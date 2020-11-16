Deutsche Bank Green Covid-19 Recovery Plan: Tax People for the “Privilege” of Working from Home

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; You might think a German bank would see telecommuting as a positive step towards a more climate friendly future. But according to Deutsche Bank, people who ditch the daily commute should be taxed.
From the report;
To save capitalism we must help the young
Democratic capitalism is under threat as increasing numbers of young people view the system as rigged against them. The pandemic has only exacerbated their economic disadvantage. However, there is a growing risk that as the young gain an electoral advantage, a populist politician will harness the anger and upend capitalism in ways that hurt inclusive development. To avoid this, we must now redistribute from the old to the young in ways we have not yet considered.
Don’t waste the crisis: How to address Europe’s challenges for the next decade
Post-covid, Europe has a unique opportunity to make greater use of fiscal policy to support the strategic goals – green, digital, levelling up – of the EU with public investment. For this to work, fiscal expansion must be sustained, fiscal rules rewritten and common fiscal capacity created. We detail the actions that are needed.
The fundamental right to connectivity
The pandemic has shown how the ‘haves’ are more resilient than the ‘have-nots’. Much of this is based on the gap between the two groups based on their access to technology. The divide in the US runs deepest along race and location (urban versus rural). To narrow this gap, we lay out our vision to develop an initiative that covers the more than half of households without proper broadband connection and a computer.
Rebuilding better economies and businesses – lessons from luxury
This year, ESG principles have escalated dramatically in the minds of customers and investors. Firms will have to produce less, avoid waste, and build products that last forever. In short, companies should: set the new trend; produce less, shop less, shop better; rethink the supply chain; spoil their local customers; reset the distribution footprint; build scale or be small and deal with second hand and rental models.
A work-from-home tax
People who can WFH and disconnect themselves from face-to-face society have gained many benefits during the pandemic. A five per cent
tax for each WFH day would leave the average person no worse off than if they worked in the office. It could raise $49bn per year in the US, €20bn in Germany, and £7bn in the UK. That can fund subsidies for the lowest-paid workers who usually cannot work from home.
…Read more: Deutsche Bank What We Must Do to Rebuild
Deutsche Bank has other helpful suggestions, such as encouraging the US Fed to relax about “inflation overshoots”, easier access to welfare, higher taxes for savers, and converting empty office buildings to apartments to prevent inner cities from depopulating.
The last suggestion, about encouraging the maintenance of high population densities in urban centres, I’m not sure exactly why that is a good idea in the middle of a pandemic.
The following is part of Deutsche’s explanation of why encouraging concentrated urban populations make sense in a post Covid world;
… Cue an influx of people. Cue the artists, craftspeople, and anyone who wants to live where they work on their passion. Indeed, the City of London has already said that unused office space may be used as artists’ residencies or galleries. Old office and retail stores will never be the same. We know that people are very good at redesigning random spaces into homes and, with these reforms in place, vacated city centres will quickly become magnets for the sort of people who ignite urban culture. To assist further, local councils can pedestrianise many city centre streets to facilitate community. This will not be hard – the pedestrianisation movement is already in full swing across many European cities. …Read more: same link as above
I leave it to readers to figure out what they are talking about.
Deutsche Bank has around $780 billion dollars in assets under management, so there is a good chance a significant portion of your retirement savings is being managed by the people who commissioned and published this report.
12 thoughts on “Deutsche Bank Green Covid-19 Recovery Plan: Tax People for the “Privilege” of Working from Home”
DB’s absurd and harmful “carbon” [sic] ‘reduction’ position is an indication that no absurdity is too great for DB to support, including the above proposal.
Free Zyklon-B to every depositor.
Nothing these people, like those from Deutsche Bank, say, makes any sense to normal people, It is therefore very hard to judge what they think that they are doing, but one suspect that they are up to no good.
If the young people get mad, they might destroy capitalism.
So the obvious solution is to destroy capitalism ourselves so that they youths never get mad.
“the ‘haves’ are more resilient than the ‘have-nots’.”
They have discovered that those who have made it a habit to take care of themselves are better able to handle change compared to those who have spent a lifetime waiting for someone else to take care of them.
The solution to this is to punish those who work in order to have more money to take care of those who don’t want to.
“…we must now redistribute from the old to the young in ways we have not yet considered.”
Punish success, and you will get less of it. Reward failure, and you will get more of it. Doesn’t that sound like a great way to “save” capitalism? But have you noticed how an ever-increasing percentage of redistributed wealth ends up in the pockets of the distributers? That is the real motive behind their attempts at social engineering. All their talk about climate change and social justice is just the means to an end.
“and converting empty office buildings to apartments to prevent inner cities from depopulating.”
Last time I checked, there were just as many empty apartment buildings as there were empty office buildings.
All this will do is spend lots of other people’s money (OPM) in order to convert empty offices into empty apartments.
This is like the captain of the Titanic order the crew to move the deck chairs from the bow to the stern in order to re-balance the ship.
Populism seems a very important concept, sadly nobody even tried to define it!
If we are going to use it in nearly all the political “science” discussion, maybe it’s time to define the term…
As real scientists do with the terms they use.
“vacated city centres will quickly become magnets for the sort of people who ignite urban culture.
To assist further, local councils can pedestrianise many city centre streets to facilitate community.”
The word “ignite” is a bad choice … “Facilitating community” through pedestrianisation always sounds good but the danger is that it creates more opportunities for muggings, more directions to escape in. Large numbers of security cameras can be installed, but there are always blind spots, and there is less scope for motorised pursuit. Same old town planning shibboleths being trotted out. I presented a paper on this issue at the CPTED International conference in Brisbane, 2001. “Elements of Surprise, Evolving Vistas, and 101 Exit Points.”
Every policy they propose is opposed to their stated goals, so nothing new here. They industrialize nature to “save” it. The “tech” they industrialize nature with does the opposite to what they claim it will achieve. Solar farms have a heat island effect, adding to surface heat. Wind turbines sap wind energy, reducing evaporative cooling. Chopping down trees to burn in thermal power stations – say no more.
On and on it goes ….
The fact that they want to tax you for reducing your carbon footprint should tell you something. It’s not about saving the planet from climate change. It’s all about finding reasons to increase their power and taxing authority over the population.
Of course. Tax those that have it to support those that don’t have it. The diminishing return to zero is never realized because no matter how little someone has you can always take some of it.