Australia Not Invited to a Big International Climate Summit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Summit organisers, the United Nations and UK PM Boris Johnson, rejected Australia’s attendance, claiming Australia’s climate action plan was “unacceptably weak”.
Australia will suffer for global climate summit snub to Morrison
By Laurence Tubiana
December 11, 2020 — 7.14am
This weekend more than 70 world leaders – from Canada to Japan to Rwanda – will gather virtually to discuss how they are laying the concrete foundations for the clean economic transition that all their policies are converging upon. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not be one of them.
Leaders were asked to submit ambitious new proposals to the UN, French and British governments running the Climate Action Summit. Australia’s offer – to stop using old carbon credits to make it easier to meet emission cut goals and to consider a carbon neutrality plan – was deemed by the organisers to be unacceptably weak, especially compared with the concrete commitments and plans from other leading economies.
Australia will be a notable absentee at a meeting where Britain, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, China and connections to the incoming US administration will affirm the direction of the battle against climate change. Australia is not at the table of leaders who have set a clear direction for a cleaner world where fossil fuels do not dominate, where coal is in a death spiral and oil and gas greatly diminished. This will ultimately hurt Australia’s people and economy.
Few countries are as blessed as Australia when it comes to clean energy potential. From the sun, surf and wind to the raw materials that are critical to the fifth industrial revolution, few countries can count themselves as lucky to have so many winning cards.
…Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/environment/climate-change/australia-will-suffer-for-global-climate-summit-snub-to-morrison-20201210-p56m79.html
The summit Australia has not been invited to is the “Global Ambition Summit”.
UN chief and UK premier announce December climate summit
24 September 2020
Climate Change
With the COVID-19 pandemic having disrupted plans to hold the annual international UN climate meeting – known as the COP – this year, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom have announced that they will instead co-host a “landmark global event” on 12 December, the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
The event is being dubbed “the sprint to Glasgow” by the UN. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the UK was slated to host this year’s COP in the Scottish City. The Summit is now scheduled to take place a year later, in November 2021.
The December event will be held amid signs that the world is off-track to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and that a carbon-free economy is long overdue.
“The climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste, Mr. Guterres said in a statement. “The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations”.
The aim of the event is to rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition. National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans, as well as COVID recovery plans, new finance commitments and measures to limit global warming to 1.5C.
It will bring together leaders from across all levels of government, as well as the private sector and civil society, to present new measures, boosting ambition and action.
…Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/09/1073392
If climate action made economic sense, there would be no need for government targets and international bullying. There is no regulatory impediment to investors flocking to Australia’s “blessed” renewable energy opportunities of their own free will.
But for some reason, investors won’t touch all these amazing renewable energy opportunities unless the government guarantees their profits through mandatory climate targets, soft loans and guaranteed market share.
Bullying Australia for not embracing alleged green energy opportunities is great cover for nations which have yet to demonstrate any meaningful climate progress of their own.
The alleged climate achievements of European nations behind the big push for renewables are mostly fancy accounting and exporting carbon intensive jobs like manufacturing solar panels to China.
I expect to see a lot more climate bullying and non-achievement, if Biden is confirmed as the next US President. The main reason US emissions have fallen over the last decade is gas fracking displaced a lot of coal. But Biden is hostile to fracking.
36 thoughts on “Australia Not Invited to a Big International Climate Summit”
“…from Canada to Japan to Rwanda…”
Rwanda is bothered about climate change?
The Aussies should thank them. How much money and CO2 will be saved not sending anyone? Australia is on the other side of the world and it’s a very long jet flight, especially round trip.
Virtually nothing will be saved since it was a virtual meeting.
The article did say that they would be gathering virtually.
Perhaps they meant they were meeting virtuously.
“…Australia is on the other side of the world and it’s a very long jet flight, especially round trip.”
Now there’s a thought, lets gather up all the Climate Alarmists and send them on a one-way trip to the UK Climate Summit; think of all of the CO2 that would be saved and also the burden that would be lifted from the countries sending them. I’m sure Boris would not have a problem with this as he seems to get along with those people quite well. The UN could support their permanent stay in the UK with all of that Climate Money they plan on collecting from the countries with acceptable climate action plans.
With all they have going for them renewable energy wise, if Australia can’t make it work, then nobody can.
The thing is all the panels etc are made in China, and there seems to be a bit of a trade war going on between Aus and China right now.
Climate change – bringing us all together by forcing us apart…
Was Fang Fang invited?
I am happy to send Loydo and Nick on our behalf and with luck the borders will close.
Isn’t that “You’re not invited” thing really just a badge of honor?
It’s a badge of “We’re not stupid like you folks over there. Enjoy you’re little fun with unicorns and fairies.”
Really, it’s like being told you can’t attend the Communist International Convention.
your (sigh…)
China is “at” the virtual meeting, but Australia’s plan is not agressive enough. Sounds like kowtow via zoom. Shades of Neville Chamberlain, Batman! How’s this going to turn out? Roast Quisling is to be served at the virtual dinner.
I note that China is invited to the summit. Perhaps Australia needs to ramp up CO2 emissions from 1% to 30% and then further increase emissions up to 2030, instead of making any cuts.
This is a case of hypocrisy on steroids
China has already achieved the goal of the UN re climate a totalitarian regime.
Good on you mates! Missing that fraud meet is a blessing.
“China and connections to the incoming US administration will affirm the direction of the battle against climate change”: the lunatics in charge of the mad house. Biden & Pelosi will cut US CO2 by xx% while Xi will up “developing” China’s by xx%.
I would normally view this article as a sense of pride that Australia is not worthy to be considered in discussions of future climate commitments or targets. But what you have to realise that not only are we one of the very few countries meeting their emissions targets we have one of the highest per capita
take up of rooftop solar in the world.
The real problem is that whatever we do is not enough for the Greenies and by meeting these arbitrary commitments emboldens them to demand more. If Biden is confirmed as President the next 4 years are going to be very difficult.
Biden will show those damn Austrians who’s boss.
We can help Australia keep their coal fired power plants operating and still be reducing their CO2 emissions.
I would love to see PM Scott Morrison and President Trump say to the Paris Climate Accord Group ~ Good luck at keeping up to us!!
Spending lots of other people’s money on a scheme that doesn’t work, to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.
What a way to get rich.
Australia should be very happy not to have been invited to the Big International Climate Summit, which will saves many Australians from being bored to death with hours and hours of boring propaganda on behalf of unaffordable ‘Sustainable’ energy boondogles.
CO2 is responsible for accelerated growth in many organisms around planet Earth.
Chief among such organisms is Gabfests.
These have grown exponentially on the addition of just a couple poofteenths of CO2.
But apparently they don’t provide any useful levels of cerebral nutrition to those who gorge on them.
Australia won that one. Maybe the other countries will leave them alone now and stop the bullying, shaming, and trash talk. Think of all the money Australia will save and if they’re lucky even get off the renewable train and save more and gain energy reliability.
Lucky man he is that Mr. Morrison. He wont have to suffer BOJO and Guterres and they the other bobbing head
doomsday preaching wackos.
Fact is, they could not find any academic or government employee in Australia willing to take the risk with Covid.
Tony Abbott has been the only Australian figure to travel to the UK this year and that copped a lot of flak as it reduced the number of returning Australians by one.
They know South Australia leads the world with weather dependent power sources and they would just love to know how but no takers for the invitation so they turned it around to say they weren’t invited.
Australia is not buying enough solar panels and wind turbines from China so their proxy, the UN, are trying to make a point. China needs to arrest its increasing trade imbalance with Australia. Covid did not get near the iron ore price and it is going gang busters again.
Haven’t these dills heard of ZOOM. Who needs airplanes. The expenses for government employees in Australia is at rock bottom – all worried about catching Covid. The only people in Australia who have had Covid are some old codgers caught on cruise ships at the start, recent immigrants from sub-saharan countries who worked as casual security guards for the hotel quarantine and told to share the one face mask they had, a significant number of old people in aged care homes and their carers who caught it from security guards working double jobs as cleaners, some hospital staff who caught it from old people, a few BLM marchers who caught it from security guards marching for BLM but no government employees – they stayed home and ZOOMED.
Sadly the government expense accounts will need to wait for a vaccine to get back to something approaching the normal spend.
Australia not invited to the climate party? There’s a song for that.
https://youtu.be/Qzac66Qu9pQ
Loved it – made me smile.
I also like this bit:
“Premier” has a nice ring of communism about it. Is it telling us something!!
As an Australian we are cut to the core … how can we live with ourselves.
Anyhow Griff and the UK are the most advanced country in the world and going to fix it all for us, so us colonials will just plod along making record resource exports again I guess.
Is POTUS Trump ZOOMING in?
If US is not there then who pays for all the dictators looking for their promised handout. Maybe they are aiming to get the shopping list sorted before Biden bestows his climate ambition on the good dictators.
They should throw us out of ALL climate treaties etc, especially the Paris extortion racket. We definitely need to be expelled or just leave the UN. They can just soil their nappies and chuck temper tantrums along with Greta without us.
Prime minister,
Every friend I have agrees with this simple act, which is for Australia to cut all ties with this motley collection of un-elected bureaucrats and poor scientists who are pushing for global CO2 reductions by countries other than China, the biggest emitter. These people are after a lot of money from Australian taxpayers, while they offer nothing in return except more future money demands.
ScoMo, can you not finally jump the shark. to demonstrate to Australians that you see through this sham. The USA did. We think that you, as a Conservative who values free enterprise, saw through it a long time ago.
If you did not, if you do really support it, then please state what compelled you to accept the crock.
Geoff S
Eric,
I am curious to know when you are going to accept reality and admit that Biden will be the next president. All 50 states have certified the votes and the electors have been chosen. The rest is a formality.
Thank you China… Us quiet Australians look forward to cheap coal power.
–Summit organisers, the United Nations and UK PM Boris Johnson, rejected Australia’s attendance, claiming Australia’s climate action plan was “unacceptably weak”–
Which country has climate action plan which is exceptionally strong?