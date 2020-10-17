Peak Covid? Self Isolating Students Advised to Wait In Their Rooms if they Hear a Fire Alarm

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; According to the BBC, University of York in Britain advised students who are self isolating because of Covid-19 to wait in their rooms for a minute if they hear a fire alarm, to minimise the risk of healthy people being infected as they flee the burning building.
Covid: York self-isolating students told ‘wait behind in fire’
Students self-isolating at the University of York have been told to wait in their room in the event of a fire and let others out first.
The university’s Health and Safety Services told students to wait for a minute before leaving “to allow non-isolating individuals to exit”.
In total 288 staff and students at the university have tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said it had since “updated and changed” its guidance.
However, it has not yet made it clear if the advice to self-isolating students is still applicable.
I’m personally deeply concerned about Covid-19, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this nasty virus. But compared to the risk to life of lingering in a burning building? Seriously University of York, grow a sense of proportion – you shouldn’t have had to be told that this is a stupid idea.
Good grief it’s New York, only this time young people die by fire.
Add them to the list of people dying from Covid-19 !!
The university administration probably assumed when you have SARS-CoV-2 then you are bound to contract COVID-19, your days are numbered and you just as well can surrender right away. /SARC
On the other hand, if they only have to wait 60 seconds, it will probably not make much of a difference.
In the end they can always spread the virus when arriving to the muster stations.
Maybe they were hoping the extra minute would ill the virus.
Has anyone on the Left ever heard of the concept of “relative harm”?
In times of stress especially, one might not have a good sense of time, to know when a minute is up, so just sing the Birthday Song 6 times thru and you should be good to go.
Considering that the student age group has almost a zero death rate from COVID, this is the exact opposite of logic. Then again, the Nazis were right on one thing-“Make the lie big, make it simple, repeat it frequently and people will come to believe it.”
A lie that is the exact opposite of the truth gets under the radar. Propaganda.
Statistically, the way they should be looking at it, for all intents and purposes, if you ain’t got some other condition, it is zero
These folks seem stupid but, if we’re being fair, the vast majority of humanity are really bad at evaluating risk.
They need to update their sage advice to include:
Encourage deep inhalations and exhalations of CO-laden, formaldehyde-laden and other combustion hot gasses in the smoke will help inactivate any virus in the air. Breath deep. Problem solved.
This is similar to the craziness of the Australian road rule that a vehicle can cross unbroken white lines, even though they are there because it would be dangerous to do so, if passing a cyclist.
The fool that calls them idiots is no drongo
Modern academia in a nutshell.
Close the shithole!
A University education could make a real difference to the rest of your life.
The thing is, they don’t care which way you die, just die already.
I’m a little behind here, but how was the two-week isolation rule founded? As in, after two weeks of testing positive you cease to be contagious.
I think that the original idea behind the lockdowns in France and the UK was that, if everyone locked down for two weeks, then everyone who had been infected would cease to be contagious and the virus would have been contained. Well, that didn’t work.
Incidentally, the website to read if you’re interested in these issues is Lockdown Skeptics (via Google.) It’s a British site, but most of its reporting on the pandemic is applicable to all countries.
Total miles driven per year in US = 3.22E12
Total traffic accident deaths per year in US = 40,000
Risk of death from driving 1 mile = 40E3/3.22E12 = 1.24E-8
deaths of <65 yr old from covid = 42069
US population <65 yr old = 274,181,260
fraction of <65 dying from covid = 42069/274,181,260 = 0.000153435
risk of dying of covid for <65 yr old in US is equivalent to traveling 1.53435E-4 / 1.24E-8 = 12374 mi.
Swedish research has found from blood donations from 2019 that there was a 30% rate of T cell immunity to the virus
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/why-covid-herd-immunity-could-be-twice-as-high-as-first-thought/ar-BB16cYvL
Finland very low death rate too, a few hundred, and not a major amount of hospitalizations relatively speaking
I wonder if there’s a thing to being here in the bloody freezing every winter and getting bathed in other corona viruses every winter pre 2020