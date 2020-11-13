Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Should you help the needy or give money to politicians? According to music star John Legend you might be better off giving the money to politicians, though he intends to do both.
John Legend calls out Mark Cuban for urging people to give money to food banks over Georgia Senate run-offs
‘Charity isn’t sufficient,’ the Grammy-winning musician told Cuban, arguing flipping the Senate would have more ‘impact’
By Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Julius Young | Fox News
John Legend got into a lengthy spat with Mark Cuban on Thursday after the billionaire suggested people donate money to local food banks instead of the highly-contested Senate run-off races in Georgia.
The double contest set for January 5 is expected to be a political showdown as the balance of power is on the line. GOP Sen. David Perdue is facing off against Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler is defending her seat against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock. The winners of those races will determine if Republicans will maintain a majority in the Senate or if Democrats take control by a 50-50 margin with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.
Amid the political firestorm the Georgia run-off races have fueled, the “Shark Tank” star suggested that money that will be funding four different Senate campaigns would be better spent on those in need, especially amid faltering economic recovery.
“I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation,” Legend responded to the billionaire businessman. “We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient.”
I think there is room for both kinds of giving, but someone who is starving probably has more immediate problems than worrying about who wins a senate runoff.
19 thoughts on “John Legend: People Need Democrat Covid-19 Policies More than Food”
John who? Never heard of him…maybe he’s a legend in his own mind? Cuban? He should move to Cuba.
He’s a musician and married to model Chrissy Teigen.
A few months ago, Teigen was in the hospital due to bleeding issues while pregnant. In the end, she had a miscarriage. They had a professional photography series done and released to the public showing Teigen breaking-down and crying alone in the hospital, lying in the hospital bed holding the wrapped corpse with Legend at her side, etc. Sick stuff from sick people.
More “wisdom” from celebrities. That is one thing for which we never experience a shortage.
John Legend knows lots about 1, 2minor, 4, 5 chords…..but why would he know any more about senate runoffs than any reader of this blog. Cuban on the other hand, also knows nothing about senate runoffs, but realizes that politicians slip into the parade, work their way to the front, and eventually declare that they are parade leaders and were instrumental in starting the parade…..so a donation to the food bank is more useful than listening to their self adoration….
He’s a legend in his own mind, but that is very limiting.
I think it’s way past time to get all those poor people out of WalMart and into government bread lines, where they belong!!
Yea, you know, food is soooo yesterday. Socialism, that’s what feeds the new progressives. This is getting worse by the minute.
Perhaps to complement leftists’ other wicked solutions, Legend is advocating for another Great Leap. A very Maoist, forward-looking belief.
I just read, in Germany some people reflects to tax homeoffice – a not very welcome idea 😀
Work-from-home is going to slash tax revenues. All those offices no longer needed, all those fast-food and coffee places running out of customers. All those empty buses and trains to run. All that petrol not being burned commuting to and from work.
So, yeah, socialist governments will want to tax it as much as possible to replace that lost revenue.
OT but, if the potential Biden administration has a plan to save us from COVID 19, why are they keeping it a secret and allowing people to suffer and die? That is not very nice.
Not only that, but he said that one of his first things to do is to have a COVID task force come up with a plan.
His current plan is just more of the same…wear a mask (which he once said he’d make a national mandate, then was told he didn’t have that power and reduced it to encouraging state and local officials to mandate masks, and is now back to a national mask mandate) and social distance. Plus empty and open-ended promises like “increased testing and access to health care, and a faster rush to a vaccine.”
I gave some money to help the Republicans with the Georgia runoffs. However, being politically incorrect, earlier I had given more to the Salvation Army.
Would be nice if he had a clue before spouting off.
The Dems he supports have blocked several COVID relief bills, in large part because they want to return money to wealthy people in high tax states who can no longer deduct their state and local taxes on federal tax returns (and also probably because they hoped widespread suffering would help them in the election).
Democrat Covid-19 policies, including: restrictive mandates to delay, extend (i.e. exposure) the spread. Democrat Covid-19 policies, including Planned Parent. Democrat Covid-19 policies, including denying, stigmatizing early treatments that have effective globally (i.e. signal diversity). Democrat Covid-19 policies that have spread social contagion, increased collateral damage and excess deaths.
John Legend is the most overrated singer of the recent years. Zero charisma.
An excellent response:
https://twitter.com/ellencarmichael/status/1327048973920694274
“Cash contributions for Feeding America, which serves 4 billion meals to needy Americans annually, is less than the amount Democrats threw away on the McGrath and Harrison long-shot races in KY and SC, respectively.”
Crazy person, talented but a bit crazy, he married another very crazy person.
I’m not kidding. They’re two very “interesting” people.
I wonder what my Honda Legend’s opinion is on the matter.
More salient, probably.