Judges Explain Why They Are Knocking Down Enviro Attempts To Sue Oil Companies Into Oblivion

Chris White Tech Reporter
January 21, 2020 4:30 PM ET
- Activists who are working to level lawsuits on oil companies and the federal government are reeling after a series of brutal defeats, with one environmentalist saying a child-led climate lawsuit was a “big ask.”
- Judges have nixed climate lawsuits leveled at the Trump administration and ExxonMobil, respectively, leaving similar litigation in Baltimore in limbo.
- The judges in the children’s climate lawsuit argue that it is “beyond our constitutional power” to force President Donald Trump to tackle global warming.
Activist-led attempts to hold the government and oil companies responsible for climate change through the court system are hitting a brick wall as judges argue such efforts are unlikely to gain traction.
A panel of judges knocked down a lawsuit on Jan. 17 in which a large group of young people sued the Trump administration for not doing more to tackle global warming. One of the judges in that case strenuously dissented, suggesting that the court might curse the day it nixed the argument.
Children do not have standing to sue the federal government for not adequately addressing climate change, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled in the case. The 21 young people argued the government had a constitutional responsibility to cut support for fossil fuels.
President Donald Trump has made headway in recent months changing the makeup of the 9th Circuit Court. He nominated Patrick Bumatay and Lawrence VanDyke to the court in September 2019. They would raise the number of Trump’s 9th Circuit appointees to nine.
The panel did not buy the argument. “Reluctantly, we conclude that such relief is beyond our constitutional power. Rather, the plaintiffs’ impressive case for redress must be presented to the political branches of government,” the panel wrote in their decision.
Judge Andrew Hurwitz ruled that it was “beyond the power” of his court to mandate the federal government to set climate policy, writing that the case “must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large.”
The panel argued the government had competing interests, including “economic or defense considerations.” One judge dissented, arguing that the climate case was a matter of “social justice” and that delaying the matter further could have a negative impact on the plaintiff’s lives.
“The denial of an individual, constitutional right— though grievous and harmful—can be corrected in the future, even if it takes 91 years. And that possibility provides hope for future generations. Where is the hope in today’s decision?” Judge Josephine Staton wrote in her dissent.
She added: “Plaintiffs’ claims are based on science, specifically, an impending point of no return.” (RELATED: 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Deals Brutal Blow To Teens Who Sued Trump Over Climate Change)
“From the outset, it was a big ask,” Michael Burger, executive director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Courts simply do not have it in their power in the United States to command the entire energy system.”
This is the second climate lawsuit judges have nixed in a matter of months. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, argued in a 2018 lawsuit that ExxonMobil deceived customers, exposing “the company to greater risk from climate change regulation than investors were led to believe.”
New York’s Supreme Court cleared the company in November 2019, effectively ending New York’s nearly four-year-long crusade against the company, which began in 2015 with an investigation and ended with a lawsuit lodged in New York.
Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman initially led the effort before resigning under disgrace.
Judge Barry Ostrager appeared to treat James’s concerns seriously before eventually dismissing the case outright. “Nothing in this opinion is intended to absolve ExxonMobil from responsibility for contributing to climate change,” he wrote in his opinion.
Ostrager found James’s case fell short in demonstrating that the oil company violated an anti-fraud law.
“The Court finds that the Office of Attorney General failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that ExxonMobil made any material misrepresentations that ‘would have been viewed by a reasonable investor as having significantly altered the “total mix” of information made available,’” Ostrager wrote in a memo.
Activist-led lawsuits are still in the offing. The U.S. Supreme Court, for instance, rejected in October 2019 a request from several energy companies to block a Baltimore lawsuit seeking to hold Exxon and other oil producers responsible for producing carbon emissions.
Let’s get some funding together to sue the activists for using co2. I’m sure all have them have driven in internal combustion engine car at least once.
We are finally getting rational decisions from our courts. The AGW mob is getting wacked for a change.
Why America has a constitution.
Why the left hates the constitution.
If you can’t convince a majority of the voting population, then concentrate on convincing a handful of judges.
Worked perfectly for gay marriage.
So the conservatives followed the rule of law while the dem used feelings to claim that they should write law.
It is not the job of judges to make law.
That attitude is so 19th century. /sarc
Unfortunately, here in Canada a group of Gretaclones has launched a similar court challenge.
The bad thing is of course, when it gets thrown out for the same reason this one did, we’ll get inundated with a combination of “moral victory”, “kept it in the public spotlight” and other “journalistic” takes.
The even worse news is it might not get thrown out…it is Canada after all. Any country that would elect a mascot as Prime Minister has issues.
And here in Canada the judges seem to think it is the job of judges to make law.
And the politicians are generally too afraid to use the notwithstanding clause.
In these examples it seems that ambitious Dems can no longer use the courts to impose legislation that they can’t get through Congress.
Now if the defendants could only recover court costs they might put the kibosh on this kind of lawfare.
Exxon sell you petroleum. It is you who turns it into CO2. Not a corporation, not the government. You.
Actually it’s consumers who are responsible for most of the petroleum being turned into CO2. My guess is that there is no shortage of hydrocarbons enabling your mobility and petroleum-based products in your home as is the case for most activists.
Obama appointees would have relished the chance to make policy much like Sotomayor does.
Just for the record.The Exxon case. Price Waterhouse CPA’s have rendered opinions on Exxon reports since 1934.
We audit P&L reports for the previous year and audit info behind the Balance sheets for the last day of the financial period.
The other report is sources and applications of funds followed by footnotes to financials.
Accountants MUST pass an ethics exam. Mann could not survive a CPA audit.
Schneiderman wanted1.6 billion dollars from Exxon for NOT devoting enough footnotes to possible future regulations. Exxon serves in 200 countries. CPA’s print STRONG disclaimers about potential future events.
Annual Reports are historical reports.
Lastly, Mann filed suit in 2012 and could not cough up his “data” for 7 years. Unaudited Mannipulated data.
Exxon will cough up their 2019 data by about 4 weeks from today.
wrt: Dr. Mann
I have a legal theory, which is worth nothing but so far no lawyer has stepped forward to tell me I’m wrong and cite case law to that effect.
Given that Mann avoided* actually going into court and testifying under oath and producing evidence, he has basically confessed that he and his hockey stick are frauds and that he does indeed belong in ‘state pen’ rather than Penn State.
*The judge pitched the case out based on Mann’s inexcusable delays.
It should be noted, that the judges nixed their cases with the greatest reluctance and regret. Had they the power to carry through with these litigations I have no doubt they would have done so.
It was Judge Alsop in the California case who seemed to wake up after the tutorial he requested. His ruling contained the awareness that litigants were demanding the court meddle in a complex energy system delivering extensive and essential social benefits. He didn’t want to be on the hook for setting rules for emissions and fuel sources that resulted in shortages and blackouts.
Recently Michael Kelly explained why engineers and not lawyers are in charge of energy production and distribution.
His lecture text is at https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2019/11/KellyWeb.pdf
My synopsis is https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2019/11/22/kellys-climate-clarity/
Sorry to misspell the good judge’s name: Should be Alsup.
Any federal judge, like the dissenting judge on the 9th circuit, needs to be impeached and removed for failure to uphold her sworn duty to uphold the US Constitution.
The attempt to MAKE law should be disqualifying in all cases.
That is the real reason the dems want TRUMP! gone, he is undoing 70 years of judicial activism by appointing originalist judges who will, if he gets 4 more years, eventually undo the overreach of the activist judges,
I would be very interested to see what would happen, in front of a Judge led court, where ‘everyone’ would give evidence on oath! Calling people like Mann, Prof Phil Jones (who ‘lost’ vital data when ordered to provide them) and others to prove the Climate is changing dramatically due to human activity would be something to behold!
I have written and asked Boris Johnson to convene a Parliamentary Select Committee to hear evidence, on oath, from both sides of the climate argument. Something the UK taxpayers deserve, especially if the government propose to spend Billions on tackling something which, to me, is no where near proven.
A Labour Member of Parliament has recently said, when being interviewed on live Sky TV, “We have a decade to fix the Climate Crisis and save the Planet from burning”. WHAT is going to happen in this decade that will cause the planet to burn?
POTUS should call their bluff and hold a Presidential Inquiry hearing evidence also on oath and see what comes out the other end! Both sides cannot be right! (And we may find out ‘what’ the emergency actually and specifically is and ‘what’ is going to cause it!).
The possibility of future harm is not sufficient grounds for a lawsuit, by logic if not in the uninformed mind of an activist judge.
Weird how these climate crusaders want to be able to sue oil companies but still use fossil fuels every day, oh the HYPOCRISY!