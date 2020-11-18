Report Claim: In retrospect, the burning of wood in district heating plants has resulted in climate saving

A new report from the University of Copenhagen shows that the burning of wood is significantly more climate friendly than coal and slightly more climate friendly than
ENERGY A new report from the University of Copenhagen shows that the burning of wood is significantly more climate friendly than coal and slightly more climate friendly than natural gas over the long run. For the first time, researchers quantified what the conversion of 10 Danish cogeneration plants from coal or natural gas to biomass has meant for their greenhouse gas emissions.
Heat plant
Energy production is responsible for a large part of Danish greenhouse gas emissions. In 2018, more than 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions were released as a result of heat and electricity production (9.4 out of 48 million tonnes of CO2). Photo: Getty
A conversion to wood biomass (wood chips and pellets) by Danish district heating plants has benefited the climate and is the more climate-friendly option compared to coal and natural gas. These are the findings of a new report from the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management.
The study is the first retrospective investigation by researchers of what a conversion to wood biomass has meant for greenhouse gas emissions at ten Danish cogeneration plants — and thereby the climate impact of replacing either coal or natural gas in favour of wood biomass.
Among other things, researchers calculated the so-called carbon payback period for each plant, i.e. how long it takes for the conversion to wood biomass to elicit a positive climate effect.
“Our results demonstrate that the transition from coal to wood biomass has had a positive effect on CO2 emissions after an average of six years. When it comes to the transition from natural gas, it has in most cases taken between 9 and 22 years, and in one case 37 years before CO2 emissions were reduced,” says Associate Professor Niclas Scott Bentsen of the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, who is one of the authors of the report.
Reduction in CO2 emissions
The researchers also looked at the total CO2 emissions from the three energy sources over a 30-year period, which is the life expectancy of a cogeneration plant.
Transitioning from coal to biomass resulted in a 15 to 71 percent reduction in CO2 emissions, while the move away from natural gas resulted in emissions reductions between -4 and 19 percent.
The fact that, in one case, emissions were -4 percent after 30 years as a result of the conversion, is partly due to the fact that, in relation to energy content, burning natural gas emits less CO2 than burning wood, and that this particular plant had notable changes in its product portfolio.
“When such large fluctuations in the figures occur, it is because the payback period and the amount of CO2 emissions saved are significantly affected by the type of fuel, where it comes from and other alternative uses of the wood,” says Associate Professor Niclas Scott Bentsen
Forestry residues are best for the climate
The 10 Danish cogeneration plants collected 32 percent of their wood biomass from Danish forests, while 41 percent was sourced from the Baltic states, seven percent from Russia and Belarus, and seven percent from the United States. The type of wood biomass used and the distance it needed to be transported factored into the carbon budget as well, according to Professor Bentsen.
“For the typical plant that was once coal-fired, but now using wood from around Denmark and only uses forestry residue that cannot be used for other products, the payback period was roughly one year. The 30-year saving was as much as 60%,” explains Niclas Scott Bentsen.
Wood has an enormous potential to displace carbon heavy construction materials such as steel and concrete and is therefore an important aspect of the green transition.
“Our study demonstrates that the extent to which wood is used for construction or other forms of production, where the long lifespan of wood can bind CO2, is even better for the climate than using it as fuel,” says Niclas Scott Bentsen.
FACTS:
The method used in the study includes an analysis of time series from individual plants that includes the pre- and post-conversion period from fossil energy sources to wood biomass. Among other things, the analysis included specific knowledge of the type of fuel used, where the fuel came from and what alternative uses the wood might have had.
Of Denmark’s total energy consumption, 16 percent of energy is generated from the burning of wood biomass. By comparison, 7 percent of energy consumption comes from wind turbines.
To reduce the carbon recovery period and atmospheric CO2 emissions, utilities should focus on using residual biomass (tree branches and crowns from logging or residuals from the wood industry that have no other use), biomass from productive forests, as well as reducing long transport distances.
The project is funded by Danish Energy and the Danish District Heating Association. The project was followed by a follow-up group consisting of representatives from the Council for Green Conversion, the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, Concito and the Danish Energy Agency. The report is peer reviewed by internationally renowned researchers.
22 thoughts on “Report Claim: In retrospect, the burning of wood in district heating plants has resulted in climate saving”
burning those life forms that absorb CO2 cannot be better for CO2 absorption. you don’t need any research, just an understanding of reality…ie not be brain dead.
More lies. Coal is nothing more than animals and vegetables (including trees) that died thousands or millions of years ago. If you want to burn wood today, and I have no problem with that, you have to cut down a lot of living trees which feed off CO2. Did these scientific experts miss Grade 7 science on their way to their PHDs?
They only “save” emissions, because they assume that burning wood is “carbon free”, as defined by the EU
In reality, burning wood emits more CO2 than coal into the atmosphere, as it is a less energy intensive source. Those emissions are only eventually compensated when the forest has fully regrown, which may take a century. Or may never happen, if nobody replants it.
The idea that only a few offcuts is used is also untrue. Whole forests are being chopped down to supply European biomass plants.
It is apparent that this report was written to satisfy the requirements of Denmark’s biomass lobby
There’s a reason people stopped burning wood and replaced it with coal a few hundred years ago.
Yes, trees burn quicker than they grow, I think.
Well that is such good news. I am now completely convinced about the net benefits of mass burning of wood for community heating systems.
All that difficulty with getting gas to flow through a big hidden pipe buried underground out of site just does not compare with the simplicity and environmental upsides of all those logging lorries and freight train loads of wood, being shipped to a chipping and pelleting plant, ready to be trucked and shipped to a community heating facility just a few hundred/thousands of miles away.
Then there is the pesky issue of removal of burned product. I was never convinced about all that chimney distribution system. It can’t have been as easy as they made it out to be. Just allowing the wind to distribute fertilising CO2 into the wider society to benefit everyone, nah, just too complicated in my mind.
What we need, is a system that requires lorry loads of burnt ash to be shipped from the incineration sites on a daily basis, following analysis and burial, if contaminated of course. Yes, that sound like a much more sensible option than using a chimney emitting known recorded product.
Can I just say, the peer review teams have done a first class job too, by endorsing the findings. Good work right there, a lesson to us all….
Signed Drax.
Great comments (above)about not factoring the trees breathing in CO2 and out O2! Coal bed methane is a factor not included, coal beds give off methane, a (gasp!) greenhouse gas, so removing the coal, and burning it in a modern scrubbed energy plant, is a net positive. This whole report is written to support an unsupportable idea. The included comment about only utilizing the waste from logging is plain dishonest, as whole forests are under the saw, with wood chips/pellets the product.
Only true greentards could argue that junk, clearly they got a Nick Stokes type involved in the definitions. You really have to admire the concept of a “carbon payback period”, if you say it fast enough and not think about the concept it sounds really scientific.
The concept is defined here. At least it’s more honest than just assuming that biomass is net carbon emissions free.
And the authors of this Danish paper looked into the appalling consequences on human health of burning staggering quantities of wood/bio mass?
Usual lack of joined up thinking so characteristic of the green subsidy mining lobby.
Meanwhile in the U.K. we have the latest chimps and darts fantasy that we can have electric cars, hydrogen and wind all in the next ten/twenty years and not revert to a medieval society.
I dont know about Denmark and whether they really do use only waste product – which noone could object to .
In the UK I would like to do some snooping around at Drax and any indiginous wood harvesting sites in the UK.
just to keep an eye on what happens.Any volunteers for helping . Anyone who knows where the wood comes in what companies are involved etc.. I am thinking of doing a sort of Michael Moore type thing . I can be contacted through Linkedin
Sadly, whoever wrote the report for the University of Copenhagen is wrong in so many ways that the only comment really worth making is “Rubbish”. I wish that I had more time available so that I could have shortened this long discourse on the topic but I am too busy.
What a bunch of dribble–paper PhDs don’t know anything. Fairy Dust and Unicorn Flatulence.
It matters not just which country the biomass comes from, but what sort of wood and what sort of forestry produces it. That information seems absent from this article.
coppiced wood, fast growing willow, waste wood and byproduct of commercial timber/sawmills is a lot greener than cutting down forest explicitly for wood pellets…
Was this “report” beer reviewed, or was it simply rubber-stamped by carbon-hating morons? Hard to say.
The focus on CO2 is just deranged nonsense, but apart from that, I find the burning of 32% (from Danish forests) wood stuff perfectly fine. This resembles what we previously did at out individual residences.
The other 67% appears less smart, but the Danes may get the imported wood cheaply, who knows.
The main thing is that Denmark still can produce synchronous stable power on demand.
Despite Denmark’s 120% (6.19GW) electric power “coverage” from installed wind capacity, the 90% (4.25GW) electric power coverage from bio, coal, gas or whatever fuel is still absolutely needed together with electric power from Norwegian hydro, a bit of German coal and nuclear, and some interchange with Swedish hydro and nuclear.
“Wood has an enormous potential to displace carbon heavy construction materials such as steel and concrete and is therefore an important aspect of the green transition.”
Said the wolf to the three little pigs.
It’ll be interesting to see the first wooden skyscraper.
Yeh, and just a moment ago I saw an elephant fly.
WHAT do they think coal is? Seriously. What do they believe coal actually is? Huh? Did these people even have a basic understanding of geology?
