisement for ‘A Vaccine’

Why weren’t these adverts running 6 months ago – because there wasn’t anything to advertise and thus, nobody to pay for the adverts?

[Very loud clank is heard in the background]

Mmmmm, that was a big penny – wonder who dropped it?

