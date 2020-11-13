John Legend: People Need Democrat Covid-19 Policies More than Food

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Should you help the needy or give money to politicians? According to music star John Legend you might be better off giving the money to politicians, though he intends to do both.

John Legend calls out Mark Cuban for urging people to give money to food banks over Georgia Senate run-offs

‘Charity isn’t sufficient,’ the Grammy-winning musician told Cuban, arguing flipping the Senate would have more ‘impact’

John Legend got into a lengthy spat with Mark Cuban on Thursday after the billionaire suggested people donate money to local food banks instead of the highly-contested Senate run-off races in Georgia.

The double contest set for January 5 is expected to be a political showdown as the balance of power is on the line. GOP Sen. David Perdue is facing off against Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler is defending her seat against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock. The winners of those races will determine if Republicans will maintain a majority in the Senate or if Democrats take control by a 50-50 margin with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Amid the political firestorm the Georgia run-off races have fueled, the “Shark Tank” star suggested that money that will be funding four different Senate campaigns would be better spent on those in need, especially amid faltering economic recovery.

“I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation,” Legend responded to the billionaire businessman. “We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient.”

