Peak Covid? Self Isolating Students Advised to Wait In Their Rooms if they Hear a Fire Alarm

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to the BBC, University of York in Britain advised students who are self isolating because of Covid-19 to wait in their rooms for a minute if they hear a fire alarm, to minimise the risk of healthy people being infected as they flee the burning building.

Covid: York self-isolating students told ‘wait behind in fire’

Students self-isolating at the University of York have been told to wait in their room in the event of a fire and let others out first.

The university’s Health and Safety Services told students to wait for a minute before leaving “to allow non-isolating individuals to exit”.

In total 288 staff and students at the university have tested positive for coronavirus.

The university said it had since “updated and changed” its guidance.

However, it has not yet made it clear if the advice to self-isolating students is still applicable.

…