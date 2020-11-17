CO2 Coalition: Clean Coal Technology Can Fight Energy Poverty in Africa

Guest “coal saves lives” by David Middleton
Energy poverty is an actual existential threat to over 1 billion people. Our friends at the CO2 Coalition have a solution to a big part of the problem:
New-tech American Coal-fired Electricity for Africa: Clean Air, Indoors and Out
African Lives Matter Too
New study shows how American clean coal technology can increase access to electricity and cut deaths from indoor air pollution
Coalition of climate scientists and energy engineers calls on President Trump to “pardon” Africa by ending ban on U.S., World Bank support
Arlington, VA. The CO2 Coalition of 60 climate scientists and energy engineers today released a White Paper showing how American “high efficiency – low emissions” power plants can save lives in Africa. Only a third of Africans have access to electricity, and the World Health Organization estimates that 439,000 Africans die every year because they have to cook in their homes with wood and dried animal dung. According to a top researcher for the WHO, “having an open fire in your kitchen is like burning 400 cigarettes an hour.”
New-tech American Coal-fired Electricity for Africa: Clean Air, Indoors and Out reports on a field visit and interviews at the “Ultra Super-Critical” John Turk coal-fired power plant that serves Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. The plant eliminates virtually all pollutants from its emissions.
The White Paper reviews ten challenges that the operation of such a plant would face in the African economic and political context, and calls on the U.S. government to support proposals by African governments to import the American technology. Under Obama-era policies that are based on computer models that project a future “climate crisis” from emissions of a non-polluting plant food, carbon dioxide, U.S. foreign aid agencies currently oppose coal-fired electrical generation in Africa.
As the White Paper shows, international energy agencies agree that Africa will continue to use its abundant, inexpensive coal for electricity for decades to come. Unless this American technology is exported, China will build the scores of new power plants without pollution controls.
CO2 Coalition chairman Patrick Moore welcomed the new paper and its proposals: “It is energy madness and carbon colonialism for the United States to block government financing and World Bank support for the very projects that African governments want, and can operate effectively. Access to electricity is a basic right, and the key to health and life expectancy in Africa. As the White Paper concludes, African lives matter, too.”
The principal researchers for the White Paper are the Honorable Kathleen Hartnett White, formerly Texas’ top pollution regulator as chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and Dr. Caleb Stewart Rossiter, formerly a professor of statistics for public policy at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. Hartnett White is a Senior Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and a member of the CO2 Coalition. Rossiter is the executive director of the CO2 Coalition.
Hartnett White noted: “Electrical power is the central nervous system of a modern economy and modern life expectancy. Africa’s electricity deficit translates directly into its life-expectancy deficit of 15 years per person.” Rossiter added: “The scourge of indoor air pollution I’ve seen throughout Africa can be wiped out by universal electrification from coal-fired plants. With American ‘scrubbing’ technology, African governments can also fight another killer at the same time: outdoor air pollution. President Trump should pardon Africa before he leaves office by issuing an executive order reversing U.S. opposition to clean coal projects there.”CO2 Coalition
The white paper can be downloaded here: American Coal-fired Electricity for Africa.
The 600 MW John Turk coal-fired power plant in Hempstead Country, Arkansas went online in December 2012 was the first modern US power plant to utilize ultrasupercritical (USC) boiler technology. It was the winner of POWER’s 2013 Plant of the Year Award. It is one of the most efficient, cleanest coal-fired power plants in the world.
Irrespective of whether or not the war on coal in America resumes in January 2021, the developing world will continue to build out coal-fired power plants for decades to come. The United States can either assist these nations in building out clean coal infrastructure or sit back and watch Red China do it… with somewhat less regard for the environment.
I am totally in favor of building clean, modern, coal-fired electricity plants in energy-poor regions of Africa. However, the IMF and World Bank, supported by USA policies, are reluctant to send their money into corruption hot spots, which includes more than half of the countries in Africa. Try consulting Transparency International for corruption indexes. I write from personal experience having faced corruption on an unbelievable scale, like “give me a million dollars and we’ll talk”, when I was offering hospitals and technical schools.
Agree. Having observed the climate debate for some 12 years now out of curiosity I have concluded that it is riddled with both intellectual and financial corruption from head to toe. The whole scenario has now morphed into a political battleground with the science now merely the football in the agendas for getting hold of the global levers of power.
Am I being cynical here?
India and China know coal is the best option going forward. Why waste your time on unreliable energy like solar and wind?
Ignorance or unwillingness to look into actual existing technology and factual reality, is one of many problems around both coal and nuclear.
Even the now closed coal fired power plant, Svanemælleverket, north of Copenhagen was equipped with electrostatic filters to harvest fly ash and other stuff out of the exhaust. I saw the filter personally in the 1970s, but Danes were actually pretty wealthy back then, therefore they invested in a very clean environment.
Meanwhile the filtering technique and burning process has improved considerable, but this is not a free lunch.
No matter if the Chinese or the Americans invest and build a coal fired grid in infrastructure, there should be a pressure to use quality equipment that reasonable minimize pollution.
The big question is if the investors will live up to this. Remember that a lot of African states does not have a lot of wealth and may save where they can.