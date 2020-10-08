Climate change could mean fewer sunny days for hot regions banking on solar power

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY
While solar power is a leading form of renewable energy, new research suggests that changes to regional climates brought on by global warming could make areas currently considered ideal for solar power production less viable in the future.
Princeton-based researchers recently published in the journal Nature Communications the first study to assess the day-to-day reliability of solar energy under climate change. The team used satellite data and climate models to project how sunlight reaching the ground would be affected as warmer global temperatures alter the dynamics and consistency of Earth’s atmosphere.
Their study found that higher surface temperatures — and the resulting increase in the amount of moisture, aerosols and particulates in the atmosphere — may result in an overall decrease in solar radiation and an uptick in the number of cloudy days. Hot, arid regions such as the Middle East and the American Southwest — considered among the highest potential producers of solar energy — were most susceptible to greater fluctuations in sunlight, the researchers found.
“Our results could help in designing better solar power plants and optimizing storage while also avoiding the expansion of solar power capacity in areas where sunlight intermittency under future climate conditions may be too high to make solar reliable,” said corresponding author Amilcare Porporato, Princeton’s Thomas J. Wu ’94 Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Princeton Environmental Institute (PEI). The research was supported by the Carbon Mitigation Initiative based in PEI.
“To use an academic metaphor, in terms of solar power, semiarid places are now like students who get an A nearly every day,” Porporato said. “Now, climate change is disturbing the usual dynamics of the atmosphere and the regularity of the solar radiation reaching the planet’s surface. We tried to quantify how much more often those A’s could become B’s, or even C’s, as a result.”
Existing research on how solar energy will fare in this irregular future has largely focused on average levels of sunlight, said first author Jun Yin, a researcher at Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology who worked on the paper at Princeton as a postdoctoral research associate with Porporato.
“The novelty of our approach was to point out that in some places there is going to be more uncertainty in day-to-day variability,” Yin said. He and Porporato previously reported that climate models underestimate the cooling effect of the daily cloud cycle. They worked on the most recent paper with co-author Annalisa Molini, an associate professor of civil infrastructure and environmental engineering at Khalifa University in the United Arab Emirates.
The researchers’ findings were based on probabilistic calculations similar to those used to determine the risk of flooding or drought. The reduced reliability of solar energy is related to the increased variability of atmospheric moisture and aerosols in some arid regions. Higher temperatures hold more moisture and are more turbulent, which favors the formation of clouds and keeps particles in suspension longer, Porporato said.
“Then there is the issue of soils drying, which may be even more important,” Porporato said. As temperatures and atmospheric turbulence increase in arid regions such as the Middle East, dry soils potentially lead to greater amounts of dust and atmospheric aerosols that would diminish solar radiation. These trends are in fact already detectable in observations from climate-observation networks, Porporato said.
For the American Southwest, the researchers’ findings were less consistent. Some models showed more solar radiation and lower intermittency in the future, while others showed less solar radiation and higher intermittency. These results illustrate the challenge of trying to predict the reliability of solar energy in an uncertain future, Yin said.
“We hope that policymakers and people in the energy industry can take advantage of this information to more efficiently design and manage photovoltaic facilities,” Yin said.
“Our paper helps identify efficient solutions for different locations where intermittency could occur, but at an acceptable level,” he said. “A variety of technologies such as power storage, or power-operation policies such as smart curtailment, load shaping or geographical dispersion, are promising solutions.”
To follow up on their work, the researchers plan to examine climate persistency — specifically, the number of consecutive sunny or cloudy days — which is important for solar power. They also are exploring how clouds could affect the effectiveness of tree planting as a climate mitigation strategy. Trees absorb not only carbon dioxide but also solar energy, which would raise surface temperatures. A resulting increase in cloud coverage could change current estimates of how effective trees would be in reducing atmospheric carbon.
###
The paper, “Impacts of solar intermittency on future photovoltaic reliability,” was published Sept. 22 by Nature Communications. The work was supported by the USDA Agricultural Research Service (grant no. 58-6408-3-027); the National Science Foundation (grant nos. EAR-1331846, EAR-1316258 and FESD EAR-1338694); the PEI Carbon Mitigation Initiative; the National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant nos. 41877158 and 51739009); Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (grant no. 1441052001003); the Jiangsu distinguished faculty program; and the Khalifa University Competitive Internal Research Award (grant no. CIRA-2018-102).
11 thoughts on “Climate change could mean fewer sunny days for hot regions banking on solar power”
Uh…lower solar wind allows more cosmic ray forming clouds….I predict more clouds in the future from current Grand Solar Minimum.
“He and Porporato previously reported that climate models underestimate the cooling effect of the daily cloud cycle.”
You mean THIS paper on cloud cycles?
“While this model tuning does not seem to invalidate climate projections because of the limited DCC response to global warming, it may potentially increase the uncertainty of climate predictions.”
Well, ok. So, w.r.t. solar power, another source of tipping point pressure?
About 3 years ago my sister, on a farm in central NH, was approached by a salesman for solar power and asked for my advice. I told her to turn down the offer.
This past year she called to thank me profusely. An acquaintance on another farm nearby had gone for the offer and went 100% solar. They had just experienced 6 straight days of cloud cover and did not have enough electricity for their family of 4 to be able to shower.
Solar minimums, such as the one we have been entering, result in an increase in cosmic rays, and cosmic rays are instrumental in cloud formation, especially as you get further toward the poles. See S. Frederic Singer, “Unstoppable Global Warming,” for a more detailed explanation, plus http://www.spaceweather.com.
Tell your sister to tell that acquaintance not to worry . . . the next salesman coming down the road might just be offering a great deal on additional home electrical backup battery units. It’s all just a matter of money, like also needing a room add-on to accommodate those extra batteries.
Perfect textbook example of green energy spreading money through the economy and creating jobs
Sarc/
Peterw
You describe what will be the bait and switch at the world level
The thrust behind intermittent ruinable power scam is that breakthrough battery tech is very close
So to save the world we must invest trillions more NOW!!!! in ruinables and the coming battery revolution will solve the grid instability
When that revolution fails to show we will be stuck buying trillions in existing battery tech, destroying the world in the process as decision makers will be unable to admit they went the wrong way in the first place
Yes… climate change causes more clouds where its hot and greatly reduces the wattage of sunlight that penetrates deep enough into the atmosphere to heat the ground and CO2.
Lemme know when the authors figure that bit out.
There are no areas “ideal for solar power production”, unless such areas are defined by the availability of subsidies. Kind regards to all participants in the amazing WUWT. michael@michaeldarby.net
Solar power may be worse than we said because of climate change folks.
So, less clouds causes warming.
Warming induces evaporation and thus more clouds, and so, less sunny days.
Climate science’s FIRST rule :
– less clowns means less funny days.
There is a definite walking-back going on on global warming and renewables. We are seeing uncertainty being injected into both the warming expected and the suitability of wind, solar and biomass. More nice things are being said about nuclear. Mass extinction and tipping points are phasing out of the discussion.
The consensus community has tried to weather a continuing series of near knockout blows over the last two decades:
• 18+ year “Dreaded Pause”
• Climategate
• Frozen out expeditions to find GW in polar regions, including the last German Polarstern failure ‘rescued’ by use of Covid 19 fiction and followed by silence on bitter findings.
• polar bears multiplying (refusal to publish embarrassing survey)
• The surprise of the Great Global Greening of the planet and continuing bumper crops.
• record cold and snowy winters of the last few years – frozen sharks on New England beaches, rescue of hypothermic turtles in Gulf of Mexico.
•First high profile defections, Schellenberger, Michael Moores critical film, etc.
They have found themselves half-heartedly and embarrassingly trying to put over global warming worse-than-we-thought explanations for record cold events. Snow in the Mid East, South Africa…
This is the whimper, there will be no bang.