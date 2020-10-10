Study: “mitigation costs of limiting global warming … are higher than … avoided damages this century”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a new PLOS One study, efforts to mitigate global warming will not yield a net economic benefit until the next century.
The abstract of the study;
Approximate calculations of the net economic impact of global warming mitigation targets under heightened damage estimates
Efforts to mitigate global warming are often justified through calculations of the economic damages that may occur absent mitigation. The earliest such damage estimates were speculative mathematical representations, but some more recent studies provide empirical estimates of damages on economic growth that accumulate over time and result in larger damages than those estimated previously. These heightened damage estimates have been used to suggest that limiting global warming this century to 1.5 °C avoids tens of trillions of 2010 US$ in damage to gross world product relative to limiting global warming to 2.0 °C. However, in order to estimate the net effect on gross world product, mitigation costs associated with decarbonizing the world’s energy systems must be subtracted from the benefits of avoided damages. Here, we follow previous work to parameterize the aforementioned heightened damage estimates into a schematic global climate-economy model (DICE) so that they can be weighed against mainstream estimates of mitigation costs in a unified framework. We investigate the net effect of mitigation on gross world product through finite time horizons under a spectrum of exogenously defined levels of mitigation stringency. We find that even under heightened damage estimates, the additional mitigation costs of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C (relative to 2.0 °C) are higher than the additional avoided damages this century under most parameter combinations considered. Specifically, using our central parameter values, limiting global warming to 1.5 °C results in a net loss of gross world product of roughly forty trillion US$ relative to 2 °C and achieving either 1.5 °C or 2.0 °C require a net sacrifice of gross world product, relative to a no-mitigation case, though 2100 with a 3%/year discount rate. However, the benefits of more stringent mitigation accumulate over time and our calculations indicate that stabilizing warming at 1.5 °C or 2.0 °C by 2100 would eventually confer net benefits of thousands of trillions of US$ in gross world product by 2300. The results emphasize the temporal asymmetry between the costs of mitigation and benefits of avoided damages from climate change and thus the long timeframe for which climate change mitigation investment pays off.Read more: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0239520
The authors used a discount factor of 3%, which IMO is reasonable; 3% compares favourably with yardstick rates such as long term US treasury yields, and neatly sidesteps a common criticism of climate action cost benefit projections.
The main takeaway is, even using fairly extreme climate damage projections, the sums just don’t add up – the cost of climate action exceeds any reasonable projected benefit this century.
What about the next century? Frankly they can take care of their own problems. The infamous great horse manure crisis of 1894 demonstrates how pointless it is to worry about the problems of the distant future.
Our ancestors in the late 1800s produced economic models which demonstrated that by the mid 20th century, the major cities of the world would be buried under mountains of horse manure. Their models were mathematically consistent; what they overlooked was the rise of the automobile.
But think of the great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren! Destroy the economy now for their sake!
Oh, wait, we’re already doing that with free COVID-19 scare, it’s ok….
I, and I expect many others, will counter that our ancestors of the late 1800’s were indeed not wrong. We ARE today still being buried under mountains of horse manure.
Fair point 🙂
I just have a question (and have had it for a while): long before the invention (and deployment) of the mechanical engines in London, back around the Turn of the 19th Century (Regency Period), when London was just beginning to install modern conveniences such as water closets, indoor plumbing (so the housemaid wouldn’t have to haul cans of water up the back stair for My Lady’s bath, etc.), and the common method of transportation was horsedrawn vehicles of all sorts from two-wheeled gigs and one-horse jarveys (cabs), to 4-wheeled curricles and carriages with full teams up to four horses, how come this ocean of horse poop wasn’t a problem?
Was there some miracle that just made it go POOF! in the night? Just askin’, because it never seems to be a problem in Regency romances and no one wants her favorite novels spoiled with mundane stuff like horse doots on the cobblestones.
I mean, after all, gas lighting was extremely new and the rising middle class could afford it and went for it like kids going after ice cream, but the reality of poo on the pavement is still there.
A lot of sh*t ended up in the Themes.
From around that time in NYC:
“The main takeaway is… the cost of climate action exceeds any reasonable projected benefit this century.”
Rubbish, thats just your blinkered opinion, not the author’s. They give such a long list of caveats in their conclusion to make any such “takeaway” blatant nonsense.
The only variable they consider is World Gross product, and so ignore ” intangible natural capital like biodiversity…”
Let alone: “a larger reduction in the strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation [83], a greater amount of ocean acidification [84], increased probability of an ice-free arctic [85], increased frequency of category 4 and 5 tropical cyclones [86], increased habitat loss for insects, vertebrates and plants [87], and increased susceptibility for malaria transmission [88], among many others [10].
Btw I thought we despised 100% modelling here… oh I see, only if it refutes what we believe.
I don’t agree with the premise that global warming is harmful Loydo so from my perspective the entire exercise is a bit of a joke.
But it is funny that even modellers who accept alarmist predictions are struggling to make the economic case for climate action.
“a larger reduction in the strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation”
You mean the NATURAL cycle
” a greater amount of ocean acidification “
NO EVIDENCE that is happening.. calling a tiny drop in pH value “acidification” is a scientific farce.
” increased probability of an ice-free arctic”
You mean back to the NORMAL for the Holocene after than LIA anomaly?
Unfortunately AMO will cause more Arctic sea ice over the next couple of decades.
“increased frequency of category 4 and 5 tropical cyclones”
NOT happening. even the IPCC say that.
“increased habitat loss for insects, vertebrates and plants”
World is GREENING.. warming produces MORE habitat.
and increased susceptibility for malaria transmission
because of the blocking of the use of DDT.
And NONE of this has ANYTHING to do with human released CO2.
You KNOW that as a fact.
Why copy paste a load of ARRANT NONSENSE, Loy…. makes you look even more like a moronic idiot.
1… Do you have any empirical scientific evidence for warming by atmospheric CO2?
2… In what ways has the global climate changed in the last 50 years , that can be SCIENTIFICALLY proven to be of human causation?
The benefits of additional warming are in the $trillions including increased ag productivity and less cold weather expenses such as heating. Those benefits would be lost if any money is spent on “decarbonizing the world”, assuming such measures would work to chill the planet. If they don’t, then all those “mitigation” $trillions would be money down a rat hole anyway.
I first encountered the term ceteris paribus in an economics course. It’s about what happens when you do something and nothing else changes.
If you’re experimenting, you change one variable at a time, otherwise you end up with an intractable muddled mess.
The problem with ceteris paribus is that all kinds of things change especially over a 180 year period. The ramifications of today’s technology would have been unimaginable in 1840. Jules Verne was 12 years old then. He imagined all kinds of things but he could not tell you how they would affect today’s economy.
I guarantee that big things will change over the next 180 years. OMG. If economists were some kind of profession like doctors, lawyers, and engineers, you could sue them for malpractice for putting a dollar value on anything at all 180 years from now.
Economists are not professionals but they play them on TV … or something like that.
“Frankly they can take care of their own problems.”
The effects of our CO2 pollution will last 10s of thousands of years.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-008-9413-1
Their problems include our ignorance and blinding greed.
The whole concept that we can limit atmospheric CO2 by reducing our emissions is based on the false assumption that the emissions cause the rise in atmospheric CO2. If we don’t control the atmospheric CO2, and we don’t, any money or effort spent to mitigate emissions is wasted and produces no benefits to the GDP or the climate. Guessing at when the cost to mitigate starts to pay off is akin to computing when flood insurance in Great Falls will pay out if I will cause Canyon Ferry Dam to overflow by leaving my hose running.