“I hope they all die”: Marshall University Professor Wishes Coronavirus Death on Trump Supporters

Marshall University Assistant Professor Jennifer Mosher

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Assistant Professor Jennifer Mosher of Marshall University has been placed on leave after she recorded a video wishing a horrible Coronavirus death on Trump supporters.

@WOWK13News Marshall assistant professor Jennifer Mosher hoping Trump supporters die of covid before election. Unreal!! pic.twitter.com/xsw2ECjRIm — Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) September 17, 2020

According to Breitbart News, the university issued the following statement:

“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave,”

In my opinion someone with such extreme views is not fit to teach young people. Imagine how a professor who thinks political opponents should die might treat a student who let slip they were a Trump supporter?

