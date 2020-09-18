“I hope they all die”: Marshall University Professor Wishes Coronavirus Death on Trump Supporters

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Assistant Professor Jennifer Mosher of Marshall University has been placed on leave after she recorded a video wishing a horrible Coronavirus death on Trump supporters.
According to Breitbart News, the university issued the following statement:
“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave,”
In my opinion someone with such extreme views is not fit to teach young people. Imagine how a professor who thinks political opponents should die might treat a student who let slip they were a Trump supporter?
Why does this person still have a job at the university? Prof. Ridd in Queensland, Australia was sacked without making a single threat, death or otherwise, to anyone.
Given that obesity is a major risk factor, karma could appear quite suddenly.
Vitamin D deficiency is common from obesity, but you can be obese and not be vitamin D deficient and likely be asymptomatic with SARS-CoV-2
Vitamin D deficiency is also common among physically fit veterans, or at least, it was, when I retired in 2013. At the time I retired from service, I was told 25% of veterans were vitamin D deficient.
More an effect of age. My doctor told me that I needed to start having that in my blood work as I hit 50 – and that I should start an extra supplement when I hit 60. Those ages are probably a lot younger for sub-Saharan African descendants.
I did start extra supplementation when I hit 60 this years. Maybe a part of why I haven’t had CoViD, or didn’t notice it if I did. (Although it may also be due to the fact that when I am in a store these days, people see my eyes over the virtue signal rag, and decide that psycho distance is a better idea than just social distance…)
https://twitter.com/ramzpaul/status/1306686886455504899
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EiN3mWhUMAE8dh9?format=jpg
I bet she thinks 5000 calories per day is a human right, and wants to defund the police so there’ll be more donuts for her.
Marshall? Is Huntington like the liberal bastion of West Virginia?
““The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views”
So her error was to use the platform?
Under her private social media account it would have been fine?
At least she was placed on leave. At Columbia and some places they would give her an award.
I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised to find out that she is completely surprised at the administrations reactions. After all, all of her fellow teachers feel the same way.
Actually, the university DOES condone this behaviour. It just doesn’t want to openly admit to supporting hate and violence towards those who oppose their extreme ideology. This is why they have put the professor on leave, rather than shown her the door.
Here is what happens at a university when you show support for Trump
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8503841/Trump-supporter-18-says-Marquette-University-threatened-rescind-offer-TikTok-videos.html
She is just expressing a common feeling among leftists. I shudder to think about what will happen now the RBG has passed away. I think the last few months of rioting will pale in comparison to what is about to happen.
I hadn’t heard. She just passed today.
Please clue me in as to why her passing bodes so ill. I’m guessing that the majority of Social Justice Warriors (SJW) have no clue who she was and why she was important.
I hope President Trump is re-elected. We do not need an SJW on the supreme court. Given the present condition of the Democrat party, that’s what a
BidenHarris administration would appoint.
I think you’re wrong about that, Bob. I think the violent SJW crowd is kept informed from the bosses who pay their wages to do what they do (e.g., Soros, et al.), and the top of Corp. for the Progress of Evil’s food chain is very concerned about this event.
Just my view though . . . I could be wrong.
She was one of their “heroes” – abortion, gun grabbing, every letter of the alphabet genders; you name a Leftist agenda item, and she was absolutely for it.
They are already on Twitter screaming that she had better NOT be replaced with a Trump nominee most especially a conservative Catholic woman, or they will burn down even more of the Blue State cities.
(They haven’t learned anything from earlier in the year, obviously.)
No need to do that.
December is open to confirmation, regardless of how the election turns out. Confirm in December.
If McConnell calls back the senate to vote on her replacement, the Democrats are going to go bonkers. Especially after McConnell refused to hold hearings on Scalia’s replacement at the end of Obama’s second term.
Of course there is nothing unusual about what happened 4 years ago and there isn’t anything unusual about rushing Ginsberg’s replacement through now. That’s just how power politics is played.
Chuck Schumer’s tweet is priceless:
“Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer tweeted: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.””
4 years ago, Schumer was livid when McConnell refused to hold hearings. On Obama’s pick to replace Scalia.
We’re going to need a full complement of 9 justices to handle the promised election chaos.
Why????? The Supreme Court has operated with an even number of Justices many times in its past.
Do you think the other 8 went brain dead without Ginsburg?
4 solid Conservatives. (Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Thomas, Alito)
3 solid Liberals. (Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan)
1 Swing (Chief Justice Roberts)
The math is in Trump’s favor.
Ruth B Ginsburg simply tried to “judge” an outcome on her replacement by staying on after her terminal cancer diagnosis 13 months ago and was hoping to outlive a Trump Presidency.
She judged wrong… Just like most things in her judicial life.
Dems tried to derail the last nomination until after an election, so they can’t claim the high ground, and they don’t care about impropriety.
No “hearings” farce that time.
No silly questions.
No FBI investigation.
No attention given to people who kept silent until now with ANY complaint.
PUSH
HIM/HER
THROUGH
Be nice (and rational). Very few of us are going to look that good at 87, to be honest (even without years of cancer treatments). As a young woman, she was at least a bit above average, going by her wedding pictures.
I’m pretty sure that gbaikie was talking about Jennifer Mosher. Any relationship to our Mosher?
Am I going to be the first to ask when Steven is going to comment here?
…. and anyway, what does she have against the people who ultimately pay her salary, or former salary, hopefully?
Her student reviews:
“easy A”
“easy grader”
“I didn’t try at all and got an 89”
“She is a croc wearing, vape god. “
How did I get through UC Berkeley? Simple … I just repeated every LIE of my professors as though I believed they were true. I became an excellent creative writer in those 4-years.
And people like her actually believe they’re changing minds.
A teacher wishing death to Biden supporters would have been fired on the spot.
If anyone with comorbidities dies with covid, their death certificate will say that they died of covid.
Therefore, find someone you don’t like who has the covid virus in their system and permanently put them out of their misery. The death certificate will say they died of covid and you are innocent of what you did to put them out of their misery.
Maybe that’s professor Mosher’s plan? Or maybe they way they count covid deaths is a joke?
With Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing today, it seems the Biden supporters are net -1 now.
She could have already voted by mail, even if the absentee ballot hasn’t arrived yet.
WHERE does all this hatred come from?
Howard Zinn, CNN, Hollywood, NYT and quite a few others.
It comes from a screaming, internal desire for socialist authoritarian rule over all of us plebes. They think they know what is good for everyone else, they are arrogant intellectuals yet idiots. They possess an air of superiority captured by Hillary’s labeling all of us as Deplorable.
And they are determined to force their decisions on you Robert.
It goes back to Bush v Gore when the left realized that their policies could never win on merit, even with the media on their side.
What you see (or so I assume) as a function of politics, they see as a function of morality. Your choice for Trump (assuming you so choose) infringes upon and contradicts moral norms in their belief system.
You’re “like a murderer dude,” and they hate you for being able to roam about freely murdering them with your choices.
Some people it’s venting their spleen & others it their bile flowing. That miasma of ChiComVirus just gets into everywhere.
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Friday night that he intends to allow for a floor vote in the Senate to confirm a new nominee made by President Donald Trump to replace the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Trump posted his SCOTUS picks days ago. Only the senate has the authority to approve a SCOTUS pick. RIP RBG.
Democrats can’t filibuster it either. And the vote will come after the November 3 rd election where regardless of the election, McConnell and Republicans are in charge. Democrats have no cards to play. They are literally powerless, other than yammering on and crying, to stop this confirmation in the Senate. This set of events has come about by their own hand over the last 7 years.
“WHERE does all this hatred come from?”
From the (not unjustified) fear that DJT will nominate someone the left can’t stand, and they will have to start a smear campaign in the middle of an election.
Would that be Ted Cruz? He can handle himself against anything the juveniles throw at him. I don’t particularly like the guy either, but Trump might just do it for the comedy value after what he’s had to endure while trying to increase prosperity and opportunity for ALL Americans..
Whole universities in the West should be shut down. Well, maybe Harvard and Oxford could be kept as a museums.
This is a fantastic time of opportunities for social psychologists and sociologists to do some once-in-a-millenium scholarly studies. But there may not be anyone left in the field that can recognize that something huge is happening.
Ms. Mosher is (I hope) one of the worst of the hateful lefty minions out there. I say Ms because she is likely one of the millions of asterisked PhDs who will need to reapply and do remedial study for a chance to be accepted as a real one by the Great Reckoning and Corrigendum Commission that will surely be struck by sane intervenors when this mental health crisis is over. The commission could reduce its workload down to~1/5 by decertifying 80% of the useless faculties that were created to house and arouse folk who had no business being in a university in the first place. I hope this comes soon before engineering associations are destroyed from within – the profession is the last bastion to be attacked.
The official (inept) non active people number will jump.
Of course these “employed” people were not active in any meaningful way – except as China/Russia shills – in the first place.
But the unemployed number will jump. Even though it’s a good thing that people doing nothing are unemployed.
One of the differences between liberals and conservatives, is illustrated here. I’ve met many and heard of even more libs who became conservative later in life. I don’t hate libs, I look at them as people who can be converted. I believe the most radical libs look at us as people who need to be exterminated.
She reminds me of the woman in an audience screaming and shaking her fists and arms…at something. I can’t find the video.
Please save us WUWT’ers from that disturbing image/vid. Like a ugly fatal car accident scene, somethings are best left unseen, because they then can’t be unseen.
It’s ‘people’ like her that will give President Trump a landslide victory on November 3.
And if she can’t refrain from spewing her venom online, she has no business teaching kids.
OK, Anthony’s house and Anthony’s rules. But if I could make a couple of observations:
The article deviates from the nominal stated purpose of the site.
The piling on and comments about the woman’s appearance/physique, mental capability, etc., is twitterish.
Wishing ill on another human being no matter how satisfying is childish at best.
We all like to make fun of stupid people, and that is part of the charm of the usual troll denizens here but., to elevate it to the level of an article is in bad taste and counter productive IMO.
Climate issues are political enough – I would hope that this site de-escalate politics whenever possible.
These people pretend to love and admire European countries but their ideas are insulting to my country (France):
1) They say voter ID is inherently racist.
We need an official, state issued ID to vote in almost all cases (various types of ID are accepted).
2) They say a military parade is Stalinist, or communist, or sign of dictatorship.
We have a military parade every 14th of July.
Yet they pretend that the US should imitate countries like France on all sorts of issues, notably healthcare and have single payer state run healthcare. But unlike UK we don’t have state single payer, we have mandatory main health insurance (SS = sécurité sociale) and optional “complémentaire santé”. There are all sorts of “régimes” and the rules for paid sick leaves are different for
– civil servants (used to be paid sick leave the first day of “illness”, now after ONE day)
– national societies like trains, electricity (societies whose legal status varied over time, from simply state controlled to fully incorporated yet state controlled)
– private sector
– healthcare people outside the public sector (no paid sick leave before 90 days of illness)
– no extra cost (all medical stuff fully reimbursed) for some poor people notably illegal aliens (!!!)
…
so NO universal rule and NO equality.
And nothing approaching hypothetical truly universal – one payer one set of rules for everybody – healthcare in France!
And these people say that countries without truly universal healthcare are primitive, backward, retarded countries!
So their subjective “opinions” are objectively false. And insulting. (Yet our French commentariat worships these people whose opinions are an insult to France.)
She picked the wrong virus to hope for the death of Trump supporters. It is on the way out and without the fraudulant numbers would never have been considered anything more than a bad flu like illness.
Why is it that it seems that only leftie, academics, and Dem supporters are permitted to make such threatening remarks? Isn’t there a law against that sort of thing? If not, there should be – but it would severely reduce the Dem support in the polls. I honestly cannot recall ever hearing a moderate, centre-right, or Republican supporter say that sort of thing – maybe we should start?