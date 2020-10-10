Study: Covid-19 Infection Briefly Alleviates Chronic Pain

Coronavirus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Rajesh Khanna, a University of Arizona professor of pharmacology who specializes in researching pain and pain treatments, has discovered that a Covid-19 viral spike protein appears to block pain signals caused by inflammation. Rajesh has received multiple reports from people who suffer from chronic pain conditions stating that while they were infected, they didn’t experience any pain.

UA scientists study theory that the coronavirus may briefly block pain, masking illness Amanda Morris

Arizona Republic

Oct 5 2020 For all its deadly effects, the novel coronavirus may actually have one unexpected side effect. … By attaching to this receptor, called the neuropilin-1 receptor, the virus seems to decrease or stop pain entirely, according to the study’s lead researcher, Rajesh Khanna. “The pathway for pain is shut off,” Khanna said. … He has received dozens of anecdotal emails since his study published from patients who had chronic pain conditions before getting sick. “Then they got COVID and now their pain is gone,” he said. “I fully acknowledge that these are anecdotes … but it’s a recurrent theme. It’s mind boggling!” … Read more: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-science/2020/10/05/scientists-say-coronavirus-may-block-pain-receptors-some-people/3593138001/

Professor Khanna’s study is available here.

Professor Khanna thinks this potent pain masking effect might be an evolutionary adaption. It could allow the infectious to carry on with their normal lives, blocking awareness that they are sick.

Thanks to Professor Khanna’s research, It seems likely that doctors may soon have a potent new pain medication in their arsenal, to help improve the lives of people who suffer from debilitating chronic pain.

