Washington Post: President Biden will Punish Australia for Climate Failures

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Washington Post, Biden plans to impose trade tariffs on Australia unless Australia embraces a net zero carbon plan and curbs Australia’s CO2 intensive energy export industry.
Biden’s plan to combat climate change leaves coal-loving Australia an outlier
By A. Odysseus PatrickNovember 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. GMT+10
SYDNEY — Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election was largely welcomed by America’s friends as a step toward more predictable and conventional U.S. foreign policy. One close American ally, though, faces a thorny predicament as a result of Biden’s plan to build a global coalition to combat global warming: Australia.
Australia is the world’s second-largest coal exporter and top liquefied natural gas exporter, according to industry bodies, and one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases per person. This status, combined with years of hand-wringing on both sides of Australian politics over climate policies, has earned the country a reputation as a climate-change laggard.
…
“Australia has nowhere to hide,” former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd said in an interview. “It’s time for Morrison to swallow his pride, admit he was wrong and embrace a carbon target.”
…
“Our policies won’t be set in the United Kingdom; they won’t be set in Brussels; they won’t be set in any part of the world other than here,” Morrison said last week.
…
Once a Biden administration takes office, one of the main economic threats to Australia is whether the United States goes ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on big emitters of carbon dioxide.
…Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/australia-climate-fires-biden-murdoch/2020/11/17/25516342-2306-11eb-9c4a-0dc6242c4814_story.html
A lot of Australian mainstream media outlets and celebrities backed Biden to win against Trump.
If Biden imposes climate sanctions, or if Australia shuts down energy exports to placate a new US administration, everyone in Australia would feel the impact; curbing Australian exports would likely turn Australia’s mild trade surplus into a trade deficit, ending the economic free run Australians have enjoyed for the last two decades, by putting upward pressure on interest rates and the prices of imported goods.
Biden sanctions could force Australia to choose between reconciliation with China and economic ruin. Australia’s support for US efforts to curb China’s aggressive expansionism has triggered a costly trade war with China. Australia is in no position to fight a trade war with both the USA and China at the same time.
Australia is a net ‘carbon’ sink, so we’ve already reached the target.
Real smart move from the senile one.
Australia a signatory to the new the Asia free trade deal. Is Biden really trying to push a key regional ally even closer to the influence and domination by China ?
Dear dementia Joe,
Punitive tariffs on Australia are a very unfriendly act.
Please return Pine Gap to Australian Aboriginal ownership and vacate…. ASAP
Exactly and the USA has a trade surplus with Australia. What we see is some in the green media are as stupid as greentard posters on WUWT and hyperventilate about things that won’t happen.
On what grounds can the US impose trade sanctions against Oz or any other country because of internal matters that even they themselves aren’t doing? US hasn’t signed up for the NetZero suicide pact craze. Where in the WTO does it allow for sanctions regarding how you run your country? A lot of times even valid steel, wood, etc. dumping issues don’t get addressed properly by the WTO, but the US is going to arbitrarily punish Australia – sounds like climate bullying.
US currently has a trade surplus with Australia:
“… U.S. goods and services trade with Australia totaled an estimated $67.5 billion in 2019. Exports were $48.0 billion; imports were $19.5 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Australia was $28.5 billion in 2019 …”.
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/southeast-asia-pacific/australia
US ranks only marginally behind Australia for CO2 emissions per cap (2018): US 16.14 metric tons, Australia 16.77 metric tons (Knoema).
‘People in glass houses …’ but only in Biden’s terms, if and when he gets the job.
The only reason US is currently slightly behind Australia for CO2 emissions per cap is because of fracking, a technology Biden has said he will ban.
Exactly if Biden wants to sanction us go right ahead … never interrupt an enemy while they are making a mistake and being stupid. The only thing he could really do which might worry us would be threaten the ANZUS alliance and really if he does that Australia would probably need to rethink it’s entire defense strategy with the USA.
Extortion by a friendly country? Just like China does. Biden would be living up to the left’s playbook – bullying. And if Rudd were a good Australian he would not be absent so much. He got dumped by everybody including his own team – he, the great moralist, has no moral right to comment on Australia anymore. He should gracefully refrain from lecturing others but ego won’t let him. His is a sad story.
Simple. Just impose tariffs on U.S. goods. I don’t buy U.S. unless I can’t avoid it anyway. I impose my own sanctions on countries.
I try to buy Australian, but pickings are very limited these days. I just found out my “Australian” energy supplier is wholly Chinese owned. I will be changing supplier soon.
“ending the economic free run Australians have enjoyed for the last two decades, by putting upward pressure on interest rates and the prices of imported goods”
The end goal of communists is communism, and that always includes the ruination of the capitalist system and destruction of the middle class. You need a nation of paupers for communism to “work”. Of course, it never will, it will spectacularly implode sooner or later… at the cost of enormous human suffering and misery.
WaPo and senility go together like fish and chips.
PS to WaPo: Biden hasn’t won the election.
The planet Earth is 4 billion years old, and the climate always changed during those 4 billion years. So, what means “combat climate change”?
but now it is changing from a new, additional driver: human CO2.
There CAN be a new cause of climate change on top of those running 4 billion years!
Dear Joe, According to the Chief Science officer of Australia Both trees/forests and grasslands sequester between 0.5 and 2 tonne of carbon per hectare. (Although the Australian Mountain Ash can sequester 10 times as much. Australia has about 145 million hectares of trees/forests. Also about 440 million hectares of grasslands. Conversion is 3.67 times carbon for CO2.
So we get at a minimum approx (145/2) 72.5 x3.67 or 266 million tonne CO2 pa for trees.
And we get (440/2) 220*3.67 or 807 million tonne CO2 pa for grasslands
Australia’s emissions are listed as 560 Million tonne.
Therefore Australia’s net emissions are – minus 513 million tonne
Well below net zero.
Barrett et al 2002 in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics calculated the CO2 exhange between atmosphere and soil as 700 million tonnes per year. Again net sequestration.
Wrong reference for Barrett.
Barrett DJ (2002) Steady state turnover time of carbon in the Australian terrestrial biosphere. Global
Biogeochemical Cycles 16 , 1108.
Greenhouse gases per person. Ah, that little chestnut. What complete tripe. We are a First World country, highly industrialize, blessed with a large country, a relatively small population and a sh!t load natural resources. Two words WaPo. Piss Off! We here in Australia are doing just fine.
Your sentiment is exactly why the PM couldn’t cave in because the Australian public won’t support the policy we would simply vote to get what we want.
“LdB November 18, 2020 at 12:03 am”
He will very soon not have a choice.
Indonesia will absolutely love that.
Cutting Australia’s coal and gas exports will have absolutely ZERO effect on world CO2 emissions.
Not only that, but think of the HUGE imports needed of Chinese solar panels and wind turbines
I hope Morrison has the balls to stand up to this socialist totalitarian bullying.
Does anybody believe that Joe does anything beyond stumble his way through teleprompter sessions?
Identifying those who write the scripts seems like worthwhile work?
I’ve been waiting decades for Australia to develop a spine and have pretty well given up. A kicked dog usually comes cringing back — especially if it has nowhere else to go.
Regardless of my opinion of Mr Biden, he is unlikely to suffer for offending a subservient vassal.
I try to imagine Australia taking an independent stance — and fail every time.
They thought Trump was mad. Now we will have a real mad one in the White House and they will finally be able to compare notes.
Choose reconciliation with China!!
Here is the future of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
Even without that the continued shift away from coal in Asia will effectively end Australian coal exports… S Korea, Vietnam, Phillipines, Japan – all cutting back on coal plant. India still rolling out renewables and trying to shift to domestic coal production. Chinese shifting to and from coal power, but still rolling out renewables.