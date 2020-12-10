Elon Musk Flees Californian Coronavirus Lockdown, Relocates to Texas

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Would the last Californian please remember to turn out the… oh never mind.

Elon Musk confirms he’s moved to Texas after a months-long fight with California

Graham Rapier Dec 9, 2020, 5:59 AM

After months of speculation, Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed he has moved to Texas.

…

“For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas,” Musk continued. “We’ve got the Starship development here in South Texas where I am right now. We’re hopefully going to do a launch later today. And then we’ve got big factory developments just outside of Austin for Giga Texas.”‘

…

His move has been months in the making

Musk’s divorce with California began largely this spring, when local coronavirus restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area.

…