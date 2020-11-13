Friday Funny: Dilbert nails the climate blame game

The comedy of Scott Adams, along with his climate skeptical viewpoint is on full display here today. Enjoy the chuckle.
Licensed with permission:
YAY!!!!
My in San Jose called us several weeks ago to chat. During the conversation he let it drop that the power was out at their house. Only later did I figure out that it was a rolling black out caused by California’s power shortage.
Sounds like it is about the time that PGE did some blackouts when the winds and fire hazard was high.
California’s mess will take years to clean up even if they went at it full bore, which I highly doubt they will.
Why the upper CASE?
Shhh he might be CASE sensitive 😉
Hooray! Nailed right on the head. Slow clapping meme https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1N5lZw7e78
Now if only he was so rational about covid. The guy always tries to hedge his bets on both sides, which is fair enough. But when I saw him literally waving his hands above his head saying “It’s an emergencyyyyy” I knew he was not an objective source on that subject.
“But … but … the MODELS said everything would be fine, and less expensive than fossil fuels”
Reality bites the gullible – but they still vote *(sigh)
On this side of the Atlantic, the MSM is preoccupied with the fact that the first fiancé has staged the No10 coup d’état and thrown out the kingdom’s most influential man.
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/09/10/20/18316090-7447253-image-a-5_1568143633191.jpg
Oh, man, the cancel mob has been summoned. Placing my ear on the ground, I can hear the hooves of their horses.