The deadline for “self-nomination” as an author for the 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment (“NCA5”) is 8:59 PM PST, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. So time is short.
Here’s the notice:
https://www.globalchange.gov/content/request-public-nominations-authors-and-scientifictechnical-inputs-and-notice-planned-public
This will be loaded to the gills with climate alarmists, so some cooler heads will be welcome – Anthony
One thought on “Call to action: become an author/tech input for the next National Climate Assessment”
Anthony: I object to your use of the phrase ” loaded to the gills with climate alarmists”. I would prefer it if you could use something instead like: “I imagine that many of the contributors will be the kind of people who get their exercise jumping to (the wrong) conclusions”.