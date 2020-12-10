Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Would the last Californian please remember to turn out the… oh never mind.
Elon Musk confirms he’s moved to Texas after a months-long fight with California
Graham Rapier Dec 9, 2020, 5:59 AM
After months of speculation, Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed he has moved to Texas.
…
“For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas,” Musk continued. “We’ve got the Starship development here in South Texas where I am right now. We’re hopefully going to do a launch later today. And then we’ve got big factory developments just outside of Austin for Giga Texas.”‘
…
His move has been months in the making
Musk’s divorce with California began largely this spring, when local coronavirus restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area.
…Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-confirms-move-to-texas-2020-12
If California cannot hold on to green heroes like Elon Musk, just how many businesses is California about to lose, with their high costs, unreliable electricity, and Covid-19 lockdown radicalism?
31 thoughts on “Elon Musk Flees Californian Coronavirus Lockdown, Relocates to Texas”
All would be an appropriate number. Do the people actually elect this people or do they just use Dominion software!
The Californication of Texas is accelerating.
I hope they are smart enough not to turn Texas into California2👍
Oregon was CA2
Washington was CA3
Colorado was CA4
If they haven’t figured it out yet, I doubt they ever will.
Yep TX is fuct
I lived in the Austin area from 1970 until about 10 years ago when I left the blue for the red of North Central Texas. I can attest that beginning in the 1980’s CA transplants started bidding up the price of housing to a point where few indigenous folks could compete—gee i can buy two houses here for what I sold my house back in CA for. It went down hill from there, as the I-35 corridor become increasingly blue. For some reason, those Californian nut jobs can’t help themselves, fleeing all the high taxes and socialist mess and immediately wanting to change the new place into the same old place.
I used to live in California.
As did I, Old.George, more than 25 years ago. I then relocated to Texas…Houston to be more specific. Truth be told: I had more fun in Texas…where my money went a whole lot farther…than I did in California.
Regards,
Bob
I did too. But I saw the writing on the wall back in the ’80s, and made my escape at the end of the ’90s. The problem is that both of my domiciles since are now being Californicated. I don’t know where I can escape to next.
I made my exit from California in the early 90s – it was already getting bad. My new house was half the price, I paid much lower taxes, I experienced far less crime – I never had my car stolen and never got mugged at knife-point again, I experienced far better roads and traffic, drinkable water, cheaper gasoline, and more accessible health care. Californians are nuts to put up with the worst State Government in the nation.
I lived in California but bailed out in 2011. I voted against the high speed train to nowhere and I knew the state was done for when it passed. I brought my conservative politics to Arizona as they weren’t appreciated in California, Now they can now make the state exactly what they want without my interference. I hope they enjoy it because I didn’t.
Don’t worry about those lights they extinguish themselves at sundown.
Guess he’s about to help screw up Texas now.
Anyone think he’s actually learned anything?
I moved to Texas 2 months ago after 62 years in California. Fear not fellow Texans, I don’t vote Blue.
Elon seems to be differentiating himself from the Silicon Valley Comintern. He sees what they don’t see happening to California as a place for business.
Elon may not need to fear the COVID-19 lock-down much longer.
There has been new developments.
Open letter from medical doctors and health professionals to all Belgian authorities and all Belgian media.
We, doctors and health professionals, wish to express our serious concern about the evolution of the situation in the recent months surrounding the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We call on politicians to be independently and critically informed in the decision-making process and in the compulsory implementation of corona-measures. We ask for an open debate, where all experts are represented without any form of censorship. After the initial panic surrounding covid-19, the objective facts now show a completely different picture – there is no medical justification for any emergency policy anymore.
The current crisis management has become totally disproportionate and causes more damage than it does any good.
We call for an end to all measures and ask for an immediate restoration of our normal democratic governance and legal structures and of all our civil liberties.
https://docs4opendebate.be/en/open-letter/
////// And the WHO: //////
The open letter may be what triggered the WHO to ban lock-downs.
❗️BREAKING NEWS 🌎 Die WHO demands an immediate end to lock-downs
Ref: https://t.me/freetothink/22
Carl Friis-Hansen: “The open letter may be what triggered the WHO to ban lock-downs”
WR: Where do you read that the WHO bans lock-downs? Isn’t meant instead of “WHO demands”: ‘the WHO is demanded’?
Aufruf zur Zeugenaussage für Den Haag – Call for testimony for The Hague
https://2020news.de/aufruf-zur-zeugenaussage-fur-den-haag-verbrechen-gegen-die-menschlichkeit/
(+ the letter from Belgian medical docters is not really a ‘new development’. The date of the letter is September 5th 2020)
I heard the tail end of a newscast last night that stated there are severe allergic reactions to the vaccine being used *AND* there is a new strain of the virus.
As long as he and all the other former Californians leave their political disfunction in the PRCa, no problem.
Texas looks like it is slowly turning blue.
Eric, you are bad and getting worse. You may take that as a compliment.
😉
But they won’t
the NYer’s and New England bunch brought all of their liberal policies south to NC and VA…now taking GA
Unreliable and expensive electricity shouldn’t be a problem.
Musk reckons the world can run entirely on solar and batteries but doesn’t practice what he preaches.
The Tesla ‘gigafactory’ in Fremont CA has a huge roof, looking on GoogleEarth there seems to be a lot of corrosion but no solar panels, not one.
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2020/08/18/will-affluent-residents-leaving-california-still-h.html
Sounds like Hotel California!
California’s income tax regime becomes more lopsided every day. The bloated state budget is now supported more and more by the income and capital gains taxes of literally a few dozen tech billionaires. When enough of them get pissed off enough to leave as well, the whole house of cards collapses. Watch out, middle class of California. If you thought it was bad already, you haven’t seen anything yet.
Now we know why Elon Mush was selling all of his California properties earlier this year. Had nothing to do with his phony claim that he was selling almost all of his earthly possessions.
IBACBF. It’s broken and cannot be fixed.
Don’t get me wrong. Single party states fail It doesn’t matter which party. The fail just differs. Kalifornia has been exclusively left for so long the traditional metes and measures no longer serve to swing the pendulum to center.
It has only been recently that due to technology and mobility has it been possible to “vote with your feet” as Elon Musk has demonstrated.
Don’t mess with Texas. Send that guy back to the green swamp hell that he helped to create and where he belongs.
There goes the neighborhood…
