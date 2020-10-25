CFACT Challenges Joe Biden to “Spend a Month Without Fossil Fuels”

CFACT: Joe Biden Waving from the Steps of a Private Jet

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Joe Bastardi; Despite Joe Biden’s rhetoric on the need to end fossil fuel extraction, and electrify transport, he seems to personally burn an awful lot of fossil fuel in his private jet trips. Perhaps Joe Biden’s vision includes an exception for important people like himself, who will still be full allowed access to the conveniences of a fossil fuel powered civilisation.

Joe Biden challenge: Spend a month without fossil fuels By Joe Bastardi |October 24th, 2020|Energy|97 Comments Joe Biden wants to get rid of fossil fuels. This is a position that is either ignorant of facts, or simply preying on the lack of knowledge people have on this matter. IT IS NOT JUST ENERGY APPARENTLY, HE HAS NO IDEA HOW MANY PRODUCTS THAT MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER RELY ON PETROLEUM! Its not just the idea we are getting off fossil fuels as a source of energy. Products that are directly produced with petroleum or derivatives of petroleum are not even thought of by the average person, who is being indoctrinated by all this. Either Joe Biden does not understand this, or he does and is preying on the lack of knowledge on this matter by an increasingly indoctrinated public. So here is the challenge to Joe Biden, Win lose or draw in the upcoming election, I want you your family, and staff to spend 1 month off anything that has a link to fossil fuels. … Read more: https://www.cfact.org/2020/10/24/challenge-to-joe-biden-spend-a-month-without-fossil-fuels/

I’d be impressed if Joe Biden tried weening himself off his private jet trips, but I’m not holding my breath.

The idea that America could rapidly transition away from fossil fuel for a cost which is remotely affordable is absurd. With US national debt rapidly approaching 100% of GDP, there is not a lot of room to manoeuvre when it comes to big government infrastructure plans.

If new infrastructure built using borrowed money delivers actual value, such as billions of dollars spent fixing roads and bridges, improving traffic flow, then the growth of GDP resulting from the improved infrastructure might compensate for any increased national debt.

But green infrastructure does not deliver value. The trillions Biden plans to spend on replacing perfectly functional fossil fuel infrastructure would do nothing to grow the economy.

At the end of the green infrastructure build, at best the USA would have something it already has – a power generation and distribution system which services the USA’s electricity needs.

At worst, if US fossil fuel assets are decommissioned, but all the new green infrastructure fails to fulfil the energy needs of America, the USA might have to import its energy from overseas energy giants like Burisma.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...