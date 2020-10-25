Designing batteries for easier recycling could avert a looming e-waste crisis

Zheng Chen, University of California San Diego and Darren H. S. Tan, University of California San Diego
As concern mounts over the impacts of climate change, many experts are calling for greater use of electricity as a substitute for fossil fuels. Powered by advancements in battery technology, the number of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles on U.S. roads is increasing. And utilities are generating a growing share of their power from renewable fuels, supported by large-scale battery storage systems.
These trends, coupled with a growing volume of battery-powered phones, watches, laptops, wearable devices and other consumer technologies, leave us wondering: What will happen to all these batteries once they wear out?
Despite overwhelming enthusiasm for cheaper, more powerful and energy-dense batteries, manufacturers have paid comparatively little attention to making these essential devices more sustainable. In the U.S. only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries – the technology of choice for electric vehicles and many high-tech products – are actually recycled. As sales of electric vehicles and tech gadgets continue to grow, it is unclear who should handle hazardous battery waste or how to do it.
As engineers who work on designing advanced materials, including batteries, we believe it is important to think about these issues now. Creating pathways for battery manufacturers to build sustainable production-to-recycling manufacturing processes that meet both consumer and environmental standards can reduce the likelihood of a battery waste crisis in the coming decade. https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFchfHH0qzg?wmode=transparent&start=0 Spent batteries from electric vehicles can still power devices like streetlights, but there is not currently any requirement to reuse them. Recycling them is expensive and technically complex.
Hazardous contents
Batteries pose more complex recycling and disposal challenges than metals, plastics and paper products because they contain many chemical components that are both toxic and difficult to separate.
Some types of widely used batteries – notably, lead-acid batteries in gasoline-powered cars – have relatively simple chemistries and designs that make them straightforward to recycle. The common nonrechargeable alkaline or water-based batteries that power devices like flashlights and smoke alarms can be disposed directly in landfills.
However, today’s lithium-ion batteries are highly sophisticated and not designed for recyclability. They contain hazardous chemicals, such as toxic lithium salts and transition metals, that can damage the environment and leach into water sources. Used lithium batteries also contain embedded electrochemical energy – a small amount of charge left over after they can no longer power devices – which can cause fires or explosions, or harm people that handle them.
Moreover, manufacturers have little economic incentive to modify existing protocols to incorporate recycling-friendly designs. Today it costs more to recycle a lithium-ion battery than the recoverable materials inside it are worth.
As a result, responsibility for handling battery waste frequently falls to third-party recyclers – companies that make money from collecting and processing recyclables. Often it is cheaper for them to store batteries than to treat and recycle them.
Recycling technologies that can break down batteries, such as pyrometallurgy, or burning, and hydrometallurgy, or acid leaching, are becoming more efficient and economical. But the lack of proper battery recycling infrastructure creates roadblocks along the entire supply chain.
For example, transporting used batteries over long distances to recycling centers would typically be done by truck. Lithium batteries must be packaged and shipped according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Class 9 hazardous material regulations. Using a model developed by Argonne National Laboratory, we estimate that this requirement increases transport costs to more than 50 times that of regular cargo.
Safer and simpler
While it will be challenging to bake recyclability into the existing manufacturing of conventional lithium-ion batteries, it is vital to develop sustainable practices for solid-state batteries, which are a next-generation technology expected to enter the market within this decade.
A solid-state battery replaces the flammable organic liquid electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries with a nonflammable inorganic solid electrolyte. This allows the battery to operate over a much wider temperature range and dramatically reduces the risk of fires or explosions. Our team of nanoengineers is working to incorporate ease of recyclability into next-generation solid-state battery development before these batteries enter the market.
Conceptually, recycling-friendly batteries must be safe to handle and transport, simple to dismantle, cost-effective to manufacture and minimally harmful to the environment. After analyzing the options, we’ve chosen a combination of specific chemistries in next-generation all-solid-state batteries that meets these requirements.
Our design strategy reduces the number of steps required to dismantle the battery, and avoids using combustion or harmful chemicals such as acids or toxic organic solvents. Instead, it employs only safe, low-cost materials such as alcohol and water-based recycling techniques. This approach is scalable and environmentally friendly. It dramatically simplifies conventional battery recycling processes and makes it safe to disassemble and handle the materials.
Compared to recycling lithium-ion batteries, recycling solid-state batteries is intrinsically safer since they’re made entirely of nonflammable components. Moreover, in our proposed design the entire battery can be recycled directly without separating it into individual components. This feature dramatically reduces the complexity and cost of recycling them.
Our design is a proof-of-concept technology developed at the laboratory scale. It is ultimately up to private companies and public institutions, such as national laboratories or state-run waste facilities, to apply these recycling principles on an industrial scale.
Rules for battery recycling
Developing an easy-to-recycle battery is just one step. Many challenges associated with battery recycling stem from the complex logistics of handling them. Creating facilities, regulations and practices for collecting batteries is just as important as developing better recycling technologies. China, South Korea and the European Union are already developing battery recycling systems and mandates.
One useful step would be for governments to require that batteries carry universal tags, similar to the internationally recognized standard labels used for plastics and metals recycling. These could help to educate consumers and waste collectors about how to handle different types of used batteries.
Markings could take the form of an electronic tag printed on battery labels with embedded information, such as chemistry type, age and manufacturer. Making this data readily available would facilitate automated sorting of large volumes of batteries at waste facilities.
It is also vital to improve international enforcement of recycling policies. Most battery waste is not generated where the batteries were originally produced, which makes it hard to hold manufacturers responsible for handling it.
Such an undertaking would require manufacturers and regulatory agencies to work together on newer recycling-friendly designs and better collection infrastructure. By confronting these challenges now, we believe it is possible to avoid or reduce the harmful effects of battery waste in the future.
Zheng Chen, Assistant Professor of Engineering, University of California San Diego and Darren H. S. Tan, PhD Candidate in Chemical Engineering, University of California San Diego
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
21 thoughts on “Designing batteries for easier recycling could avert a looming e-waste crisis”
Batteries are one of my biggest annoyances. Storage batteries wear out and have to be replaced. It is very common that replacement batteries exceed the cost of the equipment. ie. I just bought a new cordless drill because that was cheaper than buying new batteries for the old one.
You can’t replace the batteries in cell phones any more. That shouldn’t even be legal.
I am all for making batteries easier to recycle, making generic batteries mandatory in consumer goods (thereby increasing competition), and mandating that consumer goods must have replaceable batteries.
I am so tired of getting ripped off on batteries. 🙁
In comparison I have been told that fuel tanks are either plastic or metal lightweight containers and never heard of related recycling issues.
Are the current crop of batteries for cars fire hazards? I have a camera that uses LIPO batteries and I discovered they are a fire hazard so I store them in LIPO safe bags.
I wouldn’t mind having an electric car- not to save the climate, but I now have an electric chainsaw and an electric lawn mower. Nice products. But unfortunately, I can’t afford an electric car.
One of the advantages of using small metal cans for lithium cells used in hand tools and EVs like Teslas is the risk of spontaneous failure of the battery is lower.
LIPO cells are often just plastic bags so internal faults can lead to fires. Just throwing a LIPO battery in water can result in fire.
I have had a lead/acid battery catch on fire – the result of a near dead short in a car when the positive lead abraded and made contact with the body of the car. The red hot lead melted the battery plastic and it ignited. It could have been nasty but I saw smoke coming from the engine bay and pushed the car out of the garage and opened the hood. The fire was self-extinguished as it burnt the plastic down to the level of the electrolyte.
Point is; batteries store energy and the sudden release of that energy results in very high power density that can cause nasty things. There has been a lot development over the last century to make gasoline fuel tanks safer. That learning is just starting with battery EVs.
I have seen the end of an aluminium bridge vaporise when accidentally shorting a large format lithium cell. They have very high power density compared with a lead/acid battery so release energy fast. Lead/acid batteries have an electrode polarising effect that limits sustained power output after an initial burst; the reason why you give a starter battery a minute or so to recover on subsequent start attempts.
Some the metal can cells have their own protection circuits built into the end caps, The circuit can be easily destroyed if connectors are welded or soldered to the terminal.
All the scooter batteries that use multiples of metal cans have internal cell monitoring and protection to limit fault conditions. You see designations like 13S6P; meaning 13 series and 6 parallel for a nominal 48V battery. The cans are commonly 18650, meaning 18mm diameter and 65mm long, typically holding 2Ah-3Ah. Another common size is 21700, which are typically around 3Ah -5Ah. I have some 26650 cells that store up to 6Ah.
Tesla were making 21700 cans rated at about 5Ah. Their latest design has gone up to 4680; meaning 46mm diameter and 80mm long; estimated at 25Ah. It could be getting to the limit of the metal can containment.
Optimising the can technology is certainly bringing the cost of battery storage down. In places like South Australia that are trying to get high penetration of grid scale weather-dependent generation, thereby forcing grid power prices through the roof, it is already economic to switch to solar/battery rather than paying for grid power.
It is not sensible to connect intermittent power to the grid. But places that are trying that have not thought through the fundamentals. Particularly in places like Australia where solar is a ubiquitous energy source of high quality that anyone can extract and store for their own use. The most economic source of electricity in some Australian locations is already solar plus battery; not cheap though but the lowest cost because the grid power has become very expensive. I expect California is approaching the same dilemma.
A year or two ago a Tesla electric car was involved in an accident on a German autobahn. The vehicle caught fire and was left for hours to burn itself out as there was no safe way to extinguish the fire.
From 0 to the end of the cord in 1.2 seconds.
All of these batteries should have a deposit on them that is sufficient that people WANT to return them for the cash, not to get them out of the garage/tiny bit of cash as present car batteries do. Rechargeable tool batteries come to mind. Then, if need be, bury them all in a dedicated part of the landfill where they can be considered a resource for some future recovery technology, as has happened with the tailings piles of gold mines.
When my hybrid battery needed to be replaced, I think it was $500 to allow them to keep the old battery that had at least one bad cell. Is that enough of a “deposit?”
Don’t waste lithium….some lithium is needed for some MSRs using thorium. The MSRs will replace coal plants like diesel-electric locomotives replaced coal-steam locomotives and jet engines replaced piston-prop engines.
Tell us when they actually have a commercial one built that is actually providing electricity.
T.C posted: “The MSRs will replace coal plants like . . .”
Ummm . . . would that be in the next five years, the next 50 years, or the next 500 years? MSRs are always promised to be “right around the corner”.
Lots of smoke, but no fire . . . MSRs kinda remind me of the brouhaha over “cold fusion” using platinum-group metals that started some 30 years ago.
No wonder the EV industry tries to talk about re-purposing EV batteries into grid uses. They don’t want the conversation to turn to the real issues of them.
This too will one day end up in the column with taxpayers footing the bill.
Hah, most recycled waste is either burnt for power generation or buried in a landfill.
Mainly because there is no market for it.
Guess we need another subsidy from the taxpayer to pay for the “recycle of green”.
Getting a bit tiring, eh?
Battery waste in the 21st century will be mote significant than nuclear waste in the last century.
So this is what Yucca Mountain will be used by Dems….for a fee.
Reflect, for a while, on how we have become slaves to control by regulators.
I remember golden times when, faced with a new idea or invention, we went ahead and made it. Common sense and experience were the regulators.
These days, we increasingly see inventors and innovators writing that they are relectant to advance because the regulators might not permit, or the regulatory process is too expensive and complicated.
We badly need to study benefit:cost ratios of the regulatory process in all major industries. This issue is just so important for matters like the battery industry.
Progress should be governed by the excellence of the product, not by any opinion of bureacratic regulators, even if they are the best that money can buy.
Geoff S
No, concern isn’t mounting over the impacts of climate change. There is only the continuous waterfall of synthetic concern by science grifters, media shills, politicians, and ill-informed enviro-tards.
And to assert that electricity and fossil fuels are some how fungibly interchangeable betrays a complete lack of understanding of the basics of the topic. What an f-ing moron. I stopped reading at that point.
Ooops . . . there goes the “green” part of any GND plan to replace fossil fueled-power plants and transportation vehicles with “renewables” that employ batteries for output level-loading and long term electrical energy storage.
Sic transit gloria.
In response to the fake climate crisis we now have the fake lithium crisis. Fair dinkum because the main beneficiaries are likely to remain Australian miners.
Just like you have windup radios for the African marked, the next generation mobile phones will be windup phones.
The Swish are good at making automatic windup wristwatches and if that is too expensive, there is always the standard windup watch.
Electric vehicles should only be used where needed. For example inside airports and railways stations. These could use AGM batteries, which I suppose are easier to recycle.
Wind and solar is not dispatchable and should be outlawed. This will eliminate the need for batteries, lower electricity prices and save the environment.
Batteries for large scale UPS in cell phone and computer systems should be Ni-Fe (Edison) batteries with automated hydration. This was already the norm for the old telephone exchanges.
—————–
See how easy it is to reduce battery issue. – This is only half way sarcastic. What I say here is that maybe we should just hold our horses a bit and not change what actually working. Because generally Green is not green.
“…In the U.S. only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries – the technology of choice for electric vehicles and many high-tech products – are actually recycled…”
This site from around the same time says lithium-ion batteries have a 50% recycle rate and that these folks have it at 80% for car batteries.
https://www.pv-magazine.com/2019/03/25/innovation-boosts-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-rate-to-over-80/#:~:text=The%20current%20recycling%20rate%20for,materials%20in%20lithium%2Dion%20batteries.
Same source says the oft-used 5% is an oft-repeated garbage stat. https://www.pv-magazine.com/2019/07/12/lithium-ion-recycling-rates-far-higher-than-some-statistics-suggest/