Will Trump send the Paris Agreement to the US Senate?

The Wall Street Journal has called for Donald Trump to finally send the Paris Accord to the US Senate.
Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord on day one, but President Trump could stop it from having any binding legal power.
President Obama signed on to the international agreement by executive action in 2015, which meant Mr. Trump could withdraw from it the same way, as he did in 2017. As per the terms of the accord, that withdrawal became effective on Nov. 4, 2020. Mr. Obama’s pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions at least 26% by 2025 wasn’t legally binding. Only Senate consent to its ratification could have made it so—and the upper chamber would have rejected the treaty handily if Mr. Obama had submitted it.
Yet if Mr. Biden brought the U.S. back into the accord, it’s possible it will take on the weight of law. Although there is nothing about the agreement’s terms or the manner in which the U.S. entered it that make it legally binding on the U.S., some green group may find a friendly federal court to produce that result.
Example: Mr. Trump rescinded Mr. Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program, yet it remains in place. Although DACA was both created and reversed by executive action, the Supreme Court blocked its rescission in June on grounds that the Trump administration’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedures Act. The court’s rationale was procedural; the justices didn’t deny that the president can reverse a predecessor’s executive action. But creative lawyers and judges can find ways of blocking a new president from changing policies, with Congress never having a say.
To prevent the Paris Climate Accord from taking on such undue power, Mr. Trump should submit it to the Senate, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should schedule a quick vote. It would certainly be rejected—ratification requires a two-thirds vote—and it is unlikely any court could subsequently resurrect a legislatively tossed treaty. Without the help of judges, Mr. Biden would need a winning ratification vote to make the accord binding, which he likely couldn’t get no matter how well Democrats do in Georgia’s January runoffs and the 2022 midterm elections.
Date: 11/30/20
Benny Peiser, GWPF
This is the key question that will determine the future of US and international climate diplomacy for years.
The next few months will show whether the incoming Biden administration will get its way and rejoin the Paris climate accord as promised, or whether the outgoing Trump administration will try to prevent this from happening.
…
Trump’s rejection of the Paris agreement was based on his view that it was extremely unfair to the US, allowing rising Asian superpowers, in particular China, to use cheap fossil fuels to make Chinese manufacturing much more competitive and to increase its energy investments around the world, while the US was forced to curtail using its abundant cheap energy resources, while having to pay much of the $100 billion annual green transfer fund to the developing world which is part of the Paris agreement.
…
Now, of course, Joe Biden has promised to reverse the reversal, pledging that his incoming administration will re-join the Paris agreement, most likely on 20 January 2021, the same day he takes office.
This widely predicted development has caused an angry response by President Trump. During the recent G20 meeting of world leaders Trump repeated his key reasons for pulling out of the UN climate agreement.
Yet, Trump has only himself to blame for a situation whereby a simple letter by President Biden to the UN can undo what he decided by the stroke of a pen. By failing to submit the Paris agreement to the US Senate for ratification or likely rejection, he has enabled the new US administration to rejoin the climate accord in the same way he withdrew, simply by sending a letter to the UN.
And looking at this Bloomberg article from 2013 it was known the Paris Agreement was for show.
“The only way that a 2015 agreement can achieve a 2-degree goal is to shut down the whole global economy,” Yvo de Boer, former UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) executive secretary said in 2013.Bloomberg.com Kyoto Veterans Say Global Warming Goal Slipping Away
The only three living diplomats who have led the United Nations global warming talks said there’s little chance the next climate treaty will prevent the world from overheating.Kyoto Veterans Say Global Warming Goal Slipping Away
39 thoughts on “Will Trump send the Paris Agreement to the US Senate?”
Can you imagine? The suspense is killing me, I hope it will last…
This is a brilliant suggestion and so in line with Obummer’s final shot on the way out of the door, where he threw a cheque of 500 million into the Green Slush Fund, that they could never complain about it.
Trump still has plenty of time but he needs to get moving.
“The only way that a 2015 agreement can achieve a 2-degree goal is to shut down the whole global economy,” Yvo de Boer, former UNFCCC executive secretary said in 2013.
wiki:
De Boer was born in Vienna on 12 June 1954. He holds a technical degree in social work.
How is it possible that such jerks can find themselves at the helm of global organizations?
Did this clown stopped his own activity ?
Because it’s not about science, it’s about politics? Just a guess.
No reason to guess, max. The UN founded the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to support political agendas, which go by the name of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change: Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement . And funding-hungry climate researchers gave them exactly what they wanted after a few rounds.
Regards,
Bob
senate requires 2/3s vote to ratify a treaty.
So a few republicans can peel off without any problem
Not a smart move. Senate majority is too narrow (if it holds) and some repubs are traitors.
Oh I forgot, 2/3 majority required.
You obviously didn’t read the article or know that it take 67 US Senators (2/3 majority) to ratify (approve) a treaty. If it fails to reach that threshold, it’s considered legally rejected by the US senate and then cannot be enforced or followed by the Executive Branch.
And there is no way the Senate will ever reach that threshold at this point in time. So Biden will not submit it either.
but, if it’s already been submitted and rejected, he couldn’t ignore the vote. The Ds would probably figure out some formal way of keeping it in committee and stopping the vote before recess, but it would be nice if the Rs would ever read the damned playbook and figure out how to pull some of these things out of the fire.
If Joe Biden cheats his way into the White House, Americans will have far more important things to worry about than the Paris Agreement.
MarG
If you really think Biden cheated then you need to give Trump the evidence coz he’s got none. Can I suggest you watch this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzBJJ1sxtEA
It is the republican Trump appointed to make sure the elections were done fairly with no cheating. You know, Krebs who Trump fired because he said stuff Trump didn’t like.
Amazing!
Simple is as wrong in other topics as he is about climate, where simple runs 99% erroneous.
5 More Ways Biden Magically Won the Presidency, maybe.
Vote anomalies that are impossible.
The biggest problem for simple is that in spite of msm’s and democrat’s farcical claims, there is not a “President Elect” until the Electoral College meets and elects one.
With several of the State’s claims already heading to SCOTUS, it is very unlikely that Biden won anything.
Keep in mind, that these challenges are not murder or rape charges, but election fraud charges.
Where trials surrounding murder and rape require “Proof beyond a reasonable doubt”; Election Fraud only requires a preponderance of proof.
Also Election fraud is about substituting, increasing, preventing a voter’s legal right to a ballot.
All that is required is that each state prove their ballots are legal.
Not that Conservatives must prove which ballots are illegal
Democrats must show legal ballots matching the votes plus prove that every law was obeyed when counting those votes…
Democrats are already in deep illegality when multiple sites have been proven to conduct vote counting illegally and where many thousands of votes are fraudulent or nonexistent.
Conservatives have already lined up whistleblowing Dominion employees who will testify to the fraudulent activities.
And Dominion themselves installed last minute “updates” to the software on tens of thousands of ballot counters.
An action that by states’ laws requires recertification before the machines can be used.
In other words, more than enough votes and odd vote increases (pure data editing) have been identified that if SCOTUS agrees, President Trump will win those states, easily.
Wow 60 min, who could argue with that?
“No recount or audit has changed the outcome in any state ….” , right there has been NO AUDIT ANYWHERE. That is the problem. If you don’t look you will not find.
“the most secure in American history” . Hahaha ! That’s a cracker. With voting machines connected live on the internet and servers situated in Germany?
However, I bet when Jill Stein started legal challenges to voting machines in 2016, you chipped in to here $9 million fund raiser.
Ha..I am still laughing at you Simon for coming on here writing how Trump didn’t do anything to stop Covid.
Us: Simon he instituted a travel ban.
Simon: he did?
Us: Good lord pay attention
Simon: Well he still didn’t do anything
LOL and wow! Just checked in to see ‘what’s up’. Is this what this web site has turned into? “Joe Biden Cheats…” Ubeleivable and sad….I hope this isn’t reflective of the mindset of Mr. Watts.
So you think the site owner is responsible for every comment you may no agree with?
Is it “Ubeleivable and sad” [sic] that someone can disagree with your worldview. Oh sorry, I wasn’t thinking you must be a Dem.
I disagree, Mark G. A US President lasts, at most, eight years. Many do not expect Biden to last even four years, and many bad things are reversible, especially since there are mid terms to punish particularly bad administrations.
However, dreadful laws can last for centuries. I think the proposal to submit it to the Senate is a good one. My main concern is that Trump was never as committed as his rhetoric sometimes sounded. There were things he could have done on day one, but didn’t. He wasted a lot of time.
Pelosi had a team investigating removing a sitting President via the 25th Amendment.
When asked, Pelosi stated that this team was not about removing President Trump.
Removing a frail senile Biden would be far easier than attempting to remove President Trump.
There are many reasons to choose deep state involved Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP that have nothing to do with voter perception, Congressional or Electoral support for Biden.
Giving hints that the deep state democrats and RINOs plan to remove Biden soon after inauguration and install Harris.
Must be a huge disappointment to Jill Biden as she is very unlikely to be a “Nancy Reagan” to her Joe.
and KH is worse. If JB holds out for 2 years, there’s some talk that KH could then run for two terms since she would’ve been covering for JB those last two of his term.
Law, legislative action became moot under the 8 years of the 0. Harris/ Biden would merely create an Executive Order requiring Executive Department employees ignore any direction other than from the Chief Executive. 0 set precedents for it with DACA being the prime exhibit. There are too many Clinton/0 judges still in the Judicial system to guaranty any dissent would be recognized. The US is no longer a nation of laws but if intimidation.
Let the DIms have their way. They got hammered in the down ballot. People need to suffer a little more before they wake up. Biden will bring the pain with his swamp creature cabinet. The sheeple will finally get it or am I just too optimistic?
The Democrat-Socialists plan to destroy US domestic oil production is to first suppress domestic energy demand via a Spring 2021 COVID nation-wide Lockdown via a Presidential Order/Declaration of a Health Emergency. Democrats are willing to destroy the US economy and ruin people’s lives in order to gain total control over the US energy market and oil and gas production.
Destroying domestic supply will be politically much easier in an oversupplied market. People won’t see what is happening right away until it is too late.
The loss of demand will send oil prices plummeting again as they did last May. That oversupply will then allow Biden and his miscreants to destroy US Domestic production via regulatory actions. Then in the coming years, as the economy recovers, the demand will go up, the domestic production will not be there, and we’ll be back to Mid-East oil dependence and high gas prices.
With blanket approval for 11 million more Dem voters about to be added to the rolls and stimulus largely targeting the favored groups included the more irresponsible state governments, it really does not not matter what you think or project optimistically. They can buy success with your money much like a stolen credit card in the hands of those ordering limo rides and other goodies.
Rather than hold global warming to to no more than 2 deg. C. since pre-industrial times (1850?), implementation of the Paris Climate Accord will actually cause them to quickly RISE by 1.5-2.0 deg. C. from PRESENT temperatures.
Governments around the world are striving for net-zero CO2 emissions by banning the burning of fossil fuels, because of their production of CO2. However, the burning of fossil fuels produces both CO2 and SO2 aerosol emissions.
We know from Pinatubo and other eruptions that their injection of SO2 into the stratosphere causes temporary cooling, because of the highly reflective nature of SO2 aerosols. These aerosols eventually settle out of the atmosphere, and temperatures recover to pre-eruption levels, or usually, a bit higher, because of the removal of their SO2 pollution from the atmosphere.
So, the abandonment of the burning of fossil fuels and the the loss of their SO2 aerosol emissions HAS to cause temperatures to rise from present-day temperatures.
Global anthropogenic SO2 aerosol emissions currently (2019) total ~72 Megatons. If those emissions are driven to near zero, Earth’s temperatures will soar to those of the Medieval Warming Period, where all but the extreme polar ice melted (farming in Greenland, etc.).
For the sake of humankind, the Paris Climate Accord needs to be abandoned, not ratified!
It will likely destroy all economies around the world, starting with ours. We have an excellent example in California, and WA State which has enormous issues with wind and solar power, creating inconsistent energy for demands and major rolling blackouts. It will cost us $Trillions. Even the recommendations in WA State was wind and solar does not help in proving economically viable energy to their state and is inconsistent with power demands. Both modes of power require more energy (or reduction of CO2) to build and sustain, then they produce in it’s lifetime. Think China, India and other major polluting countries will comply? Lol
No, China, India etc will not comply. That is why they will not tank the world economy completely, just the US economy until policies get changed.
Not good for US citizens but China, India etc will benefit. Many people think that is the real reasoning behind it at the UN level. They aim to make us all a bit more equal by making sure the better off get poorer, even though they have done nothing to deserve such treatment. Of course, the size of the overall cake will likely get smaller, but redistribution of wealth, not wealth creation, is their benchmark. Western Communists didn’t disappear at the fall of the Berlin Wall, they joined the green lobby, who were already half way down that street already.
Trump can submit it to the Senate. That is the President’s prerogative.
But also the Senate, led by the majority and thus the Majority Leader has the prerogative to not do anything or put it up for a vote. Politics comes into play here.
Mitch McConnell will be the Senate Majority at least for most of the month of January as well in the New Congress that is sworn in on January 3rd. He could wait until after the January Georgia run-offs elections to schedule a vote (or not) on the Paris Treaty approval or rejection for consent to ratification. Approval requires 2/3 affirmation to pass. That language is important.
Read the historical overview of the process here:
https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/common/briefing/Treaties.htm
That US Senate website overview also gives a list of treaties rejected by the US Senate. The first being in 1825.
McConnell doesn’t have to do anything. There are 37 treaties submitted to the US Senate since 1947 that are still waiting on a Senate vote that will never come. Here is the List:
US State Department List of Treaties “Pending in the US Senate” for ratification.
https://www.state.gov/treaties-pending-in-the-senate/
If Trump were submit it before he leaves office and Senate Majority Leader McConnell holds a Senate vote on it (in December or January) and rejects it (it certainly would NOT overcome the 2/3 threshold), it is clear the Paris Treaty could not be “re-entered” by Dementia Joe.
What is unclear is if Trump submits it for consent and then the US Senate does nothing on it. It would give some more legal weight in the Courts that Dementia Joe could not “re-enter” a pending treaty, but that has not been fully tested.
Unfortunately, TraitorTrump™ is too busy attempting to steal the election to do anything that would actually be good for the country, like sending the PA to the Senate, in order to have it rejected. He doesn’t actually give a flying fig about our country, making him a lying, moronic, fraudulent TRAITOR.
Will Trump approve the Paris (Beijing) Climate Change Plan? Zero ‘probability’, in this Universe. P.S. There is only one Universe.
What happened in the last year? Any questions? I heard that we will are going to find out Jan. 2021.
The Climate Change/Climate Emergency/Carbon Taxes/Green Energy…. ….The big worldwide campaign that is so enthusiastically forced down our throats each and every year.
Was created to incapacitate the US and the Western countries. That complex corrupt/scam is going to disappear as an issue because we are going to all wake up when we get a pile of new info. Jan 2021.
Why is climate change/environmental lawyers/NGOs or speech about those topics not allowed in China? Not allowed in China, in that in China people disappear and go to jail if they ‘talk’ or try to change any Chinese project.
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/11/21/trump-orders-useucom-to-seize-scytl-servers-in-germany/
President Trump’s Forces used a military unit attached to USEUCOM (United States European Command) to get a CIA computer facility to hand over evidence in Frankfurt Germany. By using this method, with U.S. law enforcement present to take custody of the evidence, that evidence is now under the control of the Department of Justice through US Attorneys. Because of the way it was obtained, it can all be used in court or other judicial proceedings.
Both the head of the CIA, Gina Haspel, and the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray were not informed of the operation taking place in advance. Both of them had been aggressively working to undermine and sabotage the Trump Administration.
Thanks, I’d heard a rumour of this but had seen nothing in the press, even on RT.
Trump is playing a smart game against some big foes. This is pretty amazing stuff. Lucky there are some patriots still in play here.
Now plot the unified budget for climate change spending alongside in indexed and absolute numbers.
Just Do It
WSJ is not very knowledgeable about Constitutional law. It has been settled since Thomas Jefferson was George Washington’s secretary of state that a treaty, per Article 2§2.2, is an agreement between nations that is “immutable save by mutual consent”. The Paris Accord is not a treaty. Obama insured the the language was not binding so he could join WITHOUT Senate consent.
You seem most learned in US law sir. Probably much more than WSJ correspondents.
Could Trump still make the play you suggested over 4 years ago and simply pull the rug on the whole UNFCCCP project with 12mo notice in writing?
After several decades of subscribing to the WSJ, I dropped my subscription five years ago, because articles with substantial leftist viewpoints, lack of objectivity and easily debunked claims were becoming too frequent.
There was a time when the WSJ’s news articles were more timely and neutrally written. When any facts included were accurate and indisputable.
Then WSJ started their leftist march. Conservative authors and editors were reassigned or left their employ.
What did become obvious is that Globalist Rupert Murdoch who had purchased the WSJ and he had mostly turned the WSJ over to his children. Children who set the WSJ on a business path that could very much be like FOX news.
Unless the article is strictly financial, I haven’t trusted a WSJ article in years; especially any of their articles dealing with politics, climate, Gaia, Unions, European Union, China and globalism.
You could add GFC and Covid lock down to the graph
Based on that chart, it appears that global climate agreements are responsible for the increase in CO2…