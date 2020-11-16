Bezos Gives $791 million to Climate Activists, Another $9 billion Planned

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Every time you buy through Amazon or subscribe to Amazon streaming services, a small amount of your money goes to groups which actively oppose President Trump’s energy and climate policies.

Bezos makes first donations from $10 billion Earth Fund for fighting climate change Amazon chief executive and owner of The Washington Post says climate change is most urgent issue facing the planet. By Steven MufsonNovember 17, 2020 at 2:28 a.m. GMT+10 Jeff Bezos said Monday he is giving $791 million to 16 groups fighting climate change, the first grants from his Earth Fund, saying the money is “just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others.” … Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, also bestowed money on groups concerned with environmental justice, including Dream Corps’ Green For All, the Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, and the Solutions Project. “I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world,” Bezos said in an Instagram post. “I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale. … We can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now.” … Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2020/11/16/bezos-climate-grants/

The Washington Post goes on to explain how the $100 million grant to the Environmental Defence Fund will be spent on a satellite monitoring system, to allow the group to identify and legally pursue methane leaks.

Obviously it is up to Bezos what he does with his own money. But I wonder how many jobs will be destroyed by Bezos helping the Environmental Defence Fund identify more methane leaks?

The petroleum industry is not just ultra rich oil tycoons with mansions and Cadillacs, there are also a lot of small operators just getting by, reeling from the economic impact of the Covid lockdown, struggling to pay the mortgage on their third hand equipment, giving their all to try to build a better life for their families and provide a steady income for their employees. Over zealous enforcement of methane standards will not help their situation.

