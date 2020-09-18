Wildfires offsetting California’s expensive cap-and-trade emissions cuts

California’s failure to manage its forests so as to limit wildfires offset much if not all of the state’s expensive efforts to reduce its greenhouse emissions. Three charts from the California government and some back-of-the-envelope calculations indicate this.
First, here is the burn acreage for 2000-2019. Note that in 2019, for example, wildfires consumed 280,000 acres of California’s forests.
Next, here are the CO2 emissions caused by those wildfires. Note that in 2019, for example, wildfires produced 6.5 million tons of CO2.
Now, so far in 2020, about 3.4 million acres of California forests have burned. If 280,000 acres of burned forests produced 6.5 million tons of CO2 in 2019, then using the same proportion, 3.4 million burned acres have produced about 79 million tons of CO2 in 2020 alone.
Now, here is the chart of California emission reductions between 2000-2017 (the latest available from the state). Note that California emissions as of 2017 were slightly below the state’s 2020 emissions goal of 430 million tons.
Let’s assume that the state is still around the same level of emissions as 2017. If you add back in the emissions from this years fires (79 million tons), California is not only about 79 million tons above its emissions goal, but California’s emissions are slightly higher than the state’s emissions peak of 493 million tons in 2004.
But there’s more.
California began it cap-and-trade system for emissions in 2012. The state has raised and spent about $5 billion from that program.
Assuming that emissions cuts for 2018 and 2019 amounted to a total of 10 million tons and the total emissions cuts under the cap trade program from 2012-2017 amount to about 25 tons, the 2020 forest fire emissions (79 million tons) more than double the emissions cut since cap-and-trade was implemented in 2012 (35 tons).
And we haven’t even added back in the emissions from other post-2012 wildfires (a total of about 182 million tons).
Here are some concluding points:Businesses and consumers have paid $5 billion since 2012 to cut emissions. Instead, emissions have never really been cut and are now higher than ever. Money for nothing.Although we don’t actually know the cause of the drought that has turned California’s forests into tinderboxes, it could very well be entirely natural. As such, we know the drought could last another 200 years. So unless California’s 33 million acres of forests are managed, they could burn until there is nothing left to burn. At the 2020 (so far) rate of 3.4 million acres, that’s about 10 years of forest fire emissions on the order of 79 million tons per year. In that case, California won’t meet its emissions goals for a long time.
14 thoughts on “Wildfires offsetting California’s expensive cap-and-trade emissions cuts”
Never one to argue with mockery of the carbon neutral nonsense, however … I recall reading that something like 79% of the acreage burned in CA thus far in 2020 is grassland and scrub chapparral. I don’t know what that percentage was from 2000-2019 … however let’s assume this wasn’t all “forestland” that burned. Was that taken into account for this BOTE calculation? Would that lower the estimate somewhat?
“ California’s failure to manage its forests ”
Recognize the problem?
The forests have been managed!
They have been managed with the goal of increasing the fuel load.
Not just in CA, but across and up and down.
This has been quite successful, with more Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere, and relentless.
Not all, but most of that fuel will burn.
There major long standing state government policies that have created both California’s electricity debacle that was caused by excessive reliance on unreliable renewable power as well as the states ever escalating wildfire destruction and deaths caused by failures to provide effective forest management largely because of costly and time consuming excessive regulatory and environmental impediments.
The state enactment of AB 32 the “global warming solutions act” in 2006 started the ill-advised renewable energy use mandates allegedly to fight “ climate change” with the target to reduce California CO2 emissions by about 54 million metric tons by year 2020. The state has failed to achieve these AB 32 reductions because it assumed that wildfires would be emissions neutral which has proven to be a totally flawed assumption. The USGS has estimated that California’s year 2018 wildfire emissions of CO2 amounted to about 68 million metric tons which overwhelms the states AB 32 CO2 emissions reduction goal. Further the 2019 and 2020 California wildfire years will continue and grow these wildfire emissions outcomes.
During this period the world’s developing nations led by China and India have increased global CO2 emissions by about 4.5 BILLION metric tons showing that California’s “fighting climate climate change” claims are totally absurd. Additionally these developing nations are committed to increased use of fossil fuels in the future resulting in increased growth of BILLIONS of more metric tons of CO2 emissions. The state has committed tens of billions of dollars to achieve mandated use of renewables to “ fight climate change” and has completely failed in this effort. California’s government policy of “fighting climate change” is a total catastrophe.
The state has shutdown over 8,500 MWs of reliable, cost effective firm capacity natural gas power plants since 2013 while adding over 8,600 MWs of unreliable renewables during this same period to meet its AB 32 failed emissions reduction schemes. This action has destroyed the reliability of the states electric system by forcing the use of non firm spot energy markets to try and meet peak energy demands with this outcome leading directly to the recent rolling blackouts.
In March 2019 Governor Newsom declared a wildfire state of emergency so that forest management agencies could proceed with modest actions targeted toward clearing excessive forest undergrowth, removal of dead and dying trees, clearing excessive tree growth, etc. This state of emergency was utilized because California’s excessively complicated, expensive and time consuming regulatory procedures would likely require at least 2 years to complete before even this modest work could be under taken.
The tragic Berry Creek wildfire in Northern California in September of this year which destroyed the town and resulted in 10 deaths presents a clear example of the flawed and out of control regulatory process in California that resulted in the states forest management debacle.
The Berry Creek town officials had put together a plan to gain approval of forest clearing-thinning projects to help this community avoid the fire-devastated town of Paradise outcome in 2018.
The town had received funding approval to proceed with its plan from Cal Fire but California’s CEQA driven regulatory approval process was going to take another 2 years before these actions could take place. Now its too late.
California’s regulatory and environmental procedures and approval schemes are a disaster and have directly led to the wildfire debacle that the state is now facing.
The state government is in need of a major overhaul and the reality behind California’s renewable energy electric power and wildfire debacles need to be brought into the open and fully addressed. This real world situation that needs to be dealt with before any meaningful improvements can be achieved.
Most of these “Why doesn’t California manage it’s forests properly!” statements, could be better understood by looking at a Cal topographic map online.
Most people know about the High Sierras, but apparently, not many about the Coastal Ranges. 3000 foot high peaks are everywhere, and then as you scan your map, you notice 4000 ft, 5000 ft, and higher, many mountains over both Northern and Southern California. Whoever heard of Mt. Eddy and Mt. Thompson, the 9000 foot elevation peaks in the Trinity Alps? Whoever heard of Cone Peak, the highest peak in Big Sur, whose 6600 ft elevation is equal to the highest peak in the Appalachians? When there was an extensive wildfire in the Appalachians some years back, the News acknowledged it could not be controlled due to the mountainous terrain. So why is this same standard, not applied here in California? California topography is extremely rugged, mountains and ridges everywhere. These extensive high areas apparently are totally unknown to the news media and the general public. This is not Iowa, or Florida, or Minnesota. You are not going to get guys with brooms and tractors to police these rugged areas. It can’t be done. Over thousands of years, the way forests get managed in California, is by wildfires. The only reason they are better known now, is that recently, there are more small towns…and by now, we know they are at high risks from fires.