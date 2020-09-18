Rep. Liz Cheney Asks The DOJ To Investigate Whether China, Russia Are Infiltrating US Environmental Groups

Reposted from The Daily Caller
Chris White Tech Reporter September 15, 2020 4:45 PM
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming asked the Department of Justice in September to investigate whether Russia and China are working to infiltrate environmental groups to influence U.S. environmental policy, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.
Russia and China may be infiltrating non-governmental groups in an attempt to meddle in domestic energy and environmental policy, Cheney wrote in a Sept. 4 letter to Attorney General William Barr obtained by the DCNF. The Republican lawmaker said in the letter that Russia had in the past worked to spread anti-fracking propaganda inside the United States.
Environmental groups’ willingness to “espouse views that align with those of our adversaries—makes it all the more critical that the Department is aware of any potential foreign influence within or targeting these groups,” Cheney wrote, noting that they are also “major contributors to U.S. political campaigns and have filed hundreds of lawsuits against the Trump Administration.”
“Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the National Resources Defense Council, whose anti-fracking agendas align with the Kremlin’s, are low-hanging fruit for Russian influence,” Cheney wrote. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Stumps Green New Dealers With One Question: Did You Fly Here?)
“It’s crucial for the Department of Justice to determine whether these foreign adversaries are working to influence U.S. environmental and energy policies, including by infiltrating or targeting these environmental NGOs,” Cheney said in a statement to the DCNF.
Cheney also expressed concern about Chinese influence. Republican members of the House Natural Resources Committee noted in 2018 that the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) often praises the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) environmental initiatives and promotes the idea of China as a global environmental leader, she wrote, citing comments from her House colleagues.
“The NRDC maintains a presence in China and has long worked with CCP officials,” Cheney wrote..
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) confirmed in a 2017 report presenting evidence of Russian intelligence attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election that Russian controlled media outlet RT attacked U.S. fracking for oil and natural gas.
ODNI officials said that RT had run “anti-fracking programming, highlighting environmental issues and the impacts on public health.”
“This is likely reflective of the Russian Government’s concern about the impact of fracking and US natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to Gazprom’s profitability,” ODNI said in the report.
The Environmental Policy Alliance found a Bermuda-based shell corporation with ties to Russian oligarchs gave $23 million to nonprofit Sea Change Foundation in 2010 and 2011. Sea Change gave millions of dollars to environmentalists that year, including to the NRDC, the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters, the Environmental Policy Alliance group found.
The DOJ has not responded to the DCNF’s request for comment about a potential investigation. Neither Sierra Club nor the NRDC, both of which were explicitly named in Cheney’s letter, have responded to requests for comment about the Republican’s claims.
25 thoughts on “Rep. Liz Cheney Asks The DOJ To Investigate Whether China, Russia Are Infiltrating US Environmental Groups”
If I were Russia or China, I’d have long ago concluded that funding NPR, PBS, Greenpeace, Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, et al would be a very effective way to damage the U.S. and its economy.
Holy crap, really? Since both have admitted to and brag about doing precisely this why waste money on yet another investigation? You would think she would have some actual work she should be doing.
Good, it’s about time. We should also investigate their interference in popular music, as well.
Yes, investigate…..
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/08/how-olivia-de-havilland-and-ronald-reagan-beat-the-hollywood-communists/
shouldn’t they be worrying more about whether Russia and China influence US elections? Have influenced a US election?
I seem to remember that came up recently…
So you believe Hitlery would have been a better choice? Putin hates the USA and the CCP and Xi no doubt have a massive effort to hurt the USA interests and favor their own. Putin would clearly have preferred Hitlery and no doubt Xi wants Biden. Both Xi and Putin have a huge spy program…fund and aid any groups that cause problems….continue an arms race….blast propaganda at the population….have I left anything out?
Yeah, Ed Snowden, and a few $100 billion (known) for the NSA, CIA,….
Ha! Ha! Ha! Too pathetic for words……..
Ignorant comment — look at the squirrel!!! Home-grown US marxist/fascist/progressive/liberal apparatchiks & deep-staters make Russian/Chinese equivalents look like amateurs.
And they happily accept any money R/C/S throws their way.
You do appear to be susceptible to believing the most tenuous conspiracy theories.
Griff, don’t you follow US news. Investigated many times over.
Griff is back! Yuck. Or maybe Griff never left. Also, yuck! I haven’t seen a comment here at WUWT from Griff in months. Then again, I don’t read every WUWT thread in its entirety.
Stay safe and healthy, all…..even you, Griff.
Regards,
Bob
If they were trying to influence US elections, funding extreme activist groups which are virulently anti GOP would appear to be a good means (much better than buying Facebook ads).
Of course the real objective of the USSR and now Russia, as well as the admittedly Marxist led BLM and Anti-Fa is NOT to favor one US party over another but to undermine confidence in the entire US system of government, including institutions that provide law and order. That prepares the ground for them to suggest the installation of their socialist Utopian government “For the People”.
Unfortunately too many “useful idiots” (see the white “educated” females rioting for example) are falling for that crap. Santayana warned us.
In both cases, progressives are the problem.
Russia’s only source of foreign currency is from the oil and gas that it sells.
Do you really believe that Putin would prefer the candidate that has promised to increase US fossil fuel development over the one who has promised to shut it down?
Why would Russia and China waste a lot of money on trying to cause major problems for the US when so many foolish Americans are already promoting anarchy and lawlessness throughout the country? Liz Cheney should be far more concerned about the dumbing down in schools and universities so that young people are unable to recognize and critically demolish the hogwash being spouted by the agitators.
Waste a lot of money? Xi and Putin are like Soros….a little money in the right places causes a lot of problems. The USA and Europe have funded the rise of China….the only thing China has had to offer is cheap labor so their economy has been exporting cheap junk and buying raw materials. Just say no to cheap Chinese junk.
Yes you’d think they’d take the view- Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/weather/topstories/the-u-s-is-on-the-path-to-destruction/ar-BB19aBdc
While it’s business as usual for them with fossil fuels and if you can help disarm your enemy by flogging them some carbon credits so much the better.
Those foolish Americans are being financed by Russia and China and George Soros. None of them are hiding what they do, they are all three quite proud of how cheaply they have been able to disrupt American society. Screw investigating it, use that money to do the same to them.
I wish them luck in their investigation. Steven Harper said a bunch of anti fossil fuel activists were funded by foreign interests. As far as I can tell, he had no luck finding evidence. link
People can be influenced and encouraged without any money changing hands and without a lot of traceable contacts. For instance, the fact that the MSM mostly sings from the same hymn book doesn’t require a bunch of shady characters conniving in some smokey back room. They don’t have to talk to each other, they just watch what everyone else is doing. It’s something like game theory.
Neither China nor Russia plays by the Rules, which rules might be considered a reasonable code of conduct of any advanced culture. I fought against the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund and won, and know what it’s like to fight on a more-or-less level playing field. Try to imagine what chaos China/Russia can cause for relatively little capital expenditure. With respect to the Griff comment about election interference it looks to me like they want to destroy confidence in the outcomes, while trying to support their favorite (that would be Biden/Harris in the upcoming election). The never-ending narrative that Russia supported Trump in the 2016 election is disinformation at its best as H. Clinton was well-known as a pay-to-play person. Green Groups are undoubtedly being funded by a variety of bad actors, like Soros, for instance, some of which want their version of good environmental practices and some of which just want chaos, which chaos might advance their own investment strategy. This mess is going to intensify in the next two months, tighten up your seat belt and watch.
All this resulted in Germany offering $1 billion to take US LNG which cannot compete with Russian LNG to attempt to save NordStream 2.
Oh, wait, it took an alleged attempt on Navalny’s life.
The petty cash mentioned in the report is a joke compared to hedge fund BlackRock’s trillions, the very firm in charge of the US economy right now, which endorsed the Green Finance Initiative with UN Environment Rep. Mark Carney.
Oh, wait, does President Putin now run BlackRock and the US economy, never mind the UN?
That’s a question for Sec. Pompeo, Ms Cheney.
Why would they need to infiltrate? I think that most members of “environmental groups” are willing Quislings.
Ha! Welcome to the Canadian reality…
Where Canadian environmental groups are funded by the US Tides Foundation, to stop Canadian oil and gas, from going offshore. Vivian Krause has been writing about this situation for years.