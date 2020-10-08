The Guardian: “Intensive farming worldwide threatens Paris climate accord …”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Guardian, agricultural fixation on providing high yield affordable food, instead of paying more attention to GHG emissions associated with farming, is endangering the Paris Climate Accord.
Intensive farming worldwide threatens Paris climate accord, report says
Rising emissions of nitrous oxide from farming are putting world on track to exceed 2C heating
Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Thu 8 Oct 2020 02.13 AEDT
The spread of intensive farming is threatening to jeopardise the world’s chances of meeting the terms of the Paris agreement on the climate crisis, as the increasing use of artificial fertiliser and growing populations of livestock are raising the concentration of a key greenhouse gas to levels far beyond those seen naturally.
Nitrous oxide is given off by the overuse of artificial fertilisers, and by organic sources such as animal manure, and has a heating effect 300 times that of carbon dioxide. Levels of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere are 20% higher than in pre-industrial times, with most of that increase coming from farming.
Emissions of nitrous oxide are growing at a rate of 1.4% a year, outstripping the forecasts of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and left untrammelled would put the world on track to exceed the 2C warming limit set under the Paris agreement, according to a paper published in the journal Nature.Emissions from 13 dairy firms match those of entire UK, says reportRead more
Hanqin Tian, a professor at Auburn University in the US and lead author of the study, said: “The dominant driver of the increase comes from agriculture and the growing demand for food and feed for animals will further increase global nitrous oxide emissions. There is a conflict between the way we are feeding people, and stabilising the climate.”
…
“We have the tools to reduce this problem,” said Parvadha Suntharalingam of the University of East Anglia, the co-author of the paper. “This is not insurmountable. But these practices need to be adopted more widely. We don’t have to sacrifice production, just make sure it is managed more carefully.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/oct/07/intensive-farming-worldwide-threatens-paris-climate-accord-report-says
The World Health Organization estimates 820 million people are medically malnourished.
Now finally, after decades of slow progress, intensive farming is finally on the rise. Continued facilitation of the widespread unrestricted application of nitrate fertiliser could be all the world needs to do, to ensure every one of those 820 million people one day receives enough to eat.
I’ll leave it to your imagination what I think of heartless climate activists who would even consider interfering with the only process which has ever shown a hope of feeding the hungry.
7 thoughts on “The Guardian: “Intensive farming worldwide threatens Paris climate accord …””
So it’s more of the Guardians “let the poor starve/freeze to death in the name of CAGW” policy. Heartless sods
These people comfortably ensconced in the EU Commissariat, the UN and its departments and in the Grauniad too, for that matter, have no comprehension of the grinding poverty and hunger of agricultural areas of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. They do not care and are only obsessed with their idiotic CO2 ‘Global Warming’ fantasy notion. As far as the Grauniad is concerned the peasants can all eat the grass as long as their own virtue signaling is rewarded by vacuous applause from the mentally afflicted acolytes.
How dare the world’s rural poor want adequate amounts of food to eat! The lesser spotted snail of Outer Gargonia is under extreme environmental pressure. These intensive farming techniques must stop forthwith!
It’s no coincidence that the Guardian knows about nitrous oxide, the “laughing gas”. Shame they don’t know about CO2, the plant food. If there is a drought somewhere there is a flood somewhere else.
First they came for CO2….
“Levels of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere are 20% higher than in pre-industrial times” Hardly scary, and I am surprised it isnt far higher, it is also produced by cars. Perhaps its residency in the atmosphere isnt that long.
It’s more and more clear that the CAGW is nothing but a scam perpetrated by the Malthusians in order to achieve their goal :
– to cure the population.
Declaring that intensive farming is bad for the climate puts the light on a clear intention to increase death by starvation across the global population.
Paul Ralph Ehrlich : “The population bomb” is the foundation of the Neo-Malthusianism from which most of this madness comes.
The University of East Anglia is renowned for being the hotbed of the Climategate fraud and having a climate crisis attitude since. WRT Prince William’s and the much damaged Sir David Attenboro’ s plans to save the world; two modest ambitions need fulfilment. One – stop plastic flow from major Asian rivers. Two – get electricity to sub-Saharan Africa through coal-fired power stations. Easy