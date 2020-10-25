Major Hedge Fund Manager Demands Big Funds Force Companies to Act on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
It is never enough; despite recent moves to green their portfolios, major Hedge Fund manager Chris Hohn has accused Blackrock and Vangard of not doing enough. But this push for more climate action is just the tip of a much larger threat which I believe is hanging over the heart of Corporate America.
Chris Hohn blasts BlackRock and Vanguard over climate change
Billionaire hedge fund manager calls on big asset managers to challenge companies on global warming
Attracta Mooney, Investment Correspondent OCTOBER 25, 2020
Billionaire hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn has accused BlackRock and Vanguard of acting like sheep when it comes to climate change, arguing that large asset managers are taking “insufficient and ineffective action” on global warming.
His letters are the latest example of the intense scrutiny facing the $89tn asset management industry over its role in tackling climate change. Many large fund managers, which have immense sway over the world’s biggest businesses, have warned that global warming could hit investment returns.
But Sir Christopher accused “most asset managers” of “total greenwash”, arguing they were far too complacent about the risks of global warming.
“The asset management industry is a joke in respect to what they are actually doing [around climate change],” he said. “They talk but they don’t actually do anything effective.”
…Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/2ea426f2-b338-4921-882b-7c99076489fe
The reality is Blackrock and other big companies are completely onboard with the green agenda. Their biggest obstacle to an activist attack on American business is President Trump.
The path to greener investment is not assured, with other companies still shrugging off asset managers’ new threat. “Our companies are not worried,” says Charles Crain at the National Association of Manufacturers, whose members include ExxonMobil.
In the US there is a growing pushback against investors acting as climate warriors. Asset managers are gearing up for a row with the Trump administration over a new proposal that threatens investors’ ability to incorporate ESG principles into pension portfolios. At the same time, many well-known asset managers are still reluctant to vote against management, meaning the vast majority of climate resolutions do not pass.
…Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/78167e0b-fdc5-461b-9d95-d8e068971364
ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) is fully on the Democrat agenda. In August 2020 the US Congressional Committee on Financial Services, led by Maxine Waters, made a number of policy recommendations which should send a chill down the spines of anyone who likes a return on their investments.
Legislative Proposals
H.R. ____: ESG Disclosure Simplification Act of 2019 (Rep. Vargas): This bill requires public companies to disclose certain ESG metrics, which the SEC is required to establish in a rule. The bill also requires public companies to disclose annually in their proxy statements a description of the company’s views on the link between ESG metrics and long-term business performance, as well as the process the issuer uses to determine such impacts. In addition, the bill includes a sense of Congress that the ESG metrics that the SEC establishes are automatically deemed material to investors. Finally, this bill creates a Sustainable Finance Advisory Committee within the SEC, which would make recommendations to the SEC on which ESG metrics public companies should be required to disclose; would submit a report to the SEC within 18 months that identifies challenges and opportunities for investors in sustainable finance; and would periodically recommend policy changes that would encourage the flow of capital toward sustainable finance.
H.R. ____: Shareholder Protection Act of 2019: This bill requires public companies to submit quarterly reports to both the SEC and investors detailing the amount, date, and nature of the company’s expenditures for political activities. If the political expenditure was made in support of (or opposition to) a particular candidate, or was made to a trade association, then the company must disclose the candidate and/or trade association. The bill also requires public companies to disclose in their annual reports any political expenditures over $10,000 in the previous year, as well as the nature and amount of any political expenditures the company plans to make in the upcoming year.
H.R. ____: Corporate Human Rights Risk Assessment, Prevention, and Mitigation Act of 2019: This bill requires public companies to annually identify — and rank by severity — any human rights risks or human rights impacts in their value chains. Companies must also disclose any actions they have taken to avoid or mitigate the human rights risks and impacts identified in the annual report, or, if no action was taken, an explanation for why the company took no action.
H.R. ____: To require issuers required to file an annual or quarterly report under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to disclose the total amount of corporate tax such issuer paid in the period covered by the report, and for other purposes: This bill requires public companies to disclose (in their 10-Qs and 10-Ks) their total pre-tax profits, and total amounts paid in State, Federal, and foreign taxes. The bill also requires companies to disclose a number of specific tax- related items for each of its subsidiaries, as well as on a consolidated basis, such as total accrued tax expenses, stated capital, and total accumulated earnings.
H.R. ____: Climate Risk Disclosure Act of 2019 (Rep. Casten): This bill requires public companies to disclose in their annual reports information relating to the financial and business risks associated with climate change. The bill also requires the SEC to establish, in consultation with other relevant Federal agencies, climate-related risk disclosure metrics and guidance, which will be industry-specific, and will require companies to make both quantitative and qualitative disclosures.
…Read more: https://financialservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hhrg-116-ba16-20190710-sd002_-_memo.pdf
In my opinion, putting all these required actions under the aegis of shareholder disclosure would create an enormous financial risk and burden for US companies.
Defining ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) as automatically “material” for investors would mean companies would be liable for disclosure failures; they could be sued for making misleading ESG statements, or not revealing an ESG issue.
But ESG itself is not well defined, it pretty much means whatever activists want it to mean. The definition changes every time someone discovers a new claim for grievance. So even if a company does their absolute best to comply with such laws, there would always be room to launch a vexatious activist lawsuit, based on a new imaginative interpretation of ESG issues.
Large companies would struggle. Many small companies in my opinion could be wiped out by compliance costs and constant legal harassment.
Activists have already attempted to punish companies on ESG issues, but for now the law mostly does not favour frivolous ESG lawsuits or even activist shareholder resolutions. President Trump has been especially active blocking this kind of abuse.
Maxine Water’s legislative proposals could change all that.
I suspect in the scenario Maxine Water’s proposed laws are passed, companies would find it easier to simply up their payments of danegeld to try to buy activists off. Of course activists would still likely launch the occasional lawsuit, to remind companies who was in charge.
Strengthening the hand of activists demanding payoffs would in my opinion likely have a chilling effect on US business confidence.
5 thoughts on “Major Hedge Fund Manager Demands Big Funds Force Companies to Act on Climate Change”
There are the other kind of activist investors who sue companies for harming the value of their investments. If they find they can’t profitably invest in American companies, they will take their money elsewhere. That could make it difficult for American companies to raise funds by selling stocks.
She does not know what he is talking about. None of these companies has the power to stop the Earth’s climate from changing. Based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, one can conclude that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the conclusion that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is effectively zero. Hence there is no climate crisis. There may be many good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them. There is no climate crisis and committing economic suicide will not help matters either. The best that we can do to prepare for weather calamities is to strengthen the global economy as much as possible. It is all a matter of science.
AGW is a conjecture based on only partial science and is full of holes. For example, the AGW conjecture depends upon the existence of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. A real greenhouse does not stay warm because of so called greenhouse gases or because IR radiation is trapped inside the greenhouse. A real greenhouse stays warm because the glass limits cooling by convection. It is entirely a convective greenhouse effect that keeps a real greenhouse warm. So too on Earth where instead of glass, gravity and the heat capacity of the atmosphere limits cooling by convection. It is entirely a convective greenhouse effect that keeps the surface of the Earth on average 33 degrees C warmer than it would otherwise be. 33 degrees C is the amount of warming derived from first principals and 33 degrees C is what has been measured. Any additional warming caused by a radiant greenhouse effect has not been detected. If CO2 really affected climate one would expect that the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years would have caused at least a measurable increase in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere but that has not happened. A radiant greenhouse effect has not been detected in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere, or anywhere else in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is hence science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well.
But for those who still believe in the radiant greenhouse effect, initial calculations of the climate sensitivity came up with a nominal figure of 1.2 degrees C for a doubling of CO2 not including feedbacks. Christopher Monckton and associates came up with the conclusion, based on measurements, that if all the warming since 1850 were caused by CO2 then the climate sensitivity of CO2 could not possible be more than 1.2 degrees C including feedbacks. A researcher from Japan pointed out that the original radiametric calculations forgot to include that fact that a doubling of CO2 will cause a slight decrease in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere which is a cooling effect that lowers the climate sensitivity of CO2 by more than a factor of 20, from 1.2 degrees C to less than .06 degrees C which is too small to measure. So no wonder that no one has been able to measure the climate sensitivity of CO2 because there is nothing to measure.
Then there is the issue of H2O feedback. The AGW conjecture assumption is that CO2 based warming causes more H2O to enter the atmosphere which causes more warming that causes even more H2O to enter the atmosphere and so forth. Not only is H2O a greenhouse gas but molecule per molecule H2O is a stronger IR absorber than is CO2 and on average there is roughly 50 times more H2O in the atmosphere. Compared to H2O the contribution of CO2 to the overall radiant greenhouse effect must be trivial. What the AGW conjecture ignores is that besides being the primary greenhouse gas, H2O is a primary coolant in the Earth’s atmosphere. The overall cooling effect of H2O is evidenced by the fact that the wet lapse rate is significantly less than the dry lapse rate which is a cooling effect. So instead of a potentially unstable positive feedback, H2O provides a negative climate stabilizing feedback. So instead of multiplying the climate sensitivity of CO2 by a nominal 3 we should divide the climate sensitivity of CO2 by 3 yielding a climate sensitivity of CO2 os less than .02 degrees C which is too small to measure and is effectively zero. So all of this effort to reduce CO2 emissions because doing so might provide a better climate is a total waste of money. But even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing as it has been doing for eons, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are both part of the current climate. If the future is anything like that past, the current interglacial period may gradually end but it may take many thousands of years to do so and the next ice age will be upon us for roughly 100,000 years so we should all learn to enjoy the warmth of the current interglacial period while it is still here.
No new manufacturer (of significance) will invest in high-cost alarmist countries.
In Australia many are getting out because it just doesn’t pay. Take GSK who recently confirmed the closure of their Melbourne manufacturing facility at the end of 2022. This closely follows Pfizer Australia’s recent decision to cease manufacturing at their Perth site by 2023.
And it’s happening with smaller manufacturers as well for example HiChem closing their Melbourne plant (despite having been upgraded over the past five years).
What breaks the camel’s back here?
1. High electricity tariffs.
2. Fake workplace injury claims (big business-killing extortion industry in Australia).
Anyone else tired of this BS?
3 decades ago I worked 2nd shift. Not much on TV before or after work. I watched C-SPAN a lot.
Walters, SJ Lee, Biden, Schumer (when he was a congressman), etc. (No memory of Pelosi from back then. Guess she wasn’t very memorable?)
Fruit needs time to ripen. They are past overripe.