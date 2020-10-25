Joe Biden: Climate Change will “actually bake this planet”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Despite early suggestions of a walkback, Joe Biden now appears to be doubling down on his promise to destroy US fossil fuel jobs, by naming climate change the “number one issue facing humanity”.
Joe Biden calls climate change the ‘number one issue facing humanity’
- Joe Biden declared climate change the “number one issue facing humanity” and vowed a national transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy that he says will create millions of new jobs.
- Biden has a $2 trillion plan that puts the U.S. on a path to zero carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
- Scientists say that Biden’s transition plan is required to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.
- Climate change has fueled record-setting wildfires in the U.S. West and one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons this year.
Joe Biden declared climate change the “number one issue facing humanity” and vowed a national transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy that could create millions of new jobs.
“It’s the number one issue facing humanity. And it’s the number one issue for me,” Biden said of climate change during an episode of Pod Save America released Saturday. He was interviewed by Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.
“Climate change is the existential threat to humanity,” the former vice president said. “Unchecked, it is going to actually bake this planet. This is not hyperbole. It’s real. And we have a moral obligation.”
“It’s going to create millions of jobs … We can’t be cavalier about the impact it’s going to have on how we’re going to transition to do all this,” Biden said of his plan on the podcast. “But I just think it’s a gigantic opportunity, a gigantic opportunity to create really good jobs.”
It has to be said, doubling down on a controversial issue looks decisive. Some people will give Biden points for his appearance of honesty on this issue.
On the other hand, I suspect Biden has made a classic political mistake. Promising to destroy fossil fuel jobs will play very well with many of Biden’s core supporters. But Biden already has their vote, strategically there is no need to impress motivated core supporters.
Biden’s threat to destroy oil jobs and, by implication, drive up the price of gasoline risks alienating swing voters and undecideds. And for oil workers and people whose jobs depend on fossil fuel, they now have a really good reason to make it to the polling booth on election day, and vote for Trump.
Other elections where leaders have played the climate card offer little guidance. Australia’s Bill Shorten and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern both tried to win on a platform of hardline commitment to climate action. Australia’s Bill Shorten failed spectacularly, lost an election many described as “unlosable”. New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern won an increased share of the vote.
Australia has a much larger oil, gas and coal industry than New Zealand.
There was never a genuine opportunity for Biden to walk back his promise to destroy jobs, after Biden made such a clear announcement during the Presidential Debate. My personal view, I suspect the firm Democrat commitment to job destruction will contribute significantly to a Trump victory.
72 thoughts on “Joe Biden: Climate Change will “actually bake this planet””
Climate change will happen naturally as it always has without MME. Joe Biden is parroting the UN IPCC’s junk science, based on the faulty idea that CO2 drives the climate when it’s always been the sun.
https://i.postimg.cc/9MkD2b33/Sun-powered-Climate-Extremes-2019-09-02.jpg
yes, but it will also happen additionally from human produced CO2… that now being the main driver of climate, over and above natural drivers.
I don’t see how you can explain this without climate change:
https://forum.arctic-sea-ice.net/index.php?action=dlattach;topic=2975.0;attach=289723;image
Great example of how you (and most alarmists) try to use imprecise language and end up only confusing yourselves.
You point to an example of “climate change” and then assert that it was caused by (…..wait for it….) CLIMATE CHANGE!
Circular reasoning at its worst.
The explanation is likely similar to that for the Medieval and/or Roman Warm Periods. Unfortunately, no one took those measurements back then; though “climate change” was no doubt the cause. Human produced CO2? Not so much.
Even if you buy into the scam, natural Drivers would have to be at least as strong as CO2 to create the 18 year long pause.
griff, sea ice extent is forced naturally. CO2 isn’t warming the ocean or melting the ice.
Sea ice extent is governed by long-term ocean warming/cooling originating in the tropics.
https://i.postimg.cc/zBmD5Q78/Nino34-vs-Sea-Ice-Extent.jpg
https://i.postimg.cc/fbYBxfp7/30y-SST3-v-30-i-MEI.jpg
Long-term ocean warming is driven by higher solar activity as indicated in my first post link.
ML CO2 is measuring outgassing that is a by-product of the solar warmed ocean. MME mixes with natural CO2 and greens the earth and sinks in the ocean together.
CO2 provides no warming to the ocean where it originates, ie no feedback to the ocean. The 12m change in ML CO2 lags by 5 months the 12m change in the ocean temperature above 25.6C.
https://i.postimg.cc/P57YxCQP/ML-CO2-is-driven-by-Outgassing.jpg
Since the troposphere follows the ocean by a few months, CO2 isn’t providing feedback to the atmosphere either, MME or natural. CO2 is not a driver of anything except madness in the minds of climateers and politicians. Don’t get mad over CO2 griff. We need all the greening we can get from it; CO2 is very much net beneficial, natural and MM.
Speaking of explaining things, griff, how come the Arctic isn’t completely ice-free now? That was predicted to happen by 2013, or 2014, or 2015, or 2016, or 2018.
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions
And it was ice free for extended periods earlier in this interglacial.
No presidential candidate has ever won, or even run, by promising to destroy the economy, freedom, jobs and the country. If the MSM confuses enough voters to push this idiot over the finish line, the entire MSM should be prosecuted for treason.
Biden for sure is engaged in criminal activity but is the MSM also for not reporting on it or for spinning a narrative?
The “MSM” are my sworn enemy.
Off topic:
US Senate seeks censorship stories
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/share-your-censorship-story
Sen Blackburn heads the Big Tech Taskforce investigating censorship by Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube, etc. They need lots of evidence so send her your stories. You need not be US citizens or residents. This is a worldwide issue.
Blackburn says “These companies are not the arbiters of truth, but they have been censoring information as if they are.”
Spread the word!
David
Thanks!
avid: Have you come upon Ty & Charlene Bollinger?
Search for ‘TTAC’ or ‘TTAV’
Find them if you can coz the mails they’ resending me sound horrific it even partly true
Biden’s plan WILL bake the planet
The only thing preventing the Earth from baking now are dimming SO2 aerosol emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Remove them, and temperatures will soar.
Why did this not happen last time CO2 levels were much higher than today?
Pity the American voter, having to choose between two evils. They lose no matter which one wins.
“President Trump was investigated for what Hillary did, impeached for what Biden did, blamed for what China did and now being attacked for mentioning what Hunter did.”
Elucidate Trump’s evil.
Um, Trump is far far from pure evil. In fact he is about 180 from evil. 56% according to gallup say they are better off today than 4yrs ago…IN SPITE OF the COFlu. I am included in that 56%.
Mr. Richard: Thank you so much for your pity, but we had to choose, twice, between Barry Sotero and two guys who thought it evil to identify the opposition. We got through that, we got this. Save your overwrought emotion for people stuck in dem-run cities.
I didn’t think Trump got as much mileage out of this as he could have.
He called the Paris accord unfair to the US without explaining why. The US would be required to send billions to third world countries whose corrupt dictators likely would squander it, and China, India, Russia and many others would have to do nothing for decades.
On the millions of jobs Biden claims to be able to created with renewables, someone ought to point out that its true. It’s part of why energy costs, per Obama would sky rocket, and for every job gained, 10 lost due to entire industries leaving the country.
No, no! I’m starting to see how Biden is thinking. Probably billions of jobs would have to be created if we ban fossil fuels.
Let me just mention one example— instead of cutting the grass on a football field with one guy on a riding mower, we could hire 300 people to line up across the length of the field and slowly move across trimming the grass with scissors and collecting the trimmings in a bag. That’s a 30,000% increase in employment! Plus, it will probably still take longer to finish the job than with the mower. So even more people will need to be hired for the other groundskeeping tasks.
Sure, sure someone will say to use push mowers and only 10 people. Why do you want to destroy good-paying American jobs?
At least Biden is not calling fossil fuel industry employees deplorables (Hillary) or saying any voter who disagrees has their head in the sand (Pres. Obama). But in their own way they are trying to maximize political word plays with donor groups. That means none of them actually think, they only follow the consultant-driven bouncing money ball in search of the golden thrown of power and over reach for even more riches. The internal perception of a “can’t lose” slogan campaign drives them ever onward. And if you benefit some friends of the Party with their fake companies no one will notice among the tidal wave of taxpayer spending. When does the Hunter Biden Renewables Co. get funding?
Will Biden’s “friend’s” still cling to him in light of the revelations of pedophilia, incest and corruption?
“Will Biden’s “friend’s” still cling to him in light of the revelations of pedophilia, incest and corruption?”
As do Trumps after revelations of fraud, adultery and sexual assault. It is a funny world this American politics.
Yes, the claims of sexual assault on Trump are fraud. I hope you don’t equate statutory rape with adultery.
Biden did call a number of voters “chumps” the other day…
“Climate change is the existential threat to humanity…” Unchecked, it is going to actually bake this planet. This is not hyperbole. It’s real.”
C’mon, man!!! You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier!
Don’t you just love how these politicians just say things, and we are all suppose to just accept it as true. It becomes double dog dare you true when they follow up some fantabulous proclamation with “this is not hyperbole. This despite the fact that they said something contradictory last week and we are suppose to just write over, in our mind, yesterdays proclamations with todays revelation.
Now with Biden we could maybe chalk it up to his early stages of dementia but we all know that he and the rest of these lying dogface pony soldier politicians have been pulling these verbal switcheroos since the media began running cover for them beginning back during the Clinton Administration. Good God I disdain these slithering swamp creatures.
Perhaps he is confused by Baked Alaska.
Never mind “baked”, what if someone told Biden that the Earth’s was about to “microwaved” by a rogue pulsar?
On being told such a thing, I’ll bet he’d immediately grab his own wrist, to check and make sure his own “pulsar” was still there..
Common.
Is not rocket science.
This guy is completely desperate.
He will do and say anything and everything he has to or being told to.
He is no fool, and he is there as a democrats candidate for presidency, as he happens to have no choice.
Contrary to Kamala Harris, which has become the Queen of fools in democrats politics,
snatching the crown from the King Sanders.
The democrats politburo, aka the deep state in USA, have decided for these two clowns to be there, as there is no chance in hell or earth that a democrat candidate wins the presidency in the 2020 USA election.
Only fools will believe otherwise.
cheers
We can only hope that enough individuals realize the truth that there is no climate crisis and that so-called renewable energy is no better than and probably much worse than conventional energy sources.
A harder than average winter can’t come fast enough.
The Australia New Zealand comparison is not valid. The Australian election was before Covid and the New Zealand election after Covid. Jacinda’s win will go down in history as the Covid election in which the electorate was overwhelmed by 24/ 7 media coverage by Jacinda to the exclusion of all other parties and a total lack of any policy offerings. You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time as she will find out when her Governments continuing lack of positive performance for the poor and middle class comes to account in 3 years time.
Socialism never has worked to the benefit of the middle class and poor. Capitalism isn’t perfect but it is why we are driving BMW’s, Toyota’s and not broken down Socialist Lada’s. Remember why the Berlin Wall feel it was people trying to escape socialism for a better life under capitalism , when will we learn!
Under capitalism, rich people have almost no money in their “treasure chest” because bankers used it and reinvested in the economy in exchange for a monthly IOU called a bank statement. Under communism, rich people have no money in their “treasure chest” because politicians have confiscated it and spent it all in exchange for army weaponry.
Biden’s threat to destroy oil jobs and, by implication, drive up the price of gasoline
And thus driving up the cost of everything manufactured and/or transported by fossil fuel derived energy.
It’s pretty unbelievable that we let people get away with saying this stuff without laughing them out of the room.
12 years left to save the earth.
Bake the earth.
The number one issue facing humanity.
We have to transition away from fossil fuels, or else!
‘Catastrophic’ warming.
Such ridiculous claims from people who want to be our leaders.
10 years now Chris
Time flies when the world is ending
The power of dark money colors a lot of talk.
“a path to zero carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035…”
That’s as unlikely and as impossible as saying he’ll send a spaceship to Andromeda Galaxy by 2035.
Joey, what have you done personally to stop any global warming? Did you object to Hunter working with hydrocarbon energy co.s in Ukraine and China? Why do you fly on private jets? Why do you and Barack have so many large private homes? Joey, aren’t you just claiming that there will be DIRE scary consequences if you are not elected? And Joey….about those children on the border allegedly lost from their parents…what have you done personally to help them? Nothing? I thought so.
It’s their hypocrisy which is why I don’t trust climate alarmists. If they really believe climate change is a dire threat to the planet- they really would change their lifestyle, drastically. If their actions drive up the cost of living- the rich won’t feel it at all.
“Socialism never has worked to the benefit of the middle class and poor.”
Seems to be working very well in Scandinavian countries.
https://www.thelocal.dk/20151101/danish-pm-in-us-denmark-is-not-socialist
…”I know that some people in the US associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. Therefore I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy,” [Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke] Rasmussen said.
“The Nordic model is an expanded welfare state which provides a high level of security for its citizens, but it is also a successful market economy with much freedom to pursue your dreams and live your life as you wish,” he added…
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/if-sweden-left-the-eu-and-joined-the-us-it-would-be-the-poorest-u-s-state-below-even-mississippi/
“…If Sweden left the EU and joined the U.S. we would be the poorest state of America. Using fixed prices and purchasing power parity adjusted data, the median household income in Sweden in the late 1990s was the equivalent of $26,800 compared with a median of $39,400 for U.S. households – before taxes. And then we should remember that Sweden has the world´s highest taxes.
The Swedish Research Institute of Trade, which conducted the study, underlined that African Americans, who have the lowest income in the United States, now have a higher standard of living than an ordinary Swedish household…”
Biden is talking absolute tosh. Temperature of this planet is exactly as it should be. He should learn about what is going on in our closer or the more distant neighbourhood
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/system/resources/detail_files/681_ptemp.jpg
When does the first round of the carbon tax start Joe? We know it’s the new revenue source for the Party like the first income tax and the first sales tax for states. A little honesty would help.
“It’s going to create millions of jobs…”
While it destroy tens of millions of jobs.
I am perplexed by this US election. The polls show Biden strongly ahead, but everything else I can find points the other way. The usual indicators, boards outside houses, the enthusiasm index, contacts by party volunteers, feelings of economic well-being, all suggest Trump doing better than Biden. The only other thing for Biden was that he got more people tuning in to his ‘chat’ than Trump.
Campaign contributions are even, which considering Wall Street is so pro-Biden doesn’t look good for him.
Half bake or bake and shake the planet?
Joe has good reason to be concerned it has already baked his brain.
You beat me with your comment 😀
Thanks, Splitdog Homee, you beat me to Biden being baked.
Regards,
Bob
No Joe. It is not hyperbole. It is not even that. Some things just aren’t even wrong.
Who was it who said something like: Your theory isn’t right, in fact it’s so bad it’s not even wrong?
I’d like to ask him: If it is that dire how will you get China to stop their ongoing construction projects on more than 60 new coal fired power plants? If we get net zero by 2050 and we are alone in that effort will we still all die?
…good reason to make it to the polling booth on election day, and vote for Trump….
Democrats are running ads to vote early. Why do you suppose that it is? Here’s what you mail in when you vote absentee:
https://i.postimg.cc/HLq2jp9F/image.png
Voting early may be a little different, I’ll have to check it out.
Regardless how “baked” that Earth becomes, it will never be as damaged as Joe’s brain.
Fools intend to rearrange the world industrial and civil society based upon something about which they have been totally deceived. Only a fool would want to do this when the fool clearly understands nothing about the subject.
“Follow the science” they say with pervasive ignorance and dishonor.
Eric
“My personal view, I suspect the firm Democrat commitment to job destruction will contribute significantly to a Trump victory.”
You seem like a reasonable bloke ( a gentleman). I would be happy to put a small wager on you being wrong. I think there are almost no swing voters now so it matters not what anyone says from here on in.
With his 47 years of government jobs joe is a perfect example of the types of government folks who broke all of their promises to the American Indians and assisted their population decline from an estimated 10,000,000 in 1800 to 500,000 by 1900. Given the opportunity he will do the same to us today.
Speaking of cookery, Biden is crackers about climate and on energy, and if elected the US will be in a pickle, and our goose will be cooked. With a Biden/Harris presidency, you can stick a fork in America, we’re done.
Biden wouldn’t make that statement unless the election is already in the bag.
Postal vote anyone?
Wasn’t there a millions+ survey of people all around the world done by the UN that showed that they rated climate change / global warming LAST of 16 or so major concerns about life challenges?
(I can’t find the link)
“Climate change has fueled record-setting wildfires in the U.S. West…”
I thought climate change was global. Why is it only affecting the U.S. West? Wildfires worldwide have actually decreased in recent years. So, on a worldwide basis, climate change is causing fewer wildfires. But you can’t look at it that way because it isn’t scary. Only the scary results of climate change can be reported to support fearmongering.
Eric
Labor did not win the NZ election based on climate change issues. All new Zealand parties support the same action. Your comments are simplistic to suit your bias.
May I suggest you do a little research.
Earliest heaviest snowfall ever here in MN. Hardly baking. Dammit I detest these pathetic leftists and all their followers. Unfortunately that includes people I know.
Joe Biden bragged Saturday about having the most extensive voter fraud organization in history.
You can either MUST conclude he is:
1) telling the truth, or
2) he misspoke and his dementia is getting worse.
You can’t have it both ways.
Watch this unedited video clip and decide for yourself:
Hey, Emma Newburger,
As the fourth bullet in your article that is boxed in the above WUWT article, you state: “Climate change has fueled record-setting wildfires in the U.S. West and one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons this year.”
Do you have any facts—any smidgen of facts at all—to support that wildfire claim?
For example, most intelligent people would know that fires result from three basic, necessary factors that must coexist: a fuel, a supply of oxygen to react (“combust”) with the fuel, and a temperature hot enough to initiate combustion. Which of these factors do you specifically conclude originates with “climate change”?
— did climate change alone increase the amount of foliage that the fires feed on?
— did climate change alone increase the amount of oxygen that the fires feed on?
— did climate change alone create the flames or sparks that were necessary to start the 46,000-plus wild fires that have occurred in North America as of October 23, 2020 (see https://disasterphilanthropy.org/disaster/2020-california-wildfires/#:~:text=NIFC%20reports%20that%20as%20of,the%2010%2Dyear%2Daverage. )?
Of course, these questions are based on fundamental science, and therefore I most certainly don’t presume that you would know the answer to my question, let alone be willing to respond objectively to such.
Liers cheats amd theives
