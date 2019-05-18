Climate issue rejected – Historic landslide win in Australia after Labor loses ‘unlosable’ election

Given the rejection, this may be the last Australian election where “climate” is used as a key issue.
From CNN:
Australia’s Liberal National coalition government under Prime Minister Scott Morrison has won a historic victory, taking his party for a third term in government against all expectations.It is still unknown if Morrison will form a majority or minority government, but swings to the coalition across large Australian states, especially Queensland, have ensured he will remain prime minister.
In a triumphant speech Saturday night, Morrison said he had “always believed in miracles.””And tonight we’ve been delivered another one,” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney who chanted Morrison’s nickname “ScoMo.”
After losing an election which many analysts described as “unlosable,” Labor leader Bill Shorten conceded and announced he would be stepping down as head of the party.
From Al Jazeera:
Climate change to be decisive issue in Australian election
Energy and global warming debates have dominated Australia’s election campaign, with many voters calling for change.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s centre-right Liberal-National Coalition is seeking a third-straight term in power, but polls have shown Bill Shorten’s opposition Labor Party clinging to a narrow lead. The left-wing Greens Party is expected to remain the third force in the country’s politics.
“Australia doesn’t solve climate change by itself,” Morrison insisted last week during the final party leaders’ election campaign debate.
“It actually does its bit in concert with other countries.
But Australia is one of the world’s largest per capita emitters – producing some 1.3 percent of global carbon emissions in 2017 with only 0.3 of the world’s population.
“Climate change is shaping up to be a number one issue in this federal election,” said Kelly Albion, the head of campaigns at the Australian Youth Climate Coalition, attributing this to “young people as a moral voice for action on the greatest issue facing our generation”.
From CNBC:
Climate change set to be major issue in Australian election
CNBC’s Will Koulouris reports from Longreach, Australia.
Looks like voters have rejected “climate change” as an important election issue, much like we’ve seen in the USA with the election of Donald Trump in 2016, who promised and delivered on exiting the Paris Climate Accord.
18 thoughts on “Climate issue rejected – Historic landslide win in Australia after Labor loses ‘unlosable’ election”
Climate change seems to be an issue that draws more campaign contributions than votes. Hillary Clinton ran on that, and so far, most of the 24 announced Democratic candidates are running on a Green platform.
Hopefully, they will have the same electoral fate as Clinton and Shorten.
I don’t think there is any doubt that this election was mostly about climate, and Australian voters resoundingly rejected the Labor position on their onerous position of CAGW and CO2. Let’s hope this turns into a majority win for the center right ‘Liberal’ Gov’t and is a reminder for voters in the upcoming EU, Canada and USA elections about the absurdity of any ‘climate emergency’. Hopefully this is the last gasp rejection of current climate science in Australia, which has sadly turned so corrupt.
None of those reports say it was a “landslide win”. It can hardly be so if it is uncertain whether the government has a majority.
Tony Abbott lost his seat to an independent specifically campaigning on climate.
I think its fair to say climate wasn’t a priority. The most memorable advertisements were PM Scott Morrison warning he had just returned the government to fiscal surplus and that electing labor would ruin all his efforts.
Abbott was the victim of a concentrated effort to get him out, lots of dirty campaigning and an absolute deluge of cash from rich greens to his opponent.
“I think its fair to say climate wasn’t a priority. “
But the headline says – “climate issue rejected”.
Congratulations to the Aussies, who have demonstrated again that they are not persuaded to follow the destructive course of socialism. Unlike our New Zealand, where we have an acknowledged communist supposedly heading the country but unable or unwilling to carry out her duties as our Prime Minister. Her business experience is limited to flipping burgers in a takeaway joint, but meanwhile is the star attraction at yet another Paris talkfest. Unbelievable – except in New Zealand!
This is tremendous news, Anthony. Congratulations to the people of Australia for punishing those who would reduce your liberties and ruin your economy in the name of this chimera called “climate change.”
We are going to have to do the same thing to the Democrats in our country, who listen to no one but their own elites and radical advisers.
Listen to 2GB radio. The overnight host is Alex Jones, no, NOT that Alex Jones. They are covering the results.
Yuk, Yuk, Yuk……..
Poor snowflakes.
Well done Aus.
Perhaps wealth redistribution and heavy-handed climate change legislation are not the winners the left has deluded themselves into believing.
Ha, the climate changers were WRONG………….again.
This was a great victory over Evil, over lies, over The Elite. A victory for common sense and science over fiction and myth.
Well done lads -er- blokes -er- Aussies!!
Our green friends are going hungry every year. Help burn the messes Mother Nature left spoiling the land and under the seas. Put the carbon our green neighbours need back into the air for them to breathe.
Finally, Australia provides hope that sanity will prevail eventually.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha….and do on
I’m in Australia, I live in beautiful, marvellous, delightful Queensland and we booted that Leftist bottom feeder to the gutter!!! Yippee, a proud day!!!
Let us wait until the dust has settled. Promises won’t butter bread, whatever else they do.